NEU Annual Conference 2021 Outcomes

Abolish Ofsted and League Tables

Commenting on the passing of Motion 5 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Our latest survey of over 10,000 members casts Ofsted in a very poor light. As we emerge from a time of great challenge for the education system and all who work in it, there is no taste for the return of full inspections. 77% of respondents told us that if Government are to truly support us during the recovery, they need to put both Ofsted and performance tables on the backburner throughout this academic year and the next. (1)

“Recovery is not a one-term effort. At this time, we must focus on the needs of pupils and what schools and their staff judge to be the best approaches to rebuilding on-site learning.

“Even to set aside Covid, we already knew that Ofsted was not fit for purpose. Inspections are by definition judgemental but these are judgements without solutions. They are crude snapshot assessments of the work of a school or college, conducted without much regard for local context and certainly without a full sense of a school or college’s year-round work. And even by its own admission, Ofsted cannot guarantee consistency or fairness in the work that they do. For many years they have sent inspectors unqualified in the phases or subjects they are required to inspect.

“Plans to return to full inspections from September indicate that the Education Inspection Framework will be foisted upon workplaces where it is utterly inappropriate. Primary schools cannot jump through those hoops as they do not organise on a subject basis in the way secondaries do.

“We need to see a new, fair and reliable system of inspection which works with schools, gives them confidence to make changes, and generates meaningful, accurate and reliable information about the school their child attends. Our current inspections system offers none of this.

“Ofsted is not an agent of change. It is a blunt instrument – a wholly negative presence in schools, never offering constructive advice. Its determination to get back into schools at the earliest opportunity has been unseemly. Ofsted is a symbol of the dead hand of Government, of its lack of trust in the profession, and must be abolished.”

Stop Toxic Testing

Commenting on the passing of motion 6 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"The pandemic has taught us bitter lessons about the consequences of inequality for health, life chances and wellbeing.

"Today, the Union has set out the measures government should take to learn from the failures of the past and to open up our narrow, test-driven and restrictive education system so that it benefits all learners, from the early years to adulthood.

"The government’s dogmatic belief in testing all primary pupils in order to monitor school performance is destroying children’s enjoyment in learning and lowering the quality of education. The union will be campaigning to ensure that the government drops its plans to test all four-year-olds when they enter reception class and gives up the idea of restoring SATs in 2022.

"Moving with the grain of educational opinion, the union is calling for fundamental reform of 16+ and 18+ examinations. On the government’s watch, we are stuck more deeply than ever in a divided and debt-ridden system of further and higher education which offers opportunities to some, while leaving others with no clear pathway to study and qualifications. In a society aiming at economic progress and general wellbeing, these arrangements are archaic and intolerable."

GCSE and A-Levels

Commenting on the passing of motion 7 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The pandemic has exposed the flaws that exist when awarding GCSE and A-Level grades even in a normal year. Relying on assessment which takes place entirely at the end of the course and via just one method – examinations – is exceptionally high-risk and does not enable all students to demonstrate what they know and can do. Neither does awarding grades based on how a student has performed in comparison to others. This must change. Students surely deserve to be rewarded on the basis of their own merits.

“Having called on government to review this system, to no avail, the NEU is supporting an independent commission on assessment and qualifications, chaired by Professor Louise Hayward of the University of Glasgow, and looking to meet the future needs of students, teachers, our economy and our society.

“The government would do well to learn from its mistakes of the past two years, in which contingency planning was frankly non-existent, and start preparing now for a fair method of grading students in summer 2022. These students will also have missed significant proportions of their course and therefore many will not have had a chance to cover the full curriculum by the time their exams are due. The earlier that preparations are made, the fairer they will be for all.”

A Diverse and Inclusive Curriculum

Commenting on the passing of motion 8 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"We need the government to leave the classroom. Its efforts to control in detail what is taught and how it is taught are harmful to students and frustrating for those who work in schools. Educators have learned much during the pandemic about the ways in which they can understand and support the needs of learners – and they have also seen that centralised attempts to regulate the work of schools have hindered their efforts.

"In place of micro-management, teachers need space to make a curriculum that is broad and balanced, offering opportunities for creativity, exploration and for meaningful, collaborative learning.

"That is why, from today, the union will be championing and supporting change that is the fruit of collaboration of staff at school level. We will take careful note of the experience of remote learning, and work to ensure that it is not used as a cheaper substitute for quality teaching and learning.”

Maternity Rights

Commenting on the passing of motion 9 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The majority of education workers are women, but government data shows that men are quicker to progress in terms of their career and salary (1). Sexism and sexist biases including pregnancy and maternity discrimination mean that women in the education sector are losing out in status and pay.

