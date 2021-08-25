 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College launches new course guide for adults

Details
Hits: 1514
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
David Akeroyd, Deputy Principal for Development and Training at Barnsley College

@BarnsleyCollege is offering brand new courses that will inspire adults to return to education and enrol on a course starting from September 2021.

Rated outstanding by Ofsted, Barnsley College offers a range of part-time vocational courses, apprenticeships and university-level courses taught by expert tutors that can be studied from home, in a classroom, the workplace or via distance learning.

Many courses can be studied part-time, making them perfect for anyone wanting to fit study around work or family commitments. You’ll learn in a supportive and helpful environment with small class sizes and be able to get in touch with your tutors easily when required.

A range of part-time courses are available, including Animal Care; Art, Design and Fashion; Business; Catering and Hospitality; Digital and Computing; Engineering; Hair and Beauty; Health and Social Care Professions; Learning for Living and Work; Management; Music and Performing Arts; and Sport.

The College is also offering those aged 19 and above the opportunity to gain recognised English, Maths and ICT qualifications for free. Plus, students who enrol onto a Level 3 course or above may be entitled to study for free or apply for an Advanced Learner Loan or financial support to help them cover the costs of study, subject to eligibility criteria.

Barnsley College Higher Education (HE) offers higher-level programmes including foundation and honours degrees, Higher Apprenticeships, HNCs, HNDs and professional business and leadership courses.

Whether you have an interest in childcare, sport, fine art or popular music, the College offers courses in a wide range of subjects.

We also get great results! In 2019/20 all our degree students got a 2:2 or above and 82% of our degree students received a first, so whilst you may be staying local, you can certainly go far.

Barnsley College Higher Education is the best South Yorkshire College for student satisfaction, with an 88% overall student satisfaction rate in the 2019/20 National Student Survey (NSS). 

If you want to study a degree but don’t have the right qualifications, our Access to HE courses can help. These courses are designed to help you develop your knowledge within your chosen subject whilst improving your study skills and build confidence to help you get the grades required to study a higher-level course. 

Mel Jenkinson, Director of Recruitment, Marketing and Communications at the College, said:

“The current COVID-19 situation has led to a number of people reassessing their life ambitions and career options. We have a wide range of qualifications on offer for those thinking of returning to education to gain an academic qualification, learn something new for fun or to enhance their CV.

Take the steps needed to keep learners safe and learning in Welsh schools, Colleges and Universities
Sector News
With schools, colleges and universities due to re-open following the s
Foundation Art and Design Summer Show 2021 -
Sector News
Welcome to our Foundation Art and Design exhibition, based on the them
BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR PRESTON COLLEGE CONSTRUCTION LEARNERS
Sector News
A major refurbishment of @PrestonCollegeâ€™s Construction Department i

“We want to reassure all prospective students that there is a place for them at Barnsley College. By completing an application form on our website, they will start their journey to becoming a student here - and we will be with them every step of the way.

“For any adults who are unsure of their options or would like further guidance, our Information Advisors are still available to offer information, advice and guidance about any of our study programmes.”

Barnsley College to launch free digital skills training for adults 

16th Jul 2021: Adults who want to develop their digital skills to get into employment and progress in their career are being offered fully-funded training.

A South Yorkshire consortium has been selected to offer Skills Bootcamps – part of the government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan for Jobs.

The Government’s Skills Bootcamp training programmes will be expanded across the country, offering an extra 16,000 places for adults to upskill or retrain at no extra cost to students.

The expansion covers a range of digital and technical training including in green skills, such as solar energy installation, sustainable agriculture, nuclear energy, and green transport, along with coding and software development, so more adults have the opportunity to access the skills and training they need that leads directly to a job.

Skills Bootcamps are flexible courses of up to 16 weeks that provide the opportunity to build sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer.

The free vocational training scheme, funded by the government’s National Skills Fund, aims to help adults aged 19 and over to improve their job prospects.

The training is open to adults who are employed, self-employed or career changers. It is also open to those who have become unemployed within the last 12 months.

The College will be providing Skills Bootcamps in digital skills, backed by employers, from September 2021. The specific Skills Bootcamps include infrastructure technician, software development technician and cyber security technologist.

David Akeroyd, Deputy Principal Development and Productivity at Barnsley College, said: “Barnsley College is addressing the digital skills gap and digital poverty and the Skills Bootcamps is the latest expansion of our digital offer.

“Colleges must continue to rise to the challenge and offer solutions that drive the future economy, meet the nation’s skills gaps, and present an opportunity for real progression to learners.

“We believe that every adult has the right to life-long education and training, ensuring they have the skills to succeed in the new and future economy. Adult learning drives the economy by ensuring that workers are more skilled, more productive, and happier.

“Our ongoing, ambitious programme of working with employers, co-developing our curriculum, and building impactful partnerships within the region and beyond, offers a real chance for us as a College, and as a sector, to play a huge part in the future economic recovery and success of the country.”

The scheme is part of the government’s Skills for Jobs White Paper, first announced in January 2021 that aims to support lifelong learning and put further education colleges at the heart of the pandemic skills recovery.

The South Yorkshire Skills Bootcamps consortium includes Barnsley College, The Sheffield College, RNN Group, Sheffield Hallam University and The Developer Academy.

You may also be interested in these articles:

£1.6million partnership boosts opportunities for local care leavers
Sector News
£1.6million partnership boosts opportunities for local care leavers w
Let’s get back to school and #BackToCollege
Sector News
@educationgovuk #backtoschool and #backtocollege campaign launches as
Take the steps needed to keep learners safe and learning in Welsh schools, Colleges and Universities
Sector News
With schools, colleges and universities due to re-open following the s
Foundation Art and Design Summer Show 2021 -
Sector News
Welcome to our Foundation Art and Design exhibition, based on the them
BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR PRESTON COLLEGE CONSTRUCTION LEARNERS
Sector News
A major refurbishment of @PrestonCollege’s Construction Department i
New Non-Executive Director and Trustee of Skills for Health appointed
Sector News
Jon Restell, Chief Executive of specialist health and care union Manag
UCAS Announces Major Core Technology Contract with Infosys
Sector News
Building on six years of successful partnership, the renewed contract
Student accommodation causes Covid concern for 78% of students
Sector News
Research by Manor Interiors has found that the majority of UK students
Results Day Joy for Newtown College Students
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) has been congratulating students o
New teachers in Wales who saw their training disrupted by the pandemic will receive a term of employment to help them into their new roles
Sector News
@wgmin_education and @Jeremy_Miles - New teachers in Wales who saw the
Nearly 4,000 college lecturers begin registration with GTC Scotland
Sector News
Nearly 4,000 college lecturers begin registration with GTC Scotland (@
Regional Recruitment Group Release Market Insights Report
Sector News
Hales Group (@HalesGroup) surveyed commercial and industrial candidate

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5994)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page