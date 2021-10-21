 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fully-funded engineering scholarship launches 2022 applications for students

Details
Hits: 505
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Celebrating 30 years of inspiring young engineers: applications open for esteemed engineering scholarship programme (@SmallpeiceTrust)

The search is on for the next generation of engineering talent, with applications now open for students to apply to the highly respected Arkwright (@ArkwrightTalent) Engineering Scholarship programme. The fully sponsored Scholarship, part of children’s education charity, The Smallpeice Trust, aims to widen access and provide young people from all backgrounds with the chance to experience the exciting world of engineering.

Open to 16-year-old students across the UK, the Scholarship offers a two-year fully funded programme of practical experience across a range of sectors, from marine to civil and aerospace engineering. Through the programme, students get to work alongside and learn from real-life industry experts, such as CrowdStrike, McLaren Racing and the RAF, experiencing what it takes to be a pioneering engineer.

This year, the Arkwright Engineering Scholarship celebrates its 30th anniversary of improving opportunities and raising aspirations for young people in engineering.

Throughout the pandemic, we have witnessed the incredible value of engineers. From engineering firms creating essential PPE, to students like former Arkwright Engineering Scholar, Anoushka Patel, who started a global competition to find tech solutions for the Covid-19 crisis.

Despite the pressing need for talented and diverse engineers, 78 per cent of secondary school aged girls wouldn’t consider becoming an engineer in the future, and research from The Smallpeice Trust found that many parents see engineering as “too academic” for their children.

The Arkwright Engineering Scholarship programme is working to break down the barriers and misconceptions preventing young people, particularly girls and students from underrepresented groups, from engaging with engineering, by providing them with the confidence, skills and real-world learning to thrive in STEM.

Arkwright Engineering Scholars benefit from a range of free enrichment opportunities to help them develop their unique interests, including:

  • A £600 financial bonus to fund technical or curriculum-based projects, the purchase of equipment and additional courses
  • Professional mentorship and networking opportunities with industry experts, providing practical advice and guidance with technical projects, further study and career pathways
  • Nationally recognised Scholarship certification to enhance university and apprenticeship applications
  • A £400 donation to schools of successful applicants, which they can utilise for STEM events and resources to benefit students.

The Scholarship encourages students to be creative and ambitious in their online application process, as they demonstrate their passion and engineering knowledge, which culminates in an interview at one of the UK’s leading universities for successful applicants.

Nicholas Field, Arkwright Engineering alumnus and student at the University of St. Andrews, said:

“The Arkwright Engineering Scholarship programme provided a fantastic opportunity for me to experience engineering in action and learn from real-life industry experts, from the Nuclear AMRC in Sheffield to the Mondelez factory in Birmingham, where Cadbury chocolate is made. The experience certainly influenced my decision to study Chemistry at university and explore further how the different science and engineering disciplines intersect, to help me determine which specialism I may wish to explore as a future career.”

Leading global software investor offers STEM scholarships in Salford
Sector News
The Access to Tech scholarship programme is supported by an alumnus of
Campus officials supercharge The University of Akronâ€™s mobile app to Better Serve Students
Sector News
The easiest task I have as the digital marketing and communication man
Carnival of Crisis: UAL demonstrates importance of creative education in response to climate and ecological emergency
Sector News
Running in parallel to #COP26, @UALâ€™s Carnival of Crisis demonstrate

Dr Kevin P Stenson, CEO of The Smallpeice Trust, said:

“It’s an honour to welcome students and schools to apply for the 2022 Arkwright Engineering Scholarship Programme. The 30th anniversary year of the programme provides a timely opportunity to celebrate the industry’s progress and achievements, whilst looking ahead to ways we can support the next generation of engineers and ensure a bright future ahead.

“The Scholarship gives students unique access and insights into the dynamic world of engineering, from working on Typhoon jets, and the coding that enables modern products, to getting stuck into the mechanics of making chocolate. Practical opportunities such as this are key to inspire and nurture young talent and help address the engineering shortage.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Leading global software investor offers STEM scholarships in Salford
Sector News
The Access to Tech scholarship programme is supported by an alumnus of
Campus officials supercharge The University of Akron’s mobile app to Better Serve Students
Sector News
The easiest task I have as the digital marketing and communication man
FE exam results triggered flashpoint in 2020 pandemic mental health crisis, Creation.co study shows
Sector News
A new study reveals the 2020 FE and Secondary exam results season comb
The Association of Apprentices announce new partnership with Investors in People
Sector News
The Association of Apprentices (@AssocApprentice) marks a landmark par
Westminster City Council launches the Digital Academy to combat digital exclusion
Sector News
Westminster City Council (@CityWestminster) has today (21 Oct) announc
Access Group integrates GCSEPod’s blended learning and engagement system into its education portfolio
Sector News
finnCap Cavendish (@CavendishCF) advises on sale of Soundbite Learning
Nordoff Robbins and Sony Music UK Bursaries Open for Application Funded opportunities for musicians to enrich lives through music therapy
Sector News
@NordoffRobbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, together wi
Searching for the School Librarian of the Year
Sector News
The School Library Association (SLA) is inviting nominations for the S
Carnival of Crisis: UAL demonstrates importance of creative education in response to climate and ecological emergency
Sector News
Running in parallel to #COP26, @UAL’s Carnival of Crisis demonstrate
Cantium appoints Education Sector Lead to spearhead strategy
Sector News
Cantium Business Solutions (@CantiumSolution), a specialist provider o
Second UK Green Gilt raises further £6 billion for green projects
Sector News
The second sale of the UK’s Green Gilt has raised a further £6 bill
Diversity in Coding: Software bootcamp Makers teams up with Muslamic Makers
Sector News
October 21st, 2021, London, UK: In continuation of their efforts to en

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 23 minutes ago

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award introduces esports

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award introduces esports

On the eve of #WorldEsportsDay (Saturday 23 October), The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (@DofE) has added #esports to DofE programmes. The DofE’s CEO,...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 23 minutes ago

? New Podcast! "The Ufi VocTech Challenge – what does it mean for FE? | #VocTechFutures Episode 3" on @Spreaker… https://t.co/KwB9miCkye
View Original Tweet

Tehreem Ashraf
Tehreem Ashraf has published a new article: Leading global software investor offers STEM scholarships in Salford 12 hours 58 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6201)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page