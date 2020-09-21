 
#AntiBullyingWeek & Charity Single Release Announced; Rallying Call to be United Against Bullying

Andy and the Odd Socks and the Anti-Bullying Alliance issue a rallying call to ask ALL primary schools to unite against bullying by taking part in this year’s #OddSocksDay on Monday 16th November.

This year has been challenging for us all, but more than ever, we’ve witnessed the positive power that society can have when we come together to tackle a common challenge. That’s why the theme for Anti-Bullying Week is announced as ‘UNITED AGAINST BULLYING’. Children and schools have told us that Odd Socks Day has never been more needed. With all of the nation’s children trying to return to a ‘new normal’ after a long period of isolation, it has never been more vital to come together and support each other to unite against bullying.

Since 2017, the Anti-Bullying Alliance and Andy Day (Cbeebies / CBBC), and his band Andy and the Odd Socks, have held Odd Socks Day, a day for children to come together to celebrate what makes us all unique, to be kind and accepting of each other’s differences and most importantly to be themselves. Odd Socks Day marks the start of Anti-Bullying week, run by the Anti-Bullying Alliance of which Andy and the band are patrons. Anti-Bullying Week will launch with #OddSocksDay on Monday 16th November in schools across the country.

There is no pressure on the children to wear the latest fashion or for parents to buy expensive costumes. All they have to do to take part is wear odd socks to school on November 16th, it couldn’t be simpler!

The Anti-Bullying Alliance and Andy and the Odd Socks worked with young people to develop the message of unity for this year’s Anti-Bullying Week. The primary school pupils we talked to were loud and clear. They wanted to feel:

• Together - to feel part of a community that stands up for the right things
• Powerful - to work together to make sure that no child ever has to experience bullying again
• Empowered – to know that we all have a part to play in addressing bullying, no matter who you are or where you’re from - you can make a difference to someone’s life

Martha Evans, Director, Anti-Bullying Alliance: “We believe that by channelling our collective power, through shared efforts and shared ambitions, we can reduce bullying together. We all have a part to play in tackling bullying and we are so excited to have Andy and the Odd Socks on board once again to help inspire children, parents and schools to bring about positive change and a world free of bullying .”

The song!

In support of Anti-Bullying Week, Patrons Andy and the Odd Socks are releasing a brilliant cover version of the Sham 69 classic, The Kids Are United – a true youth anthem with a rousing message of togetherness – which will be available from November 2nd. The Odd Sock’s version features lyrics inspired by video calls the band and the Anti Bullying Alliance had with school children from all over the country earlier this summer. All UK profits from the official charity song are being donated to the Anti- Bullying Alliance to enable them to continue their important work.

Check out the teaser to The Kids Are United by Andy and the Odd Socks:

Andy Day: “Kids are more aware than society sometimes gives them credit for and hearing them talk about embracing difference, inclusivity and showing compassion for others was truly inspiring. Learning how some children were nervous about going back to school, we realised #OddSocksDay is more important than ever this year as no one should experience bullying. Last year over half the schools in the country took part in Odd Socks Day - that’s over 5 million children! This year we would love to have ALL children taking part and hope even more schools will help us with this simple awareness raiser and join in the fun!