“This situation has worsened for all women in the education sector with the fragmentation of the education system. Whereas women and their line managers and employers once had access to a clear, fair maternity policies, academisation has excluded many women from the workplace benefits negotiated by their trade unions.

“Discrimination against women who are pregnant and on or returning from maternity leave was increasing in the education sector, but it has been relentless throughout the pandemic. Risk assessments have not included the risks to pregnant women and their unborn babies, women have been punished for taking time off related to their pregnancy, employers have tried to force women to start their maternity leave early, women returning from maternity leave have been denied flexible working, and breast-feeding women have been subjected to the most degrading treatment.

“These insidious trends need to change, to ensure women’s needs are properly met in the provision of services at work and to make work safe and discrimination free for women who are pregnant on maternity leave or returning to work after having given birth.”

Pay Freeze

Commenting on the passing of motion 10 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The Government's ideologically-driven pay freeze is both unjustified and unfair. Education staff are key workers who have contributed hugely to the country's pandemic response, but this year they face another significant cut to the real value of their pay against inflation following a decade of previous attacks on their pay.

“As the economy recovers from the pandemic, inflation and earnings in the wider economy will pick up. Education staff face a double-whammy of cuts to the real value of their pay and a growing gap between their pay levels and those in comparable professions. This is not only unfair but will also intensify the existing recruitment and retention problems in schools and colleges. The pandemic has not solved those underlying problems but pay freezes and pay cuts will make them worse.

“In addition to pay cuts which were themselves unjustified, performance-related pay (PRP) has been imposed on teachers due to Government ideology and with no regard for the damage it causes. PRP and the dismantling of the national pay structure have contributed to the lack of transparency and fairness in pay. There are major concerns about the equality impact of the imposition of PRP, as shown by NEU member surveys. Instead of responding to the evidence that PRP in education is fundamentally unfair, inappropriate and damaging, the Government prefers to plough on with its ideological obsession.

“The contribution of education staff to the pandemic response has been immense, but their contribution to the recovery from the pandemic will also be crucial. The Government should be investing in education and valuing education staff properly, but instead it is choosing to repeat the failed austerity approach of cutting public sector pay. Other countries are not making this mistake. Public sector wages are spent in the private sector, so public sector pay cuts will create problems for the private sector too.

“We need fair pay for all education staff. Education staff don't need pay cuts and PRP, they need to be valued as the key workers they are. NEU members in schools and colleges continue to campaign for fair pay in education. The success of our campaign is essential if we are to reward education staff properly and rebuild the country's skills base in the wake of the pandemic.”

