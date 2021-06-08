 
The PTI partner with inspirational subject leaders to deliver summer lecture series for teachers

Details
The PTI (@PTIEducation) has announced a series of online professional development lectures for teachers in June and July 2021 to support teachers to deepen knowledge of their subject areas. 

The PTI Subject Enrichment Series gives teachers an opportunity to attend lectures by the finest minds in their subject fields including Simon Schama, Lord Martin Rees, Dan Snow, Tracy Borman, Marcus du Sautoy and Danielle de Niese over a two week period.  

Lectures include:

  • Should history wars be fought in the classroom? with Simon Schama; 
  • The changing historical landscape with Dan Snow;
  • The universe with Lord Martin Rees;
  • The power of geography with Tim Marshall;
  • The private lives of Tudors with Tracy Borman, and
  •  'X+Y: A mathematician's manifesto for rethinking gender with Eugenia Cheng.

Dan Snow MBE, Historian and PTI Ambassador, said:

“In a year marked by the global pandemic, landmark protests, the climate crisis and political turbulence, it will be fascinating to know how 2020 and 2021 will go down in the history books and what aspects of our society will have changed forever. In my lecture I hope to explore how we broaden the curriculum and rethink what we teach as historians. The PTI’s Enrichment Series is a brilliant space for teachers across the nation to re-ignite their passion and dive deeper their subject field. It is these teachers who will inspire the next generation of historians, writers, scientists and geographers.” 

 Professor Marcus du Sautoy OBE, Mathematician and PTI Ambassador, said:

“The power of passion and subject knowledge in teaching is undeniable. At school, my teachers gave me the key that unlocked the door to the magical world of mathematics that I’ve spent my life exploring ever since. The PTI’s Enrichment Series is about giving teachers the chance to connect with their subject and discover new ways to enthuse their students. During my lecture, I hope to remind teachers what an extraordinary subject maths is, so that they can take their enthusiasm and inspire the next generation of mathematicians.” 

 Additional subject expert speakers include, Marcus du Sautoy, Howard Goodall, Michael Wood, Tara Versey, Joelle Taylor, Danny Dorling and Klaus Dodds.  

The PTI’s lecture series aims to support learning for teachers, develop new ways to enthuse students, reflect on teaching methods and to discuss ways to improve the curricula. 

Carolyn Roberts, Co-Director of The PTI and Headteacher at Thomas Tallis School, Greenwich, said:

“It is no secret that this past year has been a turbulent, challenging time for teachers across the country. Now more than ever, it is essential that teachers are given the chance to briefly step back from the pressures of the classroom and school and immerse themselves in a series which deepens their knowledge and passion for their subject. Our Summer Enrichment Series provides an opportunity for teachers to be inspired by Britain’s leading subject experts connect with like-minded subject leaders and drive long-term department change that will contribute to whole-school improvement and inspire young people, whatever their ability”. 

Subject Leaders who book events on this series will be able to join the PTI Subject Leadership Programme, a national network of subject leaders who meet annually to share best practice and to work together to improve subject provision. The programme encourages schools to engage in curriculum improvements and other projects that will result in better subject provision, as well as motivating teachers to deepen their subject knowledge. Over 1,000 school departments are members of the Subject Leadership Programme. 

The Subject Enrichment Series will include lectures and workshops covering Art, English, Geography, History, Mathematics, Modern Foreign Languages, Music and Science, is open to teachers at all levels and takes place from 21 June to 2 July 2021. 

