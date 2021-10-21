The impact of psychology and Game-Embedded Teaching (GET) on learning

New #EdTech app backed by psychological research is increasing maths fluency

With a background in learning psychology, I wanted to create a product that wasn’t about profitability but was built on the latest research in cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).

To increase students’ future academic success, it couldn’t just be another educational app unless it incontrovertibly improved maths aptitude.

Akribian are spearheading a new approach to improving children’s maths abilities through short adventure game-based learning which helps retain information and encourages long term academic success.

Its first product, Count on me, is a maths app for children aged 6-9 years based on a new concept which involves a combination of science plus game design.

The foundation of Count on me! is based on learning psychology, also called behaviour analysis which is a part of CBT.

Learning psychology is one the most successful applied theories with solid evidence for treating many mental illnesses.

The idea behind Count on me! was to combine the greatest method in psychology’s history with distinctive game design to create a captivating learning adventure where the child is put in the shoes of a young Mathemagician.

The learning content in the game is adaptive, meaning that the maths exercises adapt to the playing child’s knowledge of maths and mathematical skills.

Utilising exploration and storytelling, users overcome challenges and save the land of Numberia, using the player’s mathemagical powers, which build incrementally over time alongside their maths fluency.

Evidence based with positive outcomes

The effects of the app have been evaluated in a leading trial, unprecedented among our competitors, and the results have been published in the Journal of Educational Psychology. My research showed that children who played Count on me! for 15 minutes a day improved their maths skills by 60% compared to those who didn’t.

Early-age maths competence is the strongest predictor for future academic achievements and it’s vital to engage young audiences early so they are equipped to maximise their potential.

Future trials and testing

We’re now hosting four additional trials in collaboration with universities including Cambridge, Oxford, and University College London. At the same time, we are growing, testing and advancing the game design by working with brands such as Massive Entertainment who produced the Star Wars and Avatar games and possess the expertise and ambition to fundamentally redefine the way in which young learn number sense.

Count on me! is being trialled in schools across the UK as part of the roll out to both schools and direct to parents. As EdTech increasingly becomes integrated into the curriculum, it is expected to become increasingly popular across the UK and Europe.

Martin Hassler Hallstedt, Co-Founder and CEO of Swedish start-up Akribian

Martin has always been devoted to the idea that maths learning should be a fun and memorable experience, rather than a series of fleeting and indistinct moments. Founding the business in 2017, Martin used experience gained studying Psychology as a postgraduate at one of the top universities in the world, Uppsala University in Sweden, to develop improved learning methods for children, utilising his knowledge of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. In his doctoral dissertation he was able to prove scientifically the impact of his digital maths prototype, now refined for the new mathematical Count on me! app.

