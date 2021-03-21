 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New International Learning Exchange programme to make good the loss of Erasmus+

Details
Hits: 772
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kirsty Williams

The Welsh Government has today announced a new international learning exchange programme, following the UK Government’s decision to withdraw from the popular Erasmus+ scheme.

The scheme will enable learners and staff, both from Wales and those who come to study or work in Wales, to continue to benefit from international exchanges in a similar way to the opportunities that flowed from Erasmus+, not just in Europe but also further afield.

The new scheme – which will run from 2022 to 2026 - will be supported by an investment of £65m from the Welsh Government.

The Programme will provide funding to enable students, staff and learners across universities, Further Education and Vocational Education and Training, Adult Education, youth work settings and schools to undertake a period of structured learning or work experience overseas, as well as enabling strategic partnerships.

A fundamental principle of the programme will be reciprocity. Where necessary, the programme will fund costs related to the inward mobility of learners, teachers and young people from partner organisations abroad. This will enable existing partnerships which have been built up under Erasmus + to continue and help to create new ones,  raising Wales’ international profile as well as offering opportunities to those who benefit directly.

The scheme aims to enable 15,000 participants from Wales to go on overseas mobility exchanges over the first four years, with 10,000 participants coming to study or work in Wales.

Cardiff University has agreed to take on the detailed development of the programme over the next 12 months, working with an advisory board of stakeholders from across the education and youth sectors, with funded activities getting underway in 2022/3.

While Welsh institutions will be able to participate in the