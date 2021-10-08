 
British Business gets a Re-boot as Brits Shun Traditional Working Hours, Favouring Flexibility and Family Life

New research from Samsung’s (@SamsungUK) Business division reveals the nation is redefining the working world, with 61% saying remote working and digital tools have made them more productive and efficient

New research released today by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has revealed that Brits are feeling much more relaxed about the new world of work and redefining what is now ‘acceptable’ when it comes to working norms - including sending work emails from the school run, using short form and emojis in emails to the boss, or working in pyjamas from the bedroom.

A poll of 1,000 UK office workers has shown how the working world – in particular the office – has changed over the past 18 months, with 65% of people confessing that tech has enabled them to work wonders from anywhere as they adopt a more flexible, and positive attitude to work. Even the locations we’re working from have changed, since it’s now considered okay to work from practically anywhere – including cafes, public transport or even from the garden shed.

And it’s not just about where we work that’s changed, it’s how we talk and interact with each other too. One in two Brits (48%) said that since remote working, their communications with colleagues (and even the boss!) have become more informal, with nearly two thirds (63%) calling time on business jargon.

According to the report, formal language was used “too much” in the workplace – moving towards more informal ‘accessible’ language as hybrid working continues. And when it comes to more visual (mobile-first) forms of communications, nearly half (43%) admitted to using emojis in work emails or messages, with the laughing face, thumbs up, clapping and even eye roll emojis coming out on top – further suggesting the new era of business language.

Technology has been a key factor in business transformation, with devices and solutions to make remote working more manageable– reimagining what it means to work from anywhere, but still keeping workers productive. Nearly two thirds of people (65%) said tech has made them feel ‘more connected’ to their colleagues despite being further apart, regardless of where they work, and a fifth of people (21%) said they couldn’t do their job without it.

What’s most staggering perhaps, is that 65% of people would now not apply for a new job unless the employer offers mobile devices (laptops or work phones) to support work on the move.

Joe Walsh, Director of Business Technology Solutions at Samsung, said:

“Businesses of all shapes and sizes fought for survival over the past 18 months when forced to work remotely, with both employers and employees witnessing a radical shift to a mobile workforce. There’s no doubt that technology lies at the heart of this transformation and whilst mobile tools and tech may have been used experimentally during the pandemic, the possibilities are very real now – with many opting for this hybrid style moving forward, having seen the benefits.

Samsung for Business provides technologies, solutions and tools that can help businesses overcome the barriers that limit how productive and profitable they can be, enabling employees to work wonders, literally wherever they are. We want our tech to work harder, so businesses don’t have to, providing built in security and support so it’s one less thing to worry about. We want to give businesses the confidence to go all the way in realising their potential and there’s no better time to do that than now, when the working world is in flux and hybrid working has been supercharged beyond belief.”

Remote working is here to stay, and the research validates that. Two thirds of people (61%) claim to have become more productive and efficient as a result, and over half (52%) of people said having the option to work remotely has also improved their relationships with loved ones. In fact, nearly one fifth of Brits (18%) said they are more likely to extend their holidays and spend more quality time with friends or family, given they can now work remotely from anywhere, removing the need to add on extra holiday to cover travel time.

Joe added:

“For years, the perception was that work could only be done from the office or work premises. But with more of us working remotely, more permanently, we’ve shown that technology can revolutionise this old-fashioned view of working.

Many Brits are feeling more relaxed about the new world of work, having adapted well over the past 18 months. And as our research has shown, it has increased productivity and improved relationships, to the extent that very few want to go back to the old ways of full-time office work.”

The survey has been conducted by Samsung for Business to celebrate Work Wonders, a new platform which showcases the vibrancy and variety of modern UK businesses. With the reassurance of Samsung’s end-to-end ecosystem of products, tools and services, Work Wonders is designed to help businesses of all sizes get the confidence they need to take it all the way in this new era of hyper-flexible working and new workplace norms.

