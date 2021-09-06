 
The Manchester College 'tips off' new partnership with Manchester Magic and Mystics

New relationship will create new opportunities for up and coming athletes across the city.

The Manchester College has joined forces with Manchester Magic and Manchester Mystics to create a ground-breaking new basketball partnership in the city that will see its students benefit from a curriculum that is co-developed and co-delivered with an industry partner.

As well as benefitting the College’s student-athletes by helping them take their game to the next level, teaming up with one of the biggest and most successful junior basketball programmes in the country will generate a host of opportunities for students interested in coaching, refereeing, sports science, media, marketing and more.

The announcement of the partnership comes at an exciting time for the College, as it prepares to open brand new, industry-standard facilities for its Centre of Excellence for Sport in Openshaw, including a six court multi-discipline sports hall with viewing gallery, a 30-station gym with strength and condition room, and a media suite with match analysis capability.

“This is a fabulous opportunity to partner with the Manchester Magic and Mystics, and the timing could not be better,” said The Manchester College’s Head Basketball Coach and Sports Tutor Ambokile Bell.

“We have always had a basketball offer here at the College for enrichment participation. However, with this partnership, we can now extend it to suit the needs of our students that aspire to play at a high level during their time here.

“With a range of courses from entry level to degree level, we can now officially announce a basketball programme with one of the most successful community and junior basketball programmes in the country.”

As the number one provider of further education in Greater Manchester, The Manchester College will work with Manchester Magic and Manchester Mystics to provide an education and basketball programme that will give students the chance to excel in the classroom and on the court.

The Magic and Mystics have a proven track record of developing talent, winning more than 50 national junior titles since 2000.

As well as developing dozens of internationals and helping many players earn lucrative scholarships to play and study in the USA, the club also runs an elite academy for boys and girls that plays in the EABL and WEABL.

Phil Gordos, Magic and Mystics Chief Executive said:

“We’re so excited about the potential of this partnership and what it could mean for Manchester.

“This is not just about unearthing the next generation of basketball players, we’re also looking to build a programme that will develop coaches, referees and table officials. It’s a great fit. We’re both ambitious and we both want to provide opportunities for young people in the city.

“There is so much talent here in the city and across Greater Manchester that it makes perfect sense to work with The Manchester College. With our expertise and knowledge, we believe we can enhance the great work the College already does and we can help each other to thrive.”

Manchester Magic and Mystics were formed in 1997 and is a not-for-profit organisation with charitable status. Based at Manchester Basketball Centre in Whalley Range and the National Basketball Performance Centre at Belle Vue, the club is dedicated to providing opportunities for all sections of the community, regardless of ability, background, gender or age.

Hayley Francis, Head of Department for Sport, Public Services and Criminology, said:

“This is a great opportunity for The Manchester College to extend our existing basketball offer, in line with the new state-of-the-art facilities at our Openshaw campus.

“The Manchester Magic and Mystics are a great organisation and a pillar within the community. This partnership not only increases our reach but gives present and future students the opportunity to study and play basketball at a level that suits them, from participation to elite.

“I believe this is the start of something great, as both organisations have the same vision and drive.”

You can find out more about the industry-led courses available at The Manchester College’s Centre of Excellence for Sport and apply today.

