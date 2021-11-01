 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Keepmoat Homes Combat Construction Skills Shortage in the North West

Details
Hits: 262
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Keepmoat Homes (@KeepmoatHomes) and Salix Homes (@SalixHomes) are combatting the construction skills shortage in the North West with a series of training programmes.

The two organisations have worked in partnership, along with Salford City Council, Connexions, Salford City College and Build Salford, to deliver a series of bespoke training programmes designed to give young people an introduction into the construction industry.

In total, over 30 young people in the area have undertaken the programme across four years. The programme is designed to enable students with an interest in the construction industry to deliver real work outcomes. The course not only developed their skills in construction, but it also helped them choose the right career path, develop their employability skills and ensure they progressed into further education, employment or training.  

During the six week course, the students undertook a series of professional training and workshops, including taster sessions in a variety of trades such as joinery, plastering, tiling and bricklaying, along with site visits at Keepmoat’s Riverbank View development. This has provided an opportunity to work alongside skilled employees and contractors, along with resilience sessions to improve their ability to cope with adversity and help them to adapt to change more effectively.

This year, seven 16-years olds signed up and completed the programme, with two going onto an electrical course, two to a brick laying course, two to a plastering course and one to a plumbing course.

 Adam Jones, who took part in this year’s training programme, said:

“The programme has really opened my eyes into the various roles within construction industry and has given me a kickstart into my chosen career. The staff were really supportive during the sessions, sharing some useful tips with me around the construction industry as well as guidance to continue to build my career. The new skills I learnt on the programme enabled me to secure a place at college and I now look forward to gaining the qualifications I need to pursue a career in electricals.”

The work is part of Keepmoat’s ongoing commitment as part of its Riverbank View development in Salford. The new development will bring over 425-much needed homes to the area, along with a new park which will be available for all the community to use. 

Gareth Roberts, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We have a clear responsibility to help deliver a sustainable future and for us, this means not only delivering much needed new homes to the area, but also making a difference in the communities in which we serve.

Phenomenal demand for smart online education solutions has seen a Staffordshire business boom
Sector News
Staffordshire-based online educational training specialist Go Live is
New apprenticeship set to attract younger drivers in bid to tackle HGV crisis
Sector News
A new apprenticeship will help ease the shortage of heavy goods vehicl
Vice-Chancellor marks one year at Leeds Trinity University
Sector News
Professor Charles Egbu joined Leeds Trinity (@LeedsTrinity) during the

“As a company, we have always placed work experience high on our priority list as we aim to inspire the next generation of employees and provide students an opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge and experience into the construction industry to enable them to make educated career choices.  

“Our bespoke training programmes, tailored towards young people living in Salford, have been a huge success in raising young people’s aspirations and giving them a direction for their careers. All the participants gained a great deal of experience and confidence to start their working life, and it’s great to see so many moving onto employment, training or further education.

“At the start of the programme this year some of the students thought they knew exactly which trade they wanted to progress into but after trying it first-hand, realised it wasn't the trade for them. We wish them all the very best in their future careers.”

Sian Grant, Executive Director of Operations at housing association Salix Homes, said:

“Salix Homes is committed to supporting young people in our communities with opportunities to learn new skills and gain valuable experience, which will help them to build themselves a bright future. 

“This construction programme is a huge success story for Salford, transforming the lives of young people, helping to create the workforce of the future and proving just what can be achieved when partners work together. 

“Young people have been hit hard by the impact of the pandemic, so it’s more important than ever that we continue to provide these sorts of opportunities to give young people the best chance to secure meaningful employment and get their careers on track.”

Sarah Scanlan, Salford City Council Head of Participation (14-19), said:

“Providing meaningful summer activities for school leavers is crucial, especially those who have been through the past 18 months with little stability to their education due to the pandemic. This programme has provided an opportunity for young people to experience an exciting sector, that is able to offer a range of practical taster sessions, coupled with the knowledgeable advice and guidance from the partners involved.  I am sure the young people involved this year feel inspired by what they have seen and grown in confidence and knowledge that they are moving into a sector that has something to offer everyone if you can put the hard work and dedication in. Well done to everyone involved!”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Phenomenal demand for smart online education solutions has seen a Staffordshire business boom
Sector News
Staffordshire-based online educational training specialist Go Live is
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s stakeholder survey 2021 is now open. Have your say!
Sector News
@IFATECHED - The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
New apprenticeship set to attract younger drivers in bid to tackle HGV crisis
Sector News
A new apprenticeship will help ease the shortage of heavy goods vehicl
Competition To Find New Generation Of Investors Sees 300% Rise In Entries
Sector News
A contest to nurture the next generation of female investment experts
Vice-Chancellor marks one year at Leeds Trinity University
Sector News
Professor Charles Egbu joined Leeds Trinity (@LeedsTrinity) during the
Reshaping The Future Of Businesses And Entrepreneurs
Sector News
The Business Show, which is in its 41st edition, was held last week on
Waltham Forest College and Capital City College Group win partnership bid for Professional Development pilot
Sector News
The partnership is one of 22 winning bids chosen to take part in a £9
5 Ways To Teach Children About Sustainability
Sector News
With sustainable practices dictating the rhythm of our life, we put a
University helps to create children’s book about offshore renewable energy
Sector News
The themes of the book have been developed in response to an equality,
Students mark Black History Month…
Sector News
Wakefield College (@wakeycollege) students put their artistic flair to
Have your say! Our 2021 stakeholder survey is now open
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s short bu
Leicester College declares support for tackling climate emergency
Sector News
Has vowed to become a net zero organisation by 2030 as part of a pledg

#AntiRacismInAction : West Yorkshire | Episode 5

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 13 minutes ago

The Latest Apprenticeship Funding Rules - Nov 2021: #Apprenticeship Reform: The Latest @ESFAgov Apprenticeship Fund… https://t.co/1EZD3PVevw
View Original Tweet

The Hart School
The Hart School has published a new article: Phenomenal demand for smart online education solutions has seen a Staffordshire business boom 1 hour 47 minutes ago
Molly Winter
Molly Winter has published a new article: New apprenticeship set to attract younger drivers in bid to tackle HGV crisis 1 hour 53 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6233)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page