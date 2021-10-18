 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Major three year PhD scholarship announced by Leicester Comedy Festival & De Montfort University

Details
Hits: 318
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Leicester Comedy Festival (@LeicsComedyFest) and De Montfort University (@dmuleicester) are proud to announce a major three year PhD scholarship has been created to allow for the exploration of barriers to representation in stand-up comedy. 

The successful candidate will study for a PhD, funded by AHRC via Midlands4Cities, offered in collaboration between Leicester Comedy Festival and De Montfort University and will have access to the festival’s archive which was recently donated to DMU, where they will research how diversity in live comedy has changed since 1994. They will then work with the festival’s leadership team to identify how it can improve equitable access to work in live comedy on stage and behind the scenes. The research programme will explore questions linked to access to performance, including how producers and curators of stand-up comedy can work to increase diversity within comedy. Something that has been the topic of much debate in terms of both live and TV work in recent years.

The funding has been awarded in light of the almost three decades of history of the Leicester Comedy Festival, as well as factors such as the Black Lives Matter and #metoo campaigns.  The researcher will work with the festival team and interview stakeholders, comedians, other producers and people working within the live comedy industry across the UK.  The programme will be supervised by Dr Louise Peacock and Dr Jennie Jordan, both from De Montfort University. 

 Geoff Rowe, Leicester Comedy Festival Founding Director:

“I’m enormously proud of the work we have done over the years at trying to make our festival as inclusive as possible.  People tell us that we have done some good things but I’m certain there is more we can do and this is an amazing opportunity for us to work closely with De Montfort University, over three years, to explore issues involved in both our festival but also the wider UK live comedy scene.  I’d encourage anyone who has an interest in inclusion and diversity, and UK comedy, to get in touch if they want to apply for the scholarship.”

 Dr Jennie Jordan and Dr Louise Peacock:

 “We are delighted to be able to offer this prestigious scholarship to research an essential topic. Leicester Comedy Festival and De Montfort University are both committed to reducing barriers to equalities in the creative and cultural industries, and this PhD research will make a valuable contribution in understanding what those hurdles are”.

Kirklees College officially opens the Pioneer Higher Skills Centre
Sector News
Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) marked the official launch of the
Sociologist calls for national improvements on criminal rehabilitation
Sector News
A sociologist who has spent the past seven years researching how peopl
Chris Packham to inspire climate action during ACS Egham event
Sector News
ACS International School Egham (@ACSEgham) has announced that naturali

You may also be interested in these articles:

Kirklees College officially opens the Pioneer Higher Skills Centre
Sector News
Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) marked the official launch of the
Sociologist calls for national improvements on criminal rehabilitation
Sector News
A sociologist who has spent the past seven years researching how peopl
Student’s pride at being shortlisted for Student of the Year for championing LGBTQ+ rights
Sector News
A student who championed LGBTQ+ rights at Westminster Kingsway College
Sunderland Uni faces continued disruption from cyber attack
Sector News
Sunderland University (@sunderlanduni) is still feeling the effect of
Chris Packham to inspire climate action during ACS Egham event
Sector News
ACS International School Egham (@ACSEgham) has announced that naturali
Barnsley College is at the centre of Love Our Colleges Week
Sector News
Barnsley College (@Barnsleycollege) is proud to be participating in na
Virtual work experience helping Siemens break down barriers to STEM careers
Sector News
A virtual work experience programme launched by Siemens (@Siemens) dur
Mentoring for Chairs of Boards and Governance Professionals
Sector News
Applications are now open for two mentoring opportunities – one aime
9 benefits of working in a startup as a graduate
Sector News
Leaving university and deciding the next steps to take as students nav
Student.com supports South African students international study demand
Sector News
SA student accommodation startup partners with student.Com (@Student)
Fledglink joins the Speakers for Schools family
Sector News
Fledglink (@Fledglinkapp), the early careers app, is joining the Speak
How do I qualify as an IFE approved Fire Safety Trainer?
Sector News
The qualifications required to teach accredited fire safety and fire w

#AntiRacismInAction : HE | Episode 3

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Kirklees College
Kirklees College has published a new article: Kirklees College officially opens the Pioneer Higher Skills Centre 3 hours 16 minutes ago
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP)
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP) added a new event 3 hours

Next steps for SEND provision in England - the SEND...

This conference will be an opportunity to discuss the future for SEND provision in England, following the expected publication of the Government’s...

  • Tuesday, 29 March 2022 09:00 AM
  • Online
Tina Morris
Tina Morris has published a new article: Top Digital Solutions to Help Graduates Get Hired 3 hours 37 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6188)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page