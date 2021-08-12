 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Careers information for young people interested in working in UK screen

Details
Hits: 513
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

ScreenSkills (@UKScreenSkills), the industry-led skills body for the UK’s screen industries, congratulates all those students who have succeeded in their GCSE grades today and offers information on next steps for students interested in a career in the UK’s booming screen industries.

Skills shortages in these industries mean that there will be numerous jobs for students to aim for straight after college or after further study in higher education.

A wide range of different skillsets are required in everything from post-production and accounting to hair and make-up and set design for film and TV, and there are a variety of routes to gain them.

There are courses that provide training specifically for roles in the screen industries. But STEM and arts/creative subjects can also prepare students well for future work in this exciting sector.

ScreenSkills Select-endorsed college courses have been identified by industry practitioners as offering a strong preparation for a career in off-screen roles in film, TV, animation, VFX or games.

To be endorsed, the college courses must prove they have both high quality teaching and are also plugged into the world of screen industries by having great links with employers. There are also a number of exclusive benefits that only students on endorsed courses have access to.

You can find out more by checking out the courses listed in the ScreenSkills Select course directory.

There are also an increasing number of apprenticeships available in the screen industries. There is more information in our apprenticeships section.

The range of jobs behind the camera in the screen industries (and what qualifications and courses are available to prepare for them) can be explored in our job profiles.

Tim Weiss, Director of Vocational Skills, ScreenSkills, said: 

“College courses and apprenticeships are a great route for taking the first steps towards a rewarding career in film, TV, animation, VFX or games.

“These industries are emerging strongly from the pandemic and are looking to recruit talented young people who have developed skills, knowledge and experience through the education and training they have received. They are particularly focused on key skill shortage areas and there are plenty of these opportunities at colleges and through apprenticeships.

“Now your GCSE results have arrived, the information we provide at ScreenSkills about endorsed college courses, as well as apprenticeship routes, can help you decide with confidence what vocational qualifications you want to take. This is a booming and exciting field and the UK is a world leader so there is real opportunity to be a success.”

Essex County Council partner with the Youth Group to offer young people free mentoring sessions with super mentors
Sector News
Essex County Council (@Essex_CC) is excited to announce that it is wor
Coventry University psychologist talks about coping strategies for A-Level students dealing with disappointment of poor results
Sector News
The latest school results released this week have smashed records in t
CITY STUDENTS SHOULD BE PROUD OF THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS
Sector News
THIS summer once again saw a rise in the number of Newcastle students

Liz Tagg, Principal of The Iver Make-Up Academy (based in Pinewood Studios), said:

“There are great opportunities in the world of screen industries and none more so than in make-up – whether that be for TV, film or in specialist areas such as visual effects. From our own experience, we can testify that studying on a college course, especially those who are Select endorsed like ours, has led to so many brilliant careers. Those receiving their GCSE results today should seriously consider a career in this field of make-up.”

Toby Carter, course leader for the Level 3 Broadcast Production Assistant/Level 3 Junior Content Producer Apprenticeships at Cirencester College, said: 

“There has never been a better time to join the screen industries and starting an apprenticeship is a great choice for taking your first steps down this career path. This is even more so, when studying on a ScreenSkills Select-endorsed course like ours as students are assured of a great education and also have the best opportunities of progressing in the broadcast industry.”

Alan Hardcastle, course leader for Bridgwater and Taunton College’s Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production, said:

“Now GCSE results have arrived, we still have places on our successful and established course designed for those who have an interest in film, radio, television, interactive media or journalism. As we are a ScreenSkills-endorsed course, we have proved we have lots of great connections with local employers which give students confidence they have great opportunities to go on to enjoy a successful media-related career.”

ScreenSkills offers similar advice to those who received their A-level or other vocational qualifications on Tuesday.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Essex County Council partner with the Youth Group to offer young people free mentoring sessions with super mentors
Sector News
Essex County Council (@Essex_CC) is excited to announce that it is wor
#StepOnBoard Hawk Training’s traineeship programme and begin your career journey
Sector News
Traineeship campaign launched to support youth employmentLondon-based
Coventry University psychologist talks about coping strategies for A-Level students dealing with disappointment of poor results
Sector News
The latest school results released this week have smashed records in t
CITY STUDENTS SHOULD BE PROUD OF THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS
Sector News
THIS summer once again saw a rise in the number of Newcastle students
Students celebrate BTEC results success at Coventry College
Sector News
Students at Coventry College (@coventrycollege) have been celebrating
Gerard Coyne calls for ‘free and fair’ lifelong vocational skills training as students join millions already shut out of government skills ‘guarantee’
Sector News
@gerard_coyne has congratulated those students who have received their
7 in 10 teachers set to leave prison education, report shows
Sector News
Report calls for urgent prison education reform with 7 in 10 teachers
BMet drives forward its eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Charging Installation Course
Sector News
Students at BMet College (@BMetC) can now help drive forward a push to
Essential money management tips for students
Sector News
How to prepare for the financial side of studying As we approach A lev
No plans to extend incentives, says Apprenticeship Minister
Sector News
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan said this week ther
New programme to spark wave of growth in UK’s thriving cyber sector
Sector News
Innovative cyber startups, small businesses and scaleups will benefit
Conservative plan to scrap BTECs risks embedding results inequalities for thousands of young people, Labour warns
Sector News
Today [Saturday], Labour (@UKLabour) has warned that the Conservatives

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 47 minutes ago

Coventry University psychologist talks about coping strategies for A-Level students dealing with disappointment of… https://t.co/dZ8wVKGEWQ
View Original Tweet

Hawk Training
Hawk Training has published a new article: #StepOnBoard Hawk Training’s traineeship programme and begin your career journey 12 hours 35 minutes ago
BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet drives forward its eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Charging Installation Course 14 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5971)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page