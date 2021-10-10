 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Birbalsingh to be appointed as chair of Social Mobility Commission

Details
Hits: 130
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

With the government looking to level up every region of the UK, Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, today (10th October) announced that Katharine Birbalsingh CBE is the preferred candidate for the role of Chair of the Social Mobility Commission (SMC).

  • Michaela Community School Headmistress, Katharine Birbalsingh, preferred candidate for role of Chair of the Social Mobility Commission
  • Chief Executive of Oldham College, Alun Francis, to be named deputy with recruitment underway for a range of new Commissioners
  • Priorities will be addressing regional disparities, improving evidence base and holding government to account

The appointment of Ms Birbalsingh will see a renewed focus from the Commission on areas such as regional disparities, employment, education and enterprise.

Ms Birbalsingh brings a wealth of experience to the role from the UK’s education sector as the founder and headmistress of Michaela Community School, a free school which was established in London in 2014. The success of Michaela, including it’s positive impact on ethnic minority children and the track record it has on social mobility, were all part of the reason that Ms Birbalsingh was considered the best candidate for the role.

In the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours Ms Birbalsingh was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to education.

Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, said:

“This country has incredible potential and to unleash it we must harness the talent of all our people, regardless of background or where they live. I want Katharine to focus on education, enterprise and employment so we can level-up opportunity across Britain and give everyone the chance to succeed.

“By expecting high standards and not indulging the soft bigotry of low expectations she is producing amazing results at Michaela school and giving children the best chance in life. She will bring that same attitude to the Commission and be a loud champion of equality of opportunity.

“I am focused on closing the education gap, employment gap and enterprise gap across Britain and am working closely with Cabinet colleagues to do that. Our equality work will address the worries that keep people up at night – like having a good job and getting their child a good education – not tokenistic issues divorced from their everyday concerns.”

Katharine Birbalsingh CBE, Headmistress of Michaela High School, said:

“As we recover from the pandemic, this is the moment to develop a culture in our society which provides an equal chance for all.

“From education, to early years in the home and onto the world of work, improving social mobility is more vital than ever, and I look forward to taking up this important role.

“My immediate priorities will include developing a sound evidence base from which change can flow. On the one hand, I want to inspire real action that will encourage people to seize the opportunities available to them, and on the other, I want to ensure that the government and other public bodies are delivering on their commitments to providing such opportunities, so that we really can ‘level up’ every region of the UK.”

West Midlands on track to create an extra 52,000 digital tech jobs and grow by Â£2.7 billion
Sector News
West Midlands digital sector named the UKâ€™s fastest growing regionAr
Black History Month: How Black History is taught in our schools and colleges
Sector News
October is #BlackHistoryMonth in the UK and a time to celebrate the co
How the International Education Strategy is championing the UK education sector overseas
Sector News
The UK is a world leader in education, covering all education sub-sect

Alongside the appointment of Ms Birbalsingh, the Minister for Women & Equalities’ is also announcing her intention to appoint Alun Francis as a Commissioner and the Deputy Chair of the SMC. Mr Francis is currently the Principal and Chief Executive of Oldham College where he has overseen its transition into a focal point for the local community. Prior to that he served as Director of Transforming Learning, leading Oldham Council’s Building Schools for the Future Programme from 2007-2010.

Alun Francis, Principal & Chief Executive of Oldham College, said:

“We have a unique opportunity to reshape social mobility policy, so that it retains a focus on promoting merit and high achievement, but delivers a wider variety of opportunities, for a wider variety of people, in a wider variety of places.

“Our remit will cover education, employment and enterprise and I am looking forward to working with Katharine and the Social Mobility Commission to champion this agenda. We bring different experiences and skills, but we have a common purpose and are determined to help bring real benefits to people and places across the country.”

The new leadership team of the SMC will make the case for social mobility within and outside of government, oversee work to strengthen the evidence base upon which policy decisions are made and improve public understanding of how opportunity is created and made accessible to all.

Before taking up the new role Ms Birbalsingh will give evidence at a pre-appointment scrutiny session of the Women and Equalities Select Committee; it is anticipated that this will take place in the coming weeks.

The selection of a new Chair will be followed by a public appointments campaign to appoint new Commissioners later in the autumn. The campaign will ensure that there is a strong functioning board as the tenures of all current Commissioners end in late October.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Euan Blair's Multiverse Named #1 Startup in the UK
Sector News
London-based #EdTech Company @JoinMultiverse Named #1 Startup in the U
Education unions call for additional safety measures in schools.
Sector News
Five education unions have written to the Secretary of State for Educa
West Midlands on track to create an extra 52,000 digital tech jobs and grow by £2.7 billion
Sector News
West Midlands digital sector named the UK’s fastest growing regionAr
Black History Month: How Black History is taught in our schools and colleges
Sector News
October is #BlackHistoryMonth in the UK and a time to celebrate the co
How the International Education Strategy is championing the UK education sector overseas
Sector News
The UK is a world leader in education, covering all education sub-sect
#BeKind this World Mental Health Day
Sector News
Global events throughout the past 18 months have left many of us exper
How I earned a Master’s degree without any GCSEs
Sector News
When you don’t have any formal qualifications, the world of higher e
TCS Fast Tracks Digital Transformation for Scotland’s Improvement Service
Sector News
TCS (@TCS) Fast Tracks Digital Transformation for Scotland’s Improve
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Exam results triggered flashpoints in pandemic mental health crisis, study shows
Sector News
A new study reveals key flashpoints of concern among doctors and other
How can EdTech bring the digital consumer experience to schools and Multi Academy trusts (MATs)?
Sector News
Consumer experience experts map out customer journeys down to the minu
Photography students create exhibition for Black History month
Sector News
Students studying at the East London Institute of Technology, part of
Chef calls for hospitality sector support as new Academy students unveiled
Sector News
NOW is the time to rally behind the hospitality sector and train the n

#AntiRacismInAction Employers and Employment | Episode 2

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on We are thinking big to improve opportunities for young people 17 hours 27 minutes ago

Does careers' advice in schools and colleges already include forecasts about
likely demand and...

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on The Education Skills Crisis: urgent action needed yesterday

Beyond salary levels, have any other reasons for
the teacher shortage been identified - like...

Zahid Sharif
Zahid Sharif commented on Improving Student Mental Health at NCG yesterday

This article by Liz Bromley is by a fake duplicitous individual who impacted my mental health with...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6158)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page