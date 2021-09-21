Removal of school ‘bubbles’ cuts disruption as more than 91% of pupils attend school

Following today’s Department for Education’s pupil attendance figures, @RMEducation has analysed the latest @EducationGovUK data and found that whilst much improved on the end of last term – with more pupils in class than on any day since 11th May – there were still 660,000 recorded as absent (albeit not all for Covid reasons). However, this was 277,000 less than the daily average pre-pandemic.

Although more lockdowns don’t seem likely, the future still remains uncertain and schools must absolutely be prepared for any scenarios - weaving hybrid learning into the curriculum permanently will enable this.

Simon Carter, Director at RM:

“Between testing chaos and the vaccine dilemma, we’re all still feeling the effects of COVID-19. The Department for Education has released the first school attendance figures of this term, and whilst much improved on the end of last term – with more pupils in class than on any day since 11th May – there were still 660,000 recorded as absent (albeit not all for Covid reasons). However, this was 277,000 less than the daily average pre-pandemic. With that in mind, it’s crucial now that schools retain the ability to continue teaching and learning, irrespective of whether a child is in class, or is forced to learn from home. One of the most important investments of the past 18 months has been in remote learning and, with the hardware, the software and the skills (in the form of training for staff and pupils) now in place or improving for the first time in years, education establishments are better positioned than ever before for the challenges that lie ahead.

“Today’s attendance figures demonstrate that a number of teachers and pupils are still having to isolate, something that will inevitably have a negative effect on learning. Going forward, it is imperative that we build on the learnings and investment since March 2020 to make a more flexible education system for all – one that can adapt to whatever crisis is prevailing at the time – pandemic, flood, bad weather etc. Schools are more adept at providing pupils with lessons and work to complete online thanks to the remote learning revolution, so while full lockdowns seem unlikely, we must weave hybrid learning into the curriculum permanently. This surely is the best way to guarantee our children receive the education they deserve.

“That said, school staff must feel confident using the right mix of technology, whatever the circumstances – our own research found that 51% of teachers felt they needed a greater understanding of technology to achieve better learning outcomes. The priority now should be ensuring that every teacher has a proper appreciation of how best to use that technology, as well as ensuring equal access to it across all schools: only then can teachers ensure pupils still receive the same high quality teaching online and off.”

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Four @ImperialCollege academics are among 69 experts to have been ele Sector News FE champion and former engineer Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) elected H Sector News Counselling is a continuously evolving career choice and the new DipHE

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said:

“My priority is to make sure children are in school and back to face-to-face learning. That’s the best place for them to be so it’s fantastic to see more than 91% of them back in the classroom with their teachers and friends, compared to 87% this time last year.

“That’s down to the hard work of teachers, support staff as well as families whose efforts have been heroic in making sure children can get back to school safely. The rollout of the vaccine to those aged 12-15, which started this week, is another significant step in building the walls of protection from the virus across society.

“As Education Secretary, I will be working closely with school leaders and everyone working in education to keep children learning and help them catch-up through our National Tutoring Programme.”

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“The Conservatives’ chaotic failure to plan ahead or to listen to Labour, parents and teachers and get ventilation and mitigations in place saw over 122,000 children out of school again last week. This is not good enough. The Conservatives have left schools in a mess, the new Education Secretary urgently needs to set this right.

“With 158,000 more children out of school than anticipated due to Covid and standard absences, Ministers must urgently investigate what’s happening with these families and work with parents and schools to ensure all children can return to class.”