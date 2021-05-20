 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

YSJ University launches apprenticeship campaign as incentive deadline looms

Details
Hits: 283
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
YSJ University

York St John University (@YorkStJohn) has unveiled a new campaign to encourage more businesses into adopting apprenticeship schemes.

The new campaign from the University follows the Government’s announcement of the new Education Bill that aims to upskill the nation's workforce, which was unveiled during the Queen’s Speech last week.

With September’s closure of the apprenticeship incentive looming, where employers can claim cash for hiring apprentices in 2021, York St John University is highlighting the benefits of upskilling employees and the advantages this can have for businesses.

Whilst apprentices can earn as they learn, it also means immediate boosts to the business as employees develop their skills and apply their learning back in the workplace.

The new campaign comes off the back of York St John’s successful Senior Leaders’ Degree Apprenticeship Degree, which achieved a 100% pass rate, and national growth in its Data Science programme last year despite the pandemic when campus-based learning schedules were moved fully online.

Dr Brendan Paddison, Associate Dean at York St John University, said:

“The challenges facing employers during last year’s lockdown were all too apparent and training and upskilling are now seen as a priority. Announcements in the Queen’s Speech around upskilling the nation’s workforce show the priority the Government is giving this area as a means to get UK economy back on track

“Adult skills have never been more important. We are extremely proud of the successes achieved last year by our degree apprentices, despite the disruption brought by the pandemic, so we would urge more businesses in the region to come forward as we can help devise the perfect apprenticeship programme for them.”

York St John University  delivers a range of apprenticeship programmes from both its York and London Campus to a broad and diverse range of industry sectors. This includes a Level 7 Senior Leaders Apprenticeship for upskilling team leaders and managers.

Businesses already partnering York St John include the likes of AkzoNobel, Benenden Health, Covance and United Utilities.

Bethany Greenbank, Internal and External Communications Officer at Warrington-based United Utilities, said:

“Working with York St John on the apprenticeship schemes over the past year has been enormously beneficial to us as a business, but more importantly it has also given our team the right skillsets. Our dedicated apprentice has come in leaps and bounds since starting their degree and we hope to enrol further colleagues down the line.”

East Sussex College unveils exciting new strategic plans in virtual consultation
Sector News
East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG) reveals its eagerly anticipated, mult
Schools and nurseries get set for Healthy Eating Week
Sector News
Schools and nurseries across the UK are invited to take part in the Br
Derby College Group Agriculture Students Highly Commended In National Competition
Sector News
Agriculture students from @DerbyCollege Groupâ€™s (DCG) Broomfield Hal

Apprenticeship courses are suitable for A Level students and above and allow apprentices to ‘earn while they learn’ and gain a degree or level 7 qualification.

You may also be interested in these articles:

East Sussex College unveils exciting new strategic plans in virtual consultation
Sector News
East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG) reveals its eagerly anticipated, mult
Oxford International sets course for expansion with new higher education advisory board comprising of education industry leaders and experts
Sector News
Oxford International has announced a new Higher Education Advisory Boa
Workforce Management 101: What are the Best Practices in a Gig economy?
Sector News
Freelancing makes up a massive portion of the workforce in 2021. The i
£8M TO HELP VULNERABLE PUPILS INTO JOBS AND POST-16 EDUCATION
Sector News
@EducationGovUK Funding targeted at supporting the transition at age 1
Schools and nurseries get set for Healthy Eating Week
Sector News
Schools and nurseries across the UK are invited to take part in the Br
Derby College Group Agriculture Students Highly Commended In National Competition
Sector News
Agriculture students from @DerbyCollege Group’s (DCG) Broomfield Hal
TACKLING THE ISSUE OF THE UNDER REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN IN TEACHING CASES ACROSS THE GLOBE
Sector News
Research from in a study of 105 business teaching cases found only 12
Harry Redknapp supports app to keep self-employed on the ball
Sector News
Former football manager and player Harry @Redknapp has spoken up for t
Young chef praises ‘exceptional support’ at WestKing in top industry magazine
Sector News
A young chef has praised the support he received during his culinary t
Supply of computer science skills still isn’t meeting demand in the ‘swelling tech sector’
Sector News
More than four in every 100 advertised jobs in the UK require computer
SERC Students Share Skills in Food Education Programme
Sector News
Hospitality, Catering & Media students from South Eastern Regional
Could you deliver our new Energy Transfer Technician Scholarship and prepare tomorrow’s engineers?
Sector News
A new Scholarship to equip the next generation of engineers to work on

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5704)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page