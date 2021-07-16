 
International Awarding Organisation Offering UK Qualifications Overseas

@LRNglobal Welcomes 2021 Cohort for International GCSE and AS and A Levels 

Students and pupils learning and studying overseas now have an alternative when it comes to working towards International GCSE or AS/A Level qualifications. While Learning Resource Network (LRN) has worked with various stakeholders including schools, colleges, universities for many years internationally, they are pleased to offer International GCSE and AS/A Levels from September 2021. An Ofqual-recognised examination board, LRN joins the ranks of Cambridge Assessment International, Pearson Edexcel and OxfordAQA in offering these qualifications.

LRN's new suite of international general qualifications is open to registration as of September 2021. This means that students studying internationally can take International GCSE and AS/A Levels with LRN. This represents the opportunity for students all over the world to benefitGCSE and AS/A Level qualifications with LRN.

LRN works with a wide range of stakeholders, including private training providers, colleges, schools and higher education institutionso ensure students can study for high quality qualifications that can help them fulfil their true potential. LRN brings together a team of academics, professionals from industry and skilled and knowledgeable assessment practitioners to ensure rigorous validation, verification, delivery and assessment in these international versions of the British educational qualifications.

With bases across Europe, the Gulf region, Africa as well as China and Hong Kong, LRN has been supporting those in international education since 2015. As well as secondary school qualifications, LRN also has an extensive range of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses and professionally-targeted courses, such as Business Management and Digital Entrepreneurship.

Muhammad Tariq, CEO of the LRN said,

“LRN is delighted to be able to award International GCSE and AS/A Level qualifications. It allows us to bring our expertise and knowledge to students all over the world who are seeking British-standard qualifications, but who are also familiar with LRN as a reputable awarding organisation. We are proud to be recognised on the international stage, alongside our peers, and we very much look forward to welcoming our first cohort in September 2021.”

