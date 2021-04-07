 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ofsted’s review of sexual abuse in schools and colleges

Details
Hits: 276
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Ofstednewd has today (7 Apr) published plans for a review into safeguarding policies and practices relating to sexual abuse in state and independent schools and colleges.

The review was announced by government last week, after anonymous testimonials of sexual abuse were published on the website ‘Everyone’s Invited’. It will seek to find out whether schools and colleges have appropriate safeguarding processes in place. It will also consider whether current guidance is understood by schools and colleges, and whether it is sufficient to help them respond effectively to allegations.

Read the sexual abuse review: terms of reference.

We will visit a sample of schools and colleges where cases have been highlighted. As well as talking to school and college leaders, pupils and students, we will look at how well systems of support and response are working, and we’ll discuss the wider issues raised by the evidence.

The review will look at whether schools and colleges need further support in teaching about sex and relationships, and whether current inspection regimes in state and private schools are robust enough around the issue of sexual abuse. It will also consider how well schools and colleges are working with local multi-agency safeguarding partners.

We will work with representatives from social care, police and victim support groups, as well as school and college leaders. The review is aimed to conclude by the end of May 2021.

Paul Whiteman 100x100Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“The recent reports of sexual harassment and violence we have seen are shocking and deeply concerning. It is vital that any incident of sexual harassment or violence is reported so that it can be investigated, and the appropriate actions taken.

“There is clearly an urgent need to ask ourselves what more we can all do to prevent sexual harassment and violence now and in the future. There is no doubt that schools can and should play a key role in this work, but this is a problem that reaches far beyond the school gates.

“There is no place for sexual harassment or violence in our schools. Every school should have clear and well-established procedures in place for dealing with allegations of sexual harassment and violence as part of their safeguarding procedures.

“It is important to remember that schools’ work goes beyond responding to incidents if and when they do occur. They also proactively seek ways to prevent such behaviour from happening in the first place. At the heart of that work is creating a culture where it is very clear that any form of sexual harassment or violence is completely unacceptable, and one where pupils feel confident to speak out should such behaviour occur, knowing that they will be listened to.

The Daily Mileâ„¢ is hosting its first national event day
Sector News
The Daily Mileâ„¢ is hosting its first national event day to get one m
Work placement leads to an award and job for Kent computing student
Sector News
David Sharp, an undergraduate computer science student at the Universi
Ambassador Llio is passionate about bilingual apprenticeships
Sector News
An ambassadorial role is nothing new to Urdd Gobaith Cymru apprentice

“The introduction of RSHE for all pupils in all schools will also enable a place in the curriculum for pupils to understand and explore the issues. Schools are doing vital work in this field.”

Amanda Spielman100x100Amanda Spielman, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector, said:

"Like so many others, I have been deeply troubled by the allegations of sexual abuse posted on the ‘Everyone’s Invited’ website. Many of the testimonies reveal that girls have not felt able to report incidents of sexual abuse to their schools. We hope that by listening to young people’s experiences first-hand, this review will provide much needed insight into what these barriers are and how they can be overcome.

"Schools play a vital part in promoting a culture of respect among young people – including between boys and girls. We will consider how schools can support and encourage appropriate behaviour, from the lessons in the classroom to the culture in the corridors. And when children do speak up about their experiences, it’s vital that schools have the support and structures in place to take them seriously and respond appropriately."

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Daily Mile™ is hosting its first national event day
Sector News
The Daily Mile™ is hosting its first national event day to get one m
Work placement leads to an award and job for Kent computing student
Sector News
David Sharp, an undergraduate computer science student at the Universi
Ambassador Llio is passionate about bilingual apprenticeships
Sector News
An ambassadorial role is nothing new to Urdd Gobaith Cymru apprentice
Number one for Fron and talented Welsh college assessor
Sector News
DARYL STEPHENSON is on cloud nine after reaching the top of the charts
AWS re/Start and IN4.0 Group to boost careers in cloud computing
Sector News
Cloud employment training brings opportunity to local communities and
New stylists are ready to wash and go after celeb salon opening
Sector News
Students with learning differences have combs and brushes at the ready
College students make-up some of Tees Valley’s top new entrepreneurs
Sector News
POST-LOCKDOWN is looking bright – and beautiful – for three makeup
Ramadan in the workplace: top tips for employers
Sector News
Monday 12 April 2021 signifies the beginning of Ramadan, the holy mont
T Level Strategic Leadership Group to set best practice for delivery
Sector News
With the introduction of the first three T Levels this academic year a
Bauer Media continues to give 16-24s their start in publishing and radio with extended Government Kickstart programme
Sector News
Applications are now open for roles with brands including Grazia, Mojo
Apprentice mechanic from Newbury wins Halfords BTCC Apprentice of the Year 2021 competition
Sector News
Luke Harris wins @Halfords_uk BTCC Apprentice of the Year 2021 competi
University of Bristol sets out next steps for Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus developments
Sector News
Bristol’s Temple Quarter and St Philip’s Marsh areas will be trans

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5573)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page