Barnsley College is at the centre of Love Our Colleges Week

Barnsley College (@Barnsleycollege) is proud to be participating in national #LoveOurColleges Week 2021. The College is dedicating Monday 18 October to Friday 22 October 2021 to highlighting the amazing work colleges do, and why long-term investment in them is crucial for the future.

Barnsley College is at the heart of its community, working with businesses and helping to educate and train many young people and adult students each year. Despite this, colleges in the country have had to deal with an average 30% funding cut over the last decade. Colleges transform millions of lives each year, shape communities and boost our economy.

Over the week, the College will be showcasing all of the great things that happen every single day. It will also highlight the journeys students take and where they have progressed to once they have completed their study programme, whether that’s higher education, an apprenticeship or employment.

The College will also be hosting a Virtual Open Day on Tuesday 19 October, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. This is a chance for future students to find out about the wide range of courses we offer, hear from our expert tutors and get a taste of what College life is all about. To attend the Open Day visit here.

The pinnacle event will be held on Thursday 21 October, when we officially open our recently renovated SciTech Digital Innovation Hub. The event will be attended by the Secretary of State for Education, the Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP, delegates from local businesses, students and employees, who will hear how the College is meeting the digital skills gap, the importance of education and business coming together, and why we are a leading institution in preparing our students for the future economy.

Barnsley College is recognised for its impact on the local community in facilitating economic growth. Economic Modelling Specialists International (EMSI) provide data and analysis that serves to help further education institutions understand their impact on the regional and national economy.

The College has contributed £708.5 million to the national economy over the course of students’ working lives, with a further £685.9 million contributed to the regional economy by alumni. One standout statistic is the significant impact the College has had on the digital sector, which has generated a total income of £21.6 million in the Sheffield City Region alone.

As part of Love Our Colleges Week, an initiative by the Association of Colleges, the College will celebrate the impact it has on the local area, and how it supports people to gain skills and qualifications they need to succeed.

Join the conversation by using the hashtag #LoveOurColleges and tagging @Barnsleycollege in your social media posts, to tell your friends, family, neighbours and the whole world why you love your college.

Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive at Barnsley College, said:

“Our aim is to ensure that all our students are properly equipped with the skills they need to be able to achieve their ambitions.

“At Barnsley College, we aim to transform the lives of our students and the wider community. Love Our Colleges Week not only highlights the need for appropriate investment to make this happen but also showcases the amazing place that Barnsley College is for our students, staff, businesses and the local community.”

Rated outstanding by Ofsted, Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College offer education for everyone; including full and part-time vocational courses, A Levels, T Levels (Technical qualifications) and apprenticeships in a wide range of subjects to enable you to succeed in your chosen career.