 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Silver-Gilt Medal for 'The Natural Kalendar' Sparsholt College Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Details
Hits: 420
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

During a year like no other, Sparsholt College (@Sparsholt_Coll) have continued their @The_RHS Chelsea Flower Show medal-winning run with the news of a Silver-Gilt medal awarded to the team! 

The fantastic news comes after an action-packed Press Day where celebrities got an exclusive view of the gardens. Famous faces visiting the Sparsholt College stand included BBC Radio presenters Nick Grimshaw and Jo Whiley, and comedians Lee Mack and Bill Bailey. 

Sparsholt College’s 2020/21 garden ‘The Natural Kalendar’ celebrates a true hero of Hampshire and the natural world for the tercentenary of Gilbert White’s birth.  

Created in collaboration with Gilbert White & the Oates Collections, the garden is sponsored by seed and plant specialist Thompson & Morgan. The garden takes as its theme climate change, showing how observations by White (1720-1793), the father of ecology, enlightened people to the changing seasons and species activity.  

‘The Natural Kalendar’ brings to life phenology – the study of nature’s lifecycles and seasonal variations in climate from 300 years in the past through to the present day, looking into the potential impact on future plant species survival.  

The students were supported on their stand on the Press Day by BBC Countryfile and Radio 4 presenter Tom Heap, who spoke to the team and visitors to the stand on the impact of climate change on the environment and the world of horticulture. 

The garden is the first in the College’s history to have two cohorts of students work on the design and build, as COVID-19 disruptions saw the rescheduling of the 2020 May show to the autumn term of 2021. Undeterred, the team have adapted the garden for the different season and have enjoyed rolling over the celebrations for the 301st anniversary of Gilbert White’s birth. 

This exciting accolade is Sparsholt College’s fourth Silver-Gilt medal, adding to the collection of nine Gold Medals, six Silver medals and three Bronze medals, alongside five ‘Best in Category’ awards. As part of the Level 3 Horticulture course at the College, students work with our experts on garden displays entered into theRHS Chelsea Flower Show

Chris Bird, Horticulture Lecturer at Sparsholt College, commented on his medal-winning run with the College: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have received a Silver-Gilt medal from the RHS. The award is a true credit to the students and wider team who helped bring this beautiful and educational garden together over a very strange two years”. 

2021 Horticulture student Ethan has shared his delight on working on recreating features from Gilbert White’s garden ‘The Wakes’ into the RHS Chelsea garden design: “One of the main challenges for us was to move the garden from a Spring to Autumn Palette and we found a lot of plants that have good autumn structure such as the Cercis ‘Eternal Flame’ and so would say we’re definitely embracing autumn instead of fighting the change in season, and in some ways I think a colourful autumn garden works wonderfully to showcase our theme of phenology.   

Visitors have been able to experience features from White’s garden ‘The Wakes’ – the thatched, spinning ‘Wine Pipe Seat’, a mini Haha wall and the ‘Six Quarters’ – recreated using plantings familiar to him alongside cutting edge cultivars such as the Thompson & Morgan Plant of the Year 2021 entries.   

The garden features slate signs, changed daily, quoting from Gilbert White’s 18th century manuscripts for ‘The Natural History of Selborne’ a publication never since out of print which resonates through the centuries and is still a reference point for naturalists, ecologists and ornithologists today, such as Gerald Durrell and David Attenborough. 

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Mark Leech
Mark Leech commented on Prison Educators deserve our gratitude 49 minutes ago

The Oakwood Report can be found here...

Mark Leech
Mark Leech commented on Prison Educators deserve our gratitude 1 hour 3 minutes ago

The Oakwood Report can be found here:...

Mark Leech
Mark Leech commented on Prison Educators deserve our gratitude 1 hour 5 minutes ago

This article is somewhat misleading - there have been persistent complaints by the Prison...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6098)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page