 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

98% of experts believe digital learning here to stay, but government action critical, says landmark Oxford University Press report on year of global education disruption

Details
Hits: 777

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
group of people working collaboratively

 @OxUniPress : Governments must work collaboratively with others if education is to be delivered effectively in the future 

98% of those consulted believe digital learning will be embedded in teaching practices in the future—but action needs to be taken to build on learnings from the past year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has paved the way for a hybrid model in education, combining digital and traditional methods of teaching and learning—but governments need to act so that progress from the past year is not lost, according to the latest report from Oxford University Press (OUP), the world’s largest university press. 

The report, Education: the journey towards a digital revolution, captures insights from experts across seven markets—the UK, Brazil, South Africa, Pakistan, India, Spain, and Turkey—as well as hundreds of teachers and extensive secondary research. With the pandemic affecting more than 1.7bn students worldwide[1] over the past 12 months, the report analyses how teachers, students, and parents adapted to new ways of delivering education, and will continue to utilize digital learning tools and resources to shape educational practice in the future. 

Within the UK specifically, OUP’s experts believe that although printed learning resources will still be valuable, blended learning will become the standard. Fortunately, confidence in delivering digital learning has significantly increased over the past 12 months; before the pandemic, 65% of UK teachers were confident in using digital learning, compared to 92% of teachers who feel confident now.[2] They also predict that the ongoing digital transition could result in rethinking assessment models in the future, particularly at GCSE level. 

When asked about what steps governments should take to support digital learning, UK teachers called for increased funding for technology (57%), more funding for schools/ institutions (50%) and support for improving connectivity (50%). 40% of teachers and 73% of OUP’s UK experts called for the government to work with education experts to shape future education policy. 

While there were clear regional trends, there were also similarities across all markets: 

  • 98% of OUP’s experts said they believe digital learning will be firmly embedded in teaching practices in the future.
  • The factors deemed to have impacted the most on the effectiveness of digital learning were socio-economic barriers (79%) and uncertainty in day-to-day life caused by the pandemic (74%).
  • Long-term impacts of the pandemic such as the digital divide and the impact on wellbeing need to be addressed; 70% of OUP’s experts concluded the shift to digital learning has raised concerns about student wellbeing, and 85% believed that learners from disadvantaged backgrounds have fallen behind their more advantaged peers.
  • Curricula needs to evolve so that learners develop the core skills needed to navigate future uncertainty and become ‘digitally fluent.’ 

Drawing on the insights, OUP is urging governments and educators globally to address the challenges brought about by a year of educational disruption and ensure that positive developments from the past year are not lost. Key recommendations include: 

  • Governments should actively collaborate and learn from teachers and students and use their recent experiences to inform future policy and curriculum development.
  • Governments need to work with institutions to address the digital learning divide, not just now, but for the future too.
  • Wellbeing must be considered as part of education policy as digital becomes increasingly embedded in education­—including support for teachers and parents.
  • Curricula should evolve to provide learners with the skills they need to be both digitally fluent, and adaptable to whatever the future holds. 

Speaking about the research, Nigel Portwood, CEO of Oxford University Press, said: ‘The coronavirus pandemic has, unsurprisingly, prompted a rapid increase in the adoption of digital learning. As we start to reimagine what education may look like in the future, it is imperative that the UK government—and indeed, governments all over the world—learn from those who have been on the frontline, delivering and receiving learning. We have a huge opportunity to learn from all our experience to develop education systems that will work for both local and global society.’ 

The Daily Mileâ„¢ is hosting its first national event day
Sector News
The Daily Mileâ„¢ is hosting its first national event day to get one m
Work placement leads to an award and job for Kent computing student
Sector News
David Sharp, an undergraduate computer science student at the Universi
Ambassador Llio is passionate about bilingual apprenticeships
Sector News
An ambassadorial role is nothing new to Urdd Gobaith Cymru apprentice

Full recommendations

  • Governments should actively collaborate and learn from teachers and students and use their recent experiences to inform future policy and curriculum development.
  • Governments need to work with institutions to address the digital learning divide, not just now, but for the future too.
  • Wellbeing must be considered as part of education policy—including support for teachers and parents.
  • Curricula should evolve to provide learners with the skills they need to be both digitally fluent, and adaptable to whatever the future holds.
  • We must not assume a ‘one size fits all’ approach when it comes to digital learning and must consider individual circumstances.
  • Teachers must be brought along the digital journey and supported via professional development.
  • As institutions start to return to the classroom, they will need to develop strategies to support re-integration and learner motivation.
  • Quality content and learning outcomes must be put back at the heart of learning, rather than focusing on learning platforms and methods of delivery. 

