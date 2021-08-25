Student accommodation causes Covid concern for 78% of students

Research by Manor Interiors has found that the majority of UK students feel their accommodation could be better designed to minimise the risk of Covid on campus.
The research shows that:
- 78% of students felt their student accommodation could be improved in order to minimise the risk of catching Covid.
- A lack of ventilation and not being able to fully open windows was one of the driving factors of Covid concern while at university.
- A lack of open space within their student accommodation also ranked joint top as one of the biggest worries.
- A lack of sanitisation in communal areas was also a worry, ranking as the third-largest concern.
- The sheer volume of staff and students coming and going from student digs also ranked high on the list of concerns, along with a lack of automatic doors meaning students had to regularly touch the same door handle.
Research by Manor Interiors, the expert in build-to-rent furnishing solutions, has found that the majority of UK students feel their accommodation could be better designed to minimise the risk of Covid on campus.
The survey commissioned by Manor Interiors found that 78% of students felt their student accommodation could be improved in order to minimise the risk of catching Covid.
When asked which aspects of their current accommodation were the biggest cause of these concerns, space and ventilation topped the table.
A lack of ventilation and not being able to fully open windows was one of the driving factors of Covid concern while at university. A lack of open space within their student accommodation also ranked joint top as one of the biggest worries.
A lack of sanitisation in communal areas was also a worry, ranking as the third-largest concern.
The sheer volume of staff and students coming and going from student digs also ranked high on the list of concerns, along with a lack of automatic doors meaning students had to regularly touch the same door handle.
CEO of Manor Interiors, Farhan Malik, commented:
“It’s encouraging to see that despite being least at risk health-wise, the younger generation is considering the threat posed by Covid when heading to university and the vital role they play in minimising its spread.
"Covid is unlikely to disappear any time soon and it’s important that we adapt across the board to deal with it. The design of student accommodation is no different and whether it’s the delivery of new units or the redesign of older buildings, there’s plenty that can be done to minimise the risks posed by Covid.
"Space is always tight where student accommodation is concerned and health and safety requirements prevent greater levels of ventilation through fully open windows in large blocks.
"However, the interiors design of these blocks can go a long way in maximising space with bespoke furniture that’s made to measure a particular area. By doing so, universities can make an immediate, cost-effective change to existing accommodation to better their offering and reduce concern among students, who already have a lot to think about having started their higher education journey.”
Survey of 1,034 UK students carried out by Manor Interiors via consumer research platform Find Out Now (20th August 2021).
|Do you feel your student accommodation could be better designed in order to minimise the threat of COVID?
|Answer
|Respondents
|Yes
|78%
|No
|22%
|Thinking about your university accommodation specifically, which of the following are a concern? (Tick all that apply)
|Answer
|Respondents
|A lack of ventilation/unable to fully open windows
|22%
|A lack of open space
|22%
|Lack of sanitisation in communal areas
|20%
|Volume of students and staff coming and going
|19%
|Non-automatic doors (having to touch door handles)
|11%
|Having to use a lift
|6%