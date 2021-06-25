 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New OfS analysis finds university finances in good order

Details
Hits: 381
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
accounts
@officestudents - The financial sustainability of higher education providers in England report examines forecast data from universities and other higher education providers and finds that the sector projects a decline in financial performance in 2020-21 followed by a slow recovery from 2021-22 onwards.

Continued income growth, backed by strong recruitment of both domestic and international students, is projected in the medium or longer term. However the report notes that a range of factors including new variants of COVID-19, the economic recovery following the pandemic and the need to secure financial sustainability of pension schemes pose continuing financial challenges for institutions.

The analysis finds that:

  • overall sector income is projected to increase from £34,666 million in 2018-19 to £40,730 million in 2023-24. Through the pandemic increased income from course fees and research funding largely offsets income through sources such as catering and conferences which has reduced. These income streams are expected to increase as coronavirus restrictions ease
  • providers project a significant growth in aggregate student numbers by 12.3 per cent between 2020-21 and 2024-25. Students from the UK are projected to increase by 12.3 per cent, and non-EU international students by 29.5 per cent. Recruitment from within the EU is expected to decline by 34.8 per cent in the same period
  • universities and other higher education providers have been able to find efficiencies and reduce cash outflows in response to the financial risks of the pandemic. Universities have been able to access various support from the government. Some universities have agreed short-term loan facilities with their bankers, such as overdrafts or revolving credit facilities, as contingent arrangements to support cashflow. Many of these facilities remain undrawn but are in place as contingency support if needed in the future
  • the analysis assumes that there will be no material change to the overall level of teaching funding, whether through tuition fees or government grant.

Nolan Smith, Director of Resources and Finance at the OfS, said:

'This data shows continued evidence that the higher education sector as a whole is well placed to recover from the pandemic. Thanks to a range of actions universities and other higher education providers have taken, they entered the pandemic in good financial shape. Strong student recruitment is one of a range of factors which help them to forecast a strong recovery in the longer term.

'It is important to recognise that, while this is a positive set of projections, a number of factors may continue to effect the financial performance of universities in the coming years. The pandemic – and the potential for future disruption – continues to cause significant uncertainty given that many income streams for universities require fully open campuses. A number of other economic factors could pose opportunities and challenges as the country recovers from the financial impact of the pandemic. And the prospect of increased pension contributions could pose significant financial challenges for some higher education providers.

'We are clear in our analysis that – while there are variations in financial performance between universities – virtually all universities and other higher education providers are managing the financial risks they face well. That means we think the likelihood of multiple providers exiting the sector due to financial failure is low at this time. We will continue to work with the small number of providers facing increased financial risks.'

Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning?
Sector News
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra he
Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen named FE Learner of the Year 2021
Sector News
Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen is named FE Learner of the Year 2021 @
â€˜TidyGuyâ€™ design student wins packaging award
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) design student Leo

You may also be interested in these articles:

Encouraging Children to do Maths in their Everyday Lives
Sector News
The pressures on children over the last year has made it difficult to
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning?
Sector News
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra he
College fundraiser completes epic challenge for North Wales abuse charity
Sector News
A TIRELESS fundraiser took on an epic journey for a charity supporting
Expanded Education Week draws in top speakers and wide audience
Sector News
Education Week brought guest speakers and Imperial experts together to
Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen named FE Learner of the Year 2021
Sector News
Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen is named FE Learner of the Year 2021 @
‘TidyGuy’ design student wins packaging award
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) design student Leo
The South West Business Council Announces Plans for new UK-China innovation centre
Sector News
Lord Robin Teverson, The Earl of Devon and leaders of The South West U
Students at Fife College first to be offered training in new laser skincare technology
Sector News
Students at Fife College (@fifecollege) will be the first in Scotland
University of Birmingham appoints new Vice-Chancellor
Sector News
The University of Birmingham is delighted to announce that Professor A
SERC Re-accredited to the matrix Standard for Careers Service
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC), has been re-accredited to the
Cabinet Secretary for #NetZero officially launches Renewable Training Centres
Sector News
@BordersCollege Renewable and Energy Efficiency Training Centre was of
Over 3,000 young people join London Careers Festival
Sector News
More than 3,700 young Londoners will link up with top UK firms at the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 16 hours 25 minutes ago

FE Voices Session 1: The Learned Experience

FE Voices Session 1: The Learned Experience

In this first session, a panel of learners and educators explored the barriers and opinions of family as well the experiences of studying and...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 16 hours 28 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Leading people development organisation helps hundreds of college students during Pandemic: Leading people development organisa…
View Original Tweet

Ella
Ella has published a new article: Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning? 19 hours 56 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5818)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page