Covid-19 and Workload

Commenting on the passing of motion 11 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “What has been clear over the past 12 months is that the workload facing staff in schools and colleges remains stubbornly high. Even in normal circumstances, teachers work some of the longest hours of any profession, and certainly in excess of the recommended maximum of 48 hours per week set out in the working time regulations. The Department for Education’s own research bears this out. “Our members tell us that keeping workloads at an acceptable level is absolutely essential to rebuild from the past year. 85% of the 10,000+ members responding to our latest survey put it at the very top of the agenda. (1) They are crying out for the space to concentrate on their essential role, not the endless demands of a data-obsessed government. In many workplaces members have come together in order to challenge the causes of high workload – but not all of it can be resolved at school or college level. “The problem of high workload predates the pandemic and will, unfortunately, survive it. “A starting point on the road to solving workload would be for Government to make a serious commitment on funding. Real-term cuts over many years have caused much damage, forcing class sizes to increase, subject options to narrow, buildings to fall apart and staffing levels to drop. Clearly if there was a truly restorative investment in schools and colleges, one that would allow large class sizes to become a thing of the past, then the benefits would be immense and lasting for all. “This is, however, only part of the way in which we should tackle workload. If young people’s learning is indeed the same priority of Government as it is for school and college staff, then the culture of ‘data, data, data’ must end. Ofsted and performance tables are crude and unhelpful and distract from the essential work of a school. 82% of members want flexibility in the curriculum right now so they can respond individually to the needs of their students, which is surely the most important thing we can do as professionals as schools and colleges emerge from Covid.” Addressing the Crisis of Disability Equality in Our Schools Commenting on the passing of motion 23 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “The disabled staff working in education who have been at greater risk from Covid have experienced a really anxious year trying to do their job, obtain a risk assessment and obtain the right adjustments. “Many schools did prioritise risk assessments and made the right decisions about which staff should be allowed to work from home but many staff with underlying health conditions that placed them at additional risk were pressured to come into school sites. It's clear that not enough was done by the government to guide employers and to give timely advice about supporting staff with health conditions through Covid. “Across the country, NEU members worked together to negotiate for safe arrangements for staff members at greater risk and the vital role of unions in supporting safety at work became apparent. “There remains a job of work to do within the education sector about making sure employers make reasonable adjustments to retain and value their staff who are disabled. This year in many workplaces, the Government shielding advice has been ignored and this caused extreme anxiety for thousands of education staff. “Families with children with SEND have lived through a highly pressured and isolating year. “After Conference, the NEU will campaign for increased SEND funding a broader curriculum and greater support for SEND learners, better professional development on inclusive pedagogy, and a strategy for fully accessible schools going beyond just ramps.” The NEU has published a resource about disability equality, aimed at primary schools, called The Full Story. Harassment, Abuse and Violence Against Women Commenting on the passing of an emergency motion at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “It is overwhelmingly clear that sexual harassment and sexual violence is still normalised and widespread in our society and that it's therefore commonplace in schools. We've got to find better ways to listen to girls' voices and to talk actively in schools about sexism because boys don't 'grow out of' the sexist stereotypes pushed onto them. “Sexism has real negative consequences for girls and for female staff, who disproportionately experience sexual violence and harassment. If we want different outcomes for girls, we need to start doing things differently. “Schools must be empowered to do more. Schools must be given curriculum flexibility and shown national leadership that says that wellbeing and social development really is the key business of schools. The NEU wants all schools to be able to develop a whole-school approach to prevent the attitudes and sexist ideas about girls that fuel sexual harassment. This must be about supporting schools to use the whole curriculum to promote equality between girls and boys, to talk actively about sexism and women's history. We need to share ideas from schools where they actively challenge harmful gender stereotypes, consistently and regularly. There must be clear school policies on sexual harassment which are talked about, and referenced, regularly. Women and girls must be supported to speak out about what sorts of language, jokes and incidents constitute harassment and we need more training for schools and school staff. “But schools cannot stop sexism and misogyny on their own. The Government must show long-term leadership and create a strategy to use the potential of education to address sexism and sexual harassment. Bringing in Ofsted to review safeguarding policies is not the answer – because high stakes tick-box pressure on schools is precisely what teachers say is squeezing out all the time and space for curriculum work on sexism, pastoral work and social skills. “Education policy must help schools to create the capacity and opportunity for the social and emotional aspects of education and subjects like Relationships and Sex Education (RSE). Using the curriculum to challenge sexism and sexual harassment must be a central part of the Government’s re-imagining of education as we recover from Covid-19 and reflect on its lessons.” Protecting Black Lives in Education Commenting on the passing of motion 21 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Throughout 2020 and 2021, racism and the value of Black lives has been the subject of persistent and painful news stories, and the Covid pandemic has laid bare the extent of racial inequalities in all areas of social policy. “The NEU will work to support members to raise issues of discrimination in their workplaces without recrimination. “Race disparities in education are ongoing and can be seen in the issues around the retention and progression of Black staff, the increasing incidents of racial harassment and bullying and the disproportionality in the exclusion of Black students. The NEU developed an anti-racism charter to address the demand for change to the unrepresentative and narrow curriculum from parents and from the profession. (1) The algorithm used in last year's assessment fiasco, which advantaged children in private schools and therefore penalised Black and disadvantaged children, highlighted the NEU’s longstanding concerns about the unfairness built into current national policy in education. Racism and racial inequality is often in addition to the social exclusion, stress and stigma created for Black families from being trapped in poverty and low paid jobs. “The racial disparity in student exclusions is a warning the country can't ignore. The NEU wants to see the number of student exclusions reduced by giving schools the tools they need – smaller classes, a