Regional Insights 

South Africa

In South Africa, specific issues such as a lack of digital devices for students and how much data online learning would use up were major barriers that severely hampered learning, as well as poor internet connectivity in general. These ongoing challenges mean that our experts believe that more support is required to facilitate learning, and that infrastructure in schools will need to be improved to enable a hybrid learning model. The experts consulted in the region scored South Africa scored the country’s response transitioning to digital as 2.3/5 – one of the lowest of all markets surveyed.

Brazil

In Brazil, some of the issues faced when transitioning to digital learning included a lack of parental familiarity with digital devices and learning tools, as well as intermittent broadband. Furthermore, Brazil was also hampered by regional differences in how learning was and will be delivered. While it is likely that remote delivery will be incorporated into the daily routine of learners to support out of classroom tutoring or to access extra content, government funding is essential to help support better internet connectivity so that people from less wealthy backgrounds are not left behind. 

Spain

In Spain, the report predicts that digital learning will become even more prevalent in the future. However, it also highlights that there were specific issues at the height of the digital revolution during the pandemic, including a lack of teacher familiarity with tools and a particular concern around wellbeing, with most respondents believing the shift towards digital exacerbated wellbeing issues for teachers and students alike. In order to successfully implement digital learning in the future, respondents called for increased funding for schools and more opportunities for professional development among teaching communities.  

Pakistan

In Pakistan, to facilitate learning for students who did not have access to digital devices, the government started a state TV and radio channel to aid learning. While this enabled most people to gain some level of education outside of the classroom, the research highlighted that more needs to be done to help facilitate what is expected to be a continued shift towards digital learning. This includes more funding, professional development for educators and students, and wider connectivity in Pakistan, in order for blended digital learning to benefit all in society. 

India

In India, compared to other countries, respondents felt that the transition to online learning was done rather well, scoring 3.3/5. However, a major issue identified by respondents was unequal access to digital learning devices, as well as a lack of internet connectivity and little familiarity around the tools required to facilitate online learning. The majority of respondents in India (71%) also felt that shifting to online has been detrimental to wellbeing. The priority for the government is to provide more funding, as well as addressing connectivity issues, particularly in rural areas. 

Turkey

The main challenges in Turkey revolve around unequal access to technological devices and a lack of familiarity with them. Concerns around learner motivation was also seen as a particular barrier to effective digital learning. However, overall the transition to digital during the coronavirus pandemic was rated very highly by respondents, scoring 4/5. Respondents in the region believe there will be a shift towards hybrid learning in the future, though there is a need for government to work closely with educators to shape policy in the future, and provide extra funding for schools and institutions, as well as for new technologies.  

[1] https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/edutech/brief/lessons-for-education-during-covid-19-crisis

2 Insights from an OUP survey among 283 teachers in the UK, which took place between 22 February and 8 March. Prior to the pandemic, 65% felt either ‘quite confident’, ‘confident’, or ‘very confident’ in delivering digital learning, compared to 92% who feel that way now.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Daily Mile™ is hosting its first national event day
Sector News
The Daily Mile™ is hosting its first national event day to get one m
Work placement leads to an award and job for Kent computing student
Sector News
David Sharp, an undergraduate computer science student at the Universi
Ambassador Llio is passionate about bilingual apprenticeships
Sector News
An ambassadorial role is nothing new to Urdd Gobaith Cymru apprentice
Number one for Fron and talented Welsh college assessor
Sector News
DARYL STEPHENSON is on cloud nine after reaching the top of the charts
AWS re/Start and IN4.0 Group to boost careers in cloud computing
Sector News
Cloud employment training brings opportunity to local communities and
New stylists are ready to wash and go after celeb salon opening
Sector News
Students with learning differences have combs and brushes at the ready
College students make-up some of Tees Valley’s top new entrepreneurs
Sector News
POST-LOCKDOWN is looking bright – and beautiful – for three makeup
Ramadan in the workplace: top tips for employers
Sector News
Monday 12 April 2021 signifies the beginning of Ramadan, the holy mont
T Level Strategic Leadership Group to set best practice for delivery
Sector News
With the introduction of the first three T Levels this academic year a
Bauer Media continues to give 16-24s their start in publishing and radio with extended Government Kickstart programme
Sector News
Applications are now open for roles with brands including Grazia, Mojo
Apprentice mechanic from Newbury wins Halfords BTCC Apprentice of the Year 2021 competition
Sector News
Luke Harris wins @Halfords_uk BTCC Apprentice of the Year 2021 competi
University of Bristol sets out next steps for Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus developments
Sector News
Bristol’s Temple Quarter and St Philip’s Marsh areas will be trans

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5573)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page