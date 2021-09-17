Edge Hill crowned Modern University of the Year

Edge Hill University (@edgehill) has been named as the Modern University of the Year in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022.

The prestigious award highlights the University's continuous investment in the student experience, its quality of teaching, outstanding facilities and courses that are designed to meet the needs of employers in a competitive jobs market.

Alastair McCall, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said:

“Ranked in its highest position yet in our academic league table, Edge Hill is one of the shining stars of the modern university sector. Led for nearly 30 years by John Cater, Edge Hill has established a profile nationally as a go-ahead institution with ambition for its students.

“A new medical school is the latest addition to a university estate and a course offering that is expanding all the time. Big gains in this pandemic-influenced year in our rankings for student satisfaction with teaching quality and their wider university experience demonstrate a university responsive to its students’ needs and one capable of matching their expectations.

“After 18 months of turmoil across all walks of life, our University of the Year awards this year highlight exceptional achievement in adverse circumstances. For its ability to deliver in this regard, as well as long-standing achievement more widely, Edge Hill is also one of just five to make the shortlist for the overall UK University of the Year, in addition to its win as Modern University of the Year.”

This accolade follows on from a bumper year of awards for Edge Hill, which saw the institution crowned University of the Year in the Educate North Awards 2020/21 for its continued commitment to delivering an exceptional student experience.

Earlier this month also saw the University shortlisted in two categories in the Times Higher Education (THE) awards – for its Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community and Support for Students – in what are widely considered the Oscars of the higher education sector.

Vice-Chancellor Dr John Cater said:

“It has been an exceptional year for Edge Hill in the face of such unprecedented challenges. We are very proud to add to our list of accolades Modern University of the Year in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022.

“Edge Hill prides itself on delivering a first-class student experience, which has always been at the heart of our ethos. In such a challenging year for the education sector, we have remained committed to placing our students at the centre of our decisions and creating opportunities for students from all sectors of society. We believe this focus benefits everyone, from the students themselves, to the employers who recruit them and the people whose lives are improved with our talented alumni.

“Our continued investment has created a strong and vibrant institution that supports the needs of students, staff, local communities, businesses and the economy.”

Edge Hill continues to grow and over the last 12 months a suite of computer science-related engineering programmes has been introduced into the University’s expanding portfolio to complement work in biotechnology, robotics and automation.

Work in this field has been strengthened with a £220k funding award from the Office for Students to support the growth of STEM subject work. This investment in biosciences facilities will put Edge Hill at the forefront of biology and biomedical research.

The University also now offers a full suite of health care education with the addition of the new medical school, which has been training much-needed additional doctors for the North West since 2020.

Dr Cater added:

“The University is continuing to innovate and improve lives and these awards demonstrate our commitment to offering an outstanding student experience.

“We could, of course, achieve none of the above without our staff and students for their contribution to our ongoing success story, along with the help and encouragement we receive from our many supporters and stakeholders. We are grateful to each and every one of you.”