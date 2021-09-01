TV personality and entrepreneur Tommy Mallet is to applaud the nation’s Apprentices and Trainees

 
TV personality and entrepreneur Tommy Mallet

With a passion to see individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds succeed, Tommy Mallet (@tommy_mallet) has joined forces with one of the UK’s leading national recruitment and training solutions providers, Qube Learning (@QubeLearning), to celebrate those who are on further education programmes changing their lives.

Working with Qube Learning, an organisation that wholly champions Apprenticeships and Traineeships and encourages success for anyone, regardless of their postcode, Tommy is using his own experience within the educational, personal, and professional spheres to shout about his journey to vicory, on the 23rd September in a virtual award ceremony.

Growing up in Islington North London, Tommy didn’t feel he fitted into conventional education and was unsure of where he would end up, what he would be doing and if he would be happy. He left school without the expected grades, went to work as a builder for his brother, and was very unsure of what the future held and with a personal narrative that was not always kind, his self-belief was at an all-time low. Tommy craved change but did not know what that change might look like, and if he could achieve it.

Tommy Mallet says, ‘Getting through school was tough; I tried not to compare myself to others. I made a name for myself with my peers by selling snacks but I didn’t realise at the time that this was pretty savvy and business minded! Standard education can be a steppingstone for some but it isn’t for everyone and if it isn’t then other opportunities should be readily available. A Traineeship and an Apprenticeship is a great way to reveal someone’s true talent and allow that to grow in a non-conformist set up. Not everyone has the luxury of family or friends who provide positive support. I suffered harsh words from someone very close to me, I have been at rock bottom but I found an inner strength and refused to be beaten down, and kept on climbing until someone, anyone, saw me and what I had to offer.

Qube Learning is a natural fit for me. Their culture is to be fair, equal, and kind and to open doors. This sits close to my own personal morals. If I can give someone a chance, I will, and to shout about the hardworking students and businesses who take them on is a huge yes from me. Qube Learning don’t ignore talent because they don’t have the right merits, their eyes are wide open ready to people who can make a change. Founded on beliefs that it’s not who you know but what you can do, their business is gifted at revealing talented people and placing them within companies where they shine!’

Now 28 years old, Tommy has carved out a unique path that is an inspiration to anyone who feels they don’t have a chance without the ‘right results’, that they can’t get to the initial interview stage or aren’t seen because of where they are from. With a TV career and a million-pound footwear brand, he has just embarked on one of the biggest most exciting challenges of his life in becoming a father and he is keen to set a positive example for his child that being brave and taking chances can lead to something special. Tommy’s work with Qube learning couldn’t be a better fit as he applauds the work of students who like him have faced hard times but fought to keep on going. He believes like them that knowledge learnt in an unorthodox way is just as powerful and can make for a sustainable successful life.

Qube Learning is proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) Recruitment and Training Solutions Provider that works with hundreds of Employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of Students. If you are interested in finding out more about the positive opportunities an Apprenticeship or Traineeship can bring through Qube Vision and eLearning, either as a Student or an Employer, then speak with the experts at Qube Learning.

