New scheme to recognise outstanding school and college staff in London over COVID-19

Details
The Jack Petchey Foundation (@JPFoundation) has just launched Jack Petchey’s Lockdown School Hero Award, a new scheme to recognise school and college staff from London and Essex who have gone the extra mile during the coronavirus pandemic to support and motivate young people.

School and college students aged 11-19 from London and Essex are invited to nominate any school member of staff they feel deserves recognition via the Foundation’s website.

Winners will be awarded a certificate, a letter from Sir Jack and a special face mask to recognise their achievements.

Students wishing to nominate a member of staff should simply visit and fill out the online form to submit their nomination.

Nominations will be reviewed weekly and the winners contacted.

A staff member can be nominated for any number of reasons;

  • perhaps they are a teacher who has put extra effort into making creative lessons remotely,
  • a cleaner who has shown exceptional commitment to keeping the school or college running,
  • a librarian who has helped engage students in reading from home,
  • or simply a member of staff who has gone above and beyond to support their students through this difficult year.

