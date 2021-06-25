 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cabinet Secretary for #NetZero officially launches Renewable Training Centres

Details
Hits: 502
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
electric car

@BordersCollege Renewable and Energy Efficiency Training Centre was officially launched by @MathesonMichael on Thursday 24th June along with eight other centres throughout Scotland. 

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, officially launched the Renewable & Energy Efficiency Training Centres for Scotland, supported by ESP and funded by SP Energy Networks’ £20million Green Economy Fund.

Six new centres have been created in Ayrshire College, Borders College, Edinburgh College, Forth Valley College, Fife College and Glasgow Kelvin College with upgrades to two existing centres in South Lanarkshire College and West College Scotland, a diagnostic centre in West Lothian College and the creation of four centres of excellence for insulation in Edinburgh College, South Lanarkshire College, West College Scotland and West Lothian College.

A virtual event took place to mark the occasion with key speakers including Mr Matheson, Jim Brown (Director of ESP), Jillian Violaris (Green Economy Fund Manager at SP Energy Networks) and Dr Ken Thomson OBE (Principal of Forth Valley College).

ESP is a collaboration of Scotland’s colleges and industry partners established to increase Scotland’s capability and capacity to deliver the right skills for the energy, engineering and construction sectors. ESP were awarded £500,000 in 2019 from the SP Energy Networks Green Economy Fund, which was established in 2018 by the electricity network operator for Central & Southern Scotland.

SP Energy Networks’ £20million Green Economy Fund supports the delivery of the Scottish Government’s ambitious plans to meet climate change targets, boost local economic growth, improve air quality across the country and deliver a better future, quicker for local communities.

In order to manage the project, ESP established the Energy Efficiency Training Network comprising of nine colleges to launch new training centres including: Ayrshire College, Borders College, Edinburgh College, Fife College, Forth Valley College, Glasgow Kelvin College, South Lanarkshire College, West College Scotland and West Lothian College.

The SP Energy Networks Green Economy Fund has supported significant capital investment in renewable and energy efficiency training equipment. It originally aimed to establish four new centres and to upgrade two existing centres – however, has resulted in six new centres, upgrades to two existing centres, the establishment of one diagnostic centre and the creation of four centres of excellence for insulation.

The colleges involved will continue to upgrade the facilities when new technologies are developed, ensuring the sustainability of the project. This project has also cemented key industry partnerships for the colleges, positioning them at the forefront of training for the future renewables and energy efficiency workforce in Scotland.

Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning?
Sector News
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra he
Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen named FE Learner of the Year 2021
Sector News
Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen is named FE Learner of the Year 2021 @
â€˜TidyGuyâ€™ design student wins packaging award
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) design student Leo

In addition, the initiative is also supporting staff training and continuing professional development in current and emerging technologies, as well as supporting overall curriculum development.

The investment and training achieved by this project will position Scotland's Colleges at the centre of upskilling programmes and increase both commercial and curriculum activity for the colleges. Colleges are therefore in a strong position to help drive the skills needed to create green jobs and accelerate the Just Transition to net-zero by 2045.

The launch of the new centres is also particularly significant in a year when the world’s attention will be on Scotland for the United Nations COP26 climate change conference. SP Energy Networks is part of the Scottish Power group, a Principal Partner for the United Nations climate change conference (COP26) to be held in Glasgow later this year. It is developing an energy model that will play a significant role in reaching the UK’s world-leading climate change targets and is investing a total of £10billion in the clean energy generation and networks infrastructure needed to help the UK decarbonise and reach Net Zero emissions.

ESP and Scotland’s colleges will continue to work alongside the Scottish Government’s strategy to set out the mechanisms for moving Scotland towards a zero emissions future for heating buildings, reducing demand for heat and decarbonising supply, making Scotland’s homes and buildings warmer, greener and more efficient.

Borders College Assistant Principal Davie Lowe commented:

“We would like to thank SP Energy Networks and ESP for providing and enabling access to the Green Economy Fund which has allowed us this great opportunity to provide the emerging technologies in our Renewable & Energy Efficiency Training Centre that will allow us to train, retrain and upskill the workforce in the South of Scotland to ensure a greener future.”

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson, MSP for Falkirk West, said:

“Providing the right training and skills is critical for ensuring a just transition to net-zero, making sure that, as we reduce our emissions and respond to the climate emergency, the journey is fair and creates a better future for everyone.   

“We have a vision for more than 1 million homes to be using low and zero emissions heating systems by 2030 and I welcome the work that ESP and Scottish Power have done to develop an Energy Efficiency Training Network to develop the skills and support the workforce that will be required to achieve this.

“Complementing our own support packages for skills, including the National Transition Training Fund and the development of the Green Jobs Workforce Academy, I am confident this training network will provide a valuable resource in helping hundreds if not thousands of people secure the good green job opportunities that our journey to net-zero presents.”  

Jim Brown, Director of ESP, said:

“The SP Energy Networks’ Green Economy Fund project has seen a massive impact for colleges across central and southern Scotland in developing the capability and capacity to deliver the future skills industry need if they are to support government’s commitment to reach Net Zero by 2045.

“It has been a true partnership with government, industry and colleges working together to address the skills challenges in reducing carbon emissions, supporting green growth and the just transition to Net Zero and ESP is delighted to have facilitated this!”

Guy Jefferson, Chief Operating Officer at SP Energy Networks, said: 

“It’s clear that the transition to a green economy requires a workforce with the right skills and, with significant skills gaps in the industry, we know that education plays a crucial role in the move to a low carbon economy.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Encouraging Children to do Maths in their Everyday Lives
Sector News
The pressures on children over the last year has made it difficult to
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning?
Sector News
Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra he
College fundraiser completes epic challenge for North Wales abuse charity
Sector News
A TIRELESS fundraiser took on an epic journey for a charity supporting
Expanded Education Week draws in top speakers and wide audience
Sector News
Education Week brought guest speakers and Imperial experts together to
Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen named FE Learner of the Year 2021
Sector News
Emad Hazaea who fled from Yemen is named FE Learner of the Year 2021 @
‘TidyGuy’ design student wins packaging award
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) design student Leo
The South West Business Council Announces Plans for new UK-China innovation centre
Sector News
Lord Robin Teverson, The Earl of Devon and leaders of The South West U
Students at Fife College first to be offered training in new laser skincare technology
Sector News
Students at Fife College (@fifecollege) will be the first in Scotland
University of Birmingham appoints new Vice-Chancellor
Sector News
The University of Birmingham is delighted to announce that Professor A
New OfS analysis finds university finances in good order
Sector News
@officestudents - The financial sustainability of higher education pro
SERC Re-accredited to the matrix Standard for Careers Service
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC), has been re-accredited to the
Over 3,000 young people join London Careers Festival
Sector News
More than 3,700 young Londoners will link up with top UK firms at the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 16 hours 24 minutes ago

FE Voices Session 1: The Learned Experience

FE Voices Session 1: The Learned Experience

In this first session, a panel of learners and educators explored the barriers and opinions of family as well the experiences of studying and...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 16 hours 27 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Leading people development organisation helps hundreds of college students during Pandemic: Leading people development organisa…
View Original Tweet

Ella
Ella has published a new article: Why are parents more transparent about getting their children extra help with their learning? 19 hours 55 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5818)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page