 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

84% of Gen Z employees feel ignored by benefits packages

Details
Hits: 282
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

9 in 10 young graduates state that employee benefits play a key role in attracting them to a company 

Companies ignore them at their peril - job perks are increasingly a top priority for top young talent choosing where to work.

Data from a recent study reveals that the UK’s company benefit schemes are ignoring younger employees, with just 16% of UK employees under 25 (Gen Z) feeling that their current benefits package is suitable for them.

This figure increases to 24% of young professionals (ages 25-34). 

It was found that benefits packages are predominantly designed for employees aged between 45 and 54.

Over one in three in this age bracket are happy that their employee benefit scheme fits their lifestyle.

The study, conducted by the UK’s leading wet wipe brand, Wet Ones as part of the ‘2021 Employee Benefits, Health and Wellbeing Survey’, asked employees at 133 workplaces across the UK how their health and wellbeing needs and habits have changed, and whether updated benefits packages from their employers would help to support their wellbeing.

The ‘wants’ of Gen Z employees, who feel least served by benefits packages, are found to be developing with shifting societal priorities faster than other age groups -

  • 30% of under-25s in the UK want to see travel vaccinations included in their benefits packages, helping them to embrace their pent-up wanderlust as overseas travel returns
  • 25% wanted additional ‘health days’ holiday packages to support mental health
  • 21% asked for greater flexibility on working hours, hoping that Covid-enforced changes would lead to a working hours revolution

Many employee benefits schemes remain unchanged after the global shift in working practices to home working and, currently, towards a more flexible hybrid system. This has led to many company perks being unused and failing to encourage employee health, wellbeing, and productivity - over four in every five UK employees state that their company’s employee benefits scheme no longer fits their lifestyle.

When UK employees were asked what they now prioritised from their companies’ benefits packages, the findings were:

  • 70% call for greater flexibility on working hours from their employer
  • 61% of employees ask for private healthcare, dental and allowance for health maintenance (like glasses, correct desk equipment, physio etc)

  • 53% would like their employer to support them with additional ‘health day’ allowance for personal wellbeing

SMEs adapt quicker than large companies

The study has uncovered significant variation between different sized companies in how active employees have been since shifting to home working.

Large companies (1,000+ employees) have been found to be slower in promoting life balance and physical activity since working from home. Employees from large companies were nearly five times less likely to be physically active when working from home compared to employees from SMEs.

This suggests that larger companies must step up to provide more support, such as by helping manage workloads or by adapting health incentives. 

How can companies better align to employee lifestyles?

In order to offer the most effective support for enhancing employee wellbeing, it is essential that companies are aware of how their employees’ lifestyles have permanently shifted. 

Bracknell and Wokingham College photography students partner with an animal rights charity
Sector News
Two photography students from Bracknell and Wokingham College have cre
Barnsley College is leading the way in Sport
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is leading the way with supporting talented athletes
Hopwood Hall College earns MPâ€™s vote to train his new apprentice
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College will be providing training for a new apprenticesh

A shift in exercise habits

Rather than ‘binge exercising’ at weekends, the UK workforce has been able to practise regular exercise throughout the working week - 84% state that they are more physically active since working from home.

  • The UK has become a nation of walkers - nearly three in five (56% of) employees now walk more during the working week instead of exclusively on weekends.
  • Two in five (39%) feel they have had an improved diet since working from home, with more ditching takeaways and pre-packaged food to cook healthy home cooked meals.
  • 25% of UK employees are participating in more wellness activities such as gardening and engaging with nature.

Changing exercise routines mean that companies should look to provide more flexible funding of equipment, instead of just offering a standard gym membership. Also, an increased focus on healthy diets could signal the value in fruit and vegetable box deliveries rather than a monthly takeaway. To ensure both physical and mental health support is provided, benefits packages should be adapted to include mental wellness activities.

Gurinder Sagoo, HR Director for North Europe and Oceania, Wet Ones says:

“We’re aware of the importance of ensuring people have the support and resources they need to lead both active and healthy lifestyles. The findings from this study show that an urgency to adapt employee wellbeing packages has emerged during the last year. Significantly, they also demonstrate how essential it is for benefits packages to cater for everyone in the workplace, by taking into account each individual’s age, lifestyle and personal circumstances. An inclusive benefits package contributes to the whole team feeling supported in pursuing a healthy lifestyle both physically and mentally. Therefore, it is crucial that companies digest these findings and take action to improve how they nurture employee wellbeing.”

Kris Ambler, Workforce Lead at the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP), says:

“Lockdown loneliness and digital fatigue are among the phrases that have entered our lexicon and many employees are contending with bereavement and grief, redundancy, restructuring and job insecurity. This means that employee benefit programmes will need to be more personalised; managers will have to be more intuitive when assessing the mental wellbeing of remote workers; and financial wellbeing support will need to play a larger role within the employee benefits and occupational health mix.

Investing in employee benefit schemes makes good economic sense and demonstrates a genuine commitment to an employer’s duty of care to their staff. Support services, including counselling, can help to identify and address problems early, they can alleviate the psychological impact of negative work situations and keep employees working effectively and productively.”

Dawn Morris, HR Adviser at Cluer HR, says:

“The right workplace support can have a hugely positive impact on employee wellbeing and mental health and is fundamental to every employer’s reward and benefits programme, to show understanding and appreciation of current and future employees, to build an engaged, supported and productive workforce. Having the right benefits package can also attract new talent to the business.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bracknell and Wokingham College photography students partner with an animal rights charity
Sector News
Two photography students from Bracknell and Wokingham College have cre
Barnsley College is leading the way in Sport
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is leading the way with supporting talented athletes
Hopwood Hall College earns MP’s vote to train his new apprentice
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College will be providing training for a new apprenticesh
EdTech consultancy supports SEED Initiative for Eating Disorders with Technology
Sector News
@DataArt, a global software engineering firm, today announced that it
Mitye wins CIPD Student of the Year Award!
Sector News
Mitye Stanley, a Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) s
Our Future Derby project seeking volunteers to help inspire career choices of future generation
Sector News
A SCHEME aimed at connecting business leaders with primary school chil
Carpentry Students Inspired by Industry Experts at First IOC Training Event
Sector News
The Faculty of Construction Crafts at Leeds College of Building (@WeAr
Former BCU Head of Wellbeing head awarded MBE for student support during pandemic
Sector News
A Mental Health Mentor and former Head of Mental Health and Wellbeing
90% of workers lose 2-4 hours per week on HR admin tasks, due to outdated technologies
Sector News
Applaud, the leading workforce experience layer, today reveals that th
Health Profession students support Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust initiative
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) has teamed up with the ‘Ho
Which policies could prevent young people from becoming unemployed?
Sector News
On Tuesday 15 June 2021 the House of Lords #YouthUnemployment Committe
Institute of Coding launches third year of the Industrial Masters programme for Artificial Intelligence
Sector News
The Institute of Coding (@IoCoding) is a collaborative national consor

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Strategies for delivering top quality Apprenticeships: Sector and Regulatory Body Expectations and Requirements 1 hour 42 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 27 minutes ago

RT @FENews: NAHT demonstrates commitment to furthering equality, diversity and inclusion in schools: @NAHTnews demonstrates commitment to f…
View Original Tweet

Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has published a new article: Health Profession students support Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust initiative 3 hours 53 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5768)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page