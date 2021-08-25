 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Results Day Joy for Newtown College Students

Details
Hits: 392
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
NPTC Group of Colleges building

NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) has been congratulating students on their results. In the face of another year disrupted by the global pandemic, the College achieved an incredible overall pass rate of 100 per cent.

Students at Newtown College have been celebrating as they received their Extended National Diploma results, with several students achieving the highest possible grade profile of triple distinction stars (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent to three A* at A Level. Many of the class of 2021 have secured places at top universities or got the qualifications to land their dream jobs.

Some of those students have been in touch to share with us their results and their journeys;

BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Public Services

Three students Kayleigh GoodbanHolly Brooke Jones and Darcy Lee Ogara all achieved D*D*D grades and Ross Pickering gained a D*DD.

Kayleigh is due to begin an apprenticeship at Newtown Hospital as a Health Care Assistant. Holly Brooke Jones has accepted a place at Liverpool John Moores University to study Adult Nursing.

Lecturers Ciaran Wheeldon and Nic Hughes said: “We are so proud of how hard the students have worked attending the online sessions and then putting in extra effort when they were able to come back into college in their allocated smaller groups. We wish them all good luck in their future careers, and remember to keep in touch”

 

BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business

 

Chloe Preece, 18 years old, has just achieved a D*DD.

Chloe said: “The Business course has helped me to look at businesses from different perspectives. I have been able to gain a strong knowledge and understanding of different businesses. By completing a wide variety of units it has given me an insight into different career options. The lecturers were always there to provide help and support. In September I am going to start the Business, Management and IT Degree at Brecon Beacons College. Possibly considering accountancy in the future.”

Lecturer Harriet Bailey said: “Chloe was a pleasure to teach throughout the two-year course.  A very hardworking and motivated young lady who grew in confidence each term. Although it has been a tough period during the pandemic Chloe still excelled in all subjects with focus and determination whilst adapting to remote learning. We look forward to welcoming back Chloe and others who have chosen to stay with us to study on the Degree course at Brecon.”

Take the steps needed to keep learners safe and learning in Welsh schools, Colleges and Universities
Sector News
With schools, colleges and universities due to re-open following the s
Foundation Art and Design Summer Show 2021 -
Sector News
Welcome to our Foundation Art and Design exhibition, based on the them
BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR PRESTON COLLEGE CONSTRUCTION LEARNERS
Sector News
A major refurbishment of @PrestonCollegeâ€™s Construction Department i

 

UAL Level 2 Diploma in Art and Design

Emma Howarth from Welshpool and Evan Oldfield from Llandrindod Wells both attained distinctions on the UAL Level 2 course and both intend to continue on to the UAL Level 3 Diploma in Art and Design next year.

Lecturer Nia Newson said: “They have both demonstrated exceptional drawings skills and a great dedication to the course this year.”

 

Access to Higher Education Diploma in Health Care

Sarah Fletcher, a mature student from Newtown was pleased to pass the Access course having decided to take the course to make a complete career change from a 27-year career in hairdressing to become a midwife.

Sarah, who originally left school with no GCSEs is now working as a Health Care Assistant (HCA) in a social care setting and is applying for an HCA role in Wrexham maternity hospital and has not ruled out trying for a University place in the future after gaining some valuable work experience in the field first.

Sarah said: “All of the lecturers were very supportive and encouraging and as a small class group, we helped and supported each other during the really tough times that we had to endure due to Covid. Most of us on the course had families and part-time work to juggle which was difficult at times. I did achieve the grades required to become a midwife but unfortunately, I haven’t made it to University this year as it is a very competitive field, but I plan to retry after some work experience.” She added a word of encouragement to anyone thinking of doing the same saying: “If I can do this anyone can.”

Jo Thomas relocated to the area with her family in 2019 from Shropshire. She achieved a D*D*D.

Jo began the course after attending an open evening at Newtown College and finding out from tutors that she could fit in the course around school drop off and pick up times and that on completion you can progress onto university and study to become an Occupational Therapist, a role Jo had become interested in. She was also introduced to a lady from the PaCE program, who supported Jo to claim the costs of the childcare. Jo admits “this was a great help”.

“I feel that my overall confidence has grown throughout. I could see the progression I was making and the fact that even though it had been twenty years since I was in school, I could still learn and produce assignments of a good standard.”