flexible and engaging curriculum, and much more investment for pastoral systems. We must prevent exclusion by working with the young people at risk of exclusion, in multi-agency teams across schools, youth groups, and other services. This multi-agency co-operation and planning has been much harder because of local authority cuts. “In June 2020, the NEU wrote to the Government with five demands to enable all children and young people to benefit from equitable education systems and a curriculum which teaches British and global history in representative and inclusive ways. (2) These proposals remain relevant and urgent. The Department for Education needs a strategy on making the teaching profession more representative and on progression and promotion for Black staff. Previous administrations have made more headway on ethnicity and progression in the profession, but robust strategies were dismantled. "It is a symptom of poverty and racism that the majority of students in our Pupil Referral Units are working-class and Black students. We need to look at the causes of racism and poverty and educate very proactively against the attitudes and economics that create racial prejudice and racial profiling – especially at a time when far-right groups are very actively targeting teenagers online. Young people want to talk about racism, and their experiences in and out of school, but these opportunities are not being provided. Anti-racist work is made harder because of the packed curriculum, which is over-focused on knowledge at the expenses of skills, social development and developing self-worth. “This is not the time for patience but for robust action against racism, including changes to the curriculum in England and building a more diverse profession. Racism will not be addressed without positive action and we need to talk openly and candidly about racism and the social division and harmful stereotyping it creates for Black workers and for young Black people.” Combat Climate Breakdown in School and Beyond Commenting on the passing of motion 25 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “The impact of climate change is already upon us. Across the globe we see the devastation taking hold of people's lives and the environment: from melting ice caps to droughts and increased risk of fires, hurricanes and flooding. “The Government should recognise the power of education in the fight against climate change and ensure that the school curriculum addresses the climate emergency, the effects of climate change and what we can do to mitigate it. For many educators, this will be a challenge, and they will need training in how to teach about these topics. “The Government must also be pressed to take its climate commitments and targets seriously. The run up to November's UN Conference in Glasgow provides an opportunity to build pressure on the Government, and the NEU intends to do this in partnership with others. “The UK needs a workforce able to help achieve these targets and make us a world leader in sustainable technologies. Vocational courses should include the green skills needed to achieve this. Responding to the climate crisis by ‘greening the economy’ can open the gateway for hundreds of thousands of green jobs.” Child Poverty Commenting on the passing of motion 26 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “The last ten years has seen a dramatic rise in child poverty across the UK – and without drastic, immediate action from Government the numbers will increase. Coronavirus has shone a light on the reality of child poverty in 2021 – and a clear majority of the voting public support Government action to end child poverty. “Today at Conference we've heard how, throughout the pandemic, school staff stepped up, taking their nurturing and welfare role seriously. Schools worked tirelessly to provide healthy, nutritious food, and the technology and pastoral support many pupils rely on. Through the NEU partnership with the Daily Mirror, the Help a Child to Learn campaign shared out over £1.2 million worth of vital learning resources, like pens, pencils and paper. Learning materials went to 1,260 schools in the most deprived areas of the country showing that schools, parents and the public want to work together to tackle poverty. “World-famous footballers cannot alone fix child poverty, but they have shown that the public wants to see poverty tackled. The latest research predicts that by the next General Election, 730,000 more children and young people will be caught in poverty’s grip. Nearly a fifth of school children are now eligible for Free School Meals (FSM), and many more from low-income families surviving on as little as £20.27-a-day miss out on this crucial support. “There is a new ambitious mood, created by Covid, where parents have witnessed the reality of different learning environments at home. There is broad public support for extending FSM provision across the school holidays. Tackling hunger and malnutrition would immediately alleviate a huge amount of anxiety for families. “We've got to have high ambitions for every child, and ensure wellbeing, nurture and learning go hand in hand in school but poor students need less poverty, urgently, not more schooling. The Government is pretending to voters that great teaching alone can lift students out of poverty, and it's simply not true. Powerful learning for every student must be our goal but we have got to face the fact that hunger, housing, and the anxiety created by poverty means poor children will be left behind their affluent peers. Let's close the gaps in income, food, housing and tech in order to close the gaps in opportunity and ambition.” PSHE, RSE and LGBT+ Inclusive Education Commenting on the passing of motion 27 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “The introduction of statutory Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) in England from September last year was a crucial milestone in how we help children and young people grow up to form happy, healthy relationships and feel able to be themselves. “The NEU remains committed to supporting schools to understand the new requirements and we will work to increase confidence within primary and secondary schools about the curriculum change. Not all schools are confident about how to develop a curriculum that is LGBT+ inclusive, and this matters because each student needs to access information about diversity in society. We can't work towards equality in society or tackle discrimination in workplaces unless we talk positively about LGBT+ people across the curriculum. “The Department for Education must continue to provide teachers with access to inclusive RSHE training and it must ensure that all relevant guidance supports LGBT+ inclusion – providing clear and practical advice rather than alarming schools about what they can’t do. “The NEU has recently published Every Child, Every Family, a resource about reading which is one straightforward way to challenge stereotypes with primary children and to include diverse families in the curriculum. “As we emerge from the pandemic it's clear that the subject of RSHE needs to be an important part of school life. Schools must be supported to make the most of this subject as it is one way that schools can respond to the inequality which affects students’ lives. “We also need consistent recognition from the Secretary of State of the vital role RSHE plays. It must no longer be pushed to the margins due to pressures on academic catch-up. Children’s social and emotional learning matters, in its own terms, and also because it underpins successful learning. Relationships, Sex and Health Education matters. If we are to have successful recovery education, then the Government must enable schools to adapt teaching and learning to meet the needs of the students in their class or subject.”