“There was great support offered from the tutors, not just with their subject areas but advice on all aspects of the journey, for example, university applications and interviews. I also found that although the library was not as accessible as usual, if you emailed the librarians with any questions, they gave very helpful responses of where information could be found and useful websites to visit.”

“I believe the Access course has been a useful foundation for my next step to a BSC (Hons) Degree in Occupational Therapy and I’m really excited about the challenges ahead.”

Lecturer in Access to Higher Education in Health Care, Kate Preston said: “Both Sarah and Jo were students who were keen to learn, and this made teaching them a joy. It has been hard for the students this year with so much online learning and often other obstacles to negotiate such as family priorities and access to resources. The Access course is a great way back into higher education and as with Jo and Sarah, it can lead on to the next stage in your career.  We wish Sarah all the best in her future career, she is so determined and has done so well to retrain. Jo is now also able to take the next step toward her dream job as an Occupational Therapist and has a place at Glyndwr University.”

BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma Health and Social Care

Victoria Cook (Tori) from Llanidloes, obtain a D*D*D*. Tori was delighted with her grades.

She reflected on her period of study referring to the challenges when the pandemic struck as “hard work and stressful to begin with as it was completely new. The first couple of weeks doing online learning I struggled to find motivation as I wasn’t in a classroom environment. However, after a few weeks, I started to enjoy learning online. During the two years at college, there were certain aspects of the course I struggled with however, my lecturers Kate, Debbie and Ian were understanding and helpful as they wanted you to do well and succeed to the best of your ability.”

Reflecting back on aspects of the course Tori enjoyed she said: “I was lucky enough to go on placement in Llanidloes birthing unit which I enjoyed as I was able to witness working within health care. This helped me to gain a good understanding of the different roles and responsibilities a midwife had.”

Lecturer Kate Preston said: “Tori always showed great initiative and wasn’t afraid to ask if she needed assistance. She worked very hard in lockdown and is quietly determined. Her extra effort has now reaped the rewards she deserves and we are so proud of her results. It also shows that even when things seem difficult the extra effort can pay off and we are pleased that she has been accepted to attend John Moore’s University in Liverpool. The Health and Social Care team at Newtown College wish all our students moving on this year all the best in their next endeavours.”

Mark Dacey, Chief Executive Officer and Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges said: “I am incredibly proud and humbled by the results we have achieved especially in what has been the most challenging time for our staff and students, in more ways than one. Staff have adapted and sometimes completely changed their teaching practices to engage students in a whole new way. In turn, our students have adapted to these challenges, showing their commitment. These results are a testament to the dedication of our staff and our students in unprecedented circumstances. I am happy to provide the most heartfelt congratulations not just from myself, but the Colleges’ Corporation Board and Senior Management Team.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

£1.6million partnership boosts opportunities for local care leavers
Sector News
£1.6million partnership boosts opportunities for local care leavers w
Let’s get back to school and #BackToCollege
Sector News
@educationgovuk #backtoschool and #backtocollege campaign launches as
Take the steps needed to keep learners safe and learning in Welsh schools, Colleges and Universities
Sector News
With schools, colleges and universities due to re-open following the s
Foundation Art and Design Summer Show 2021 -
Sector News
Welcome to our Foundation Art and Design exhibition, based on the them
BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR PRESTON COLLEGE CONSTRUCTION LEARNERS
Sector News
A major refurbishment of @PrestonCollege’s Construction Department i
New Non-Executive Director and Trustee of Skills for Health appointed
Sector News
Jon Restell, Chief Executive of specialist health and care union Manag
UCAS Announces Major Core Technology Contract with Infosys
Sector News
Building on six years of successful partnership, the renewed contract
Student accommodation causes Covid concern for 78% of students
Sector News
Research by Manor Interiors has found that the majority of UK students
New teachers in Wales who saw their training disrupted by the pandemic will receive a term of employment to help them into their new roles
Sector News
@wgmin_education and @Jeremy_Miles - New teachers in Wales who saw the
Nearly 4,000 college lecturers begin registration with GTC Scotland
Sector News
Nearly 4,000 college lecturers begin registration with GTC Scotland (@
Regional Recruitment Group Release Market Insights Report
Sector News
Hales Group (@HalesGroup) surveyed commercial and industrial candidate
The future is bright, the future is ‘green’ for Greg
Sector News
‘Going electric’ @BordersCollege “We know that we are in the mid

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5994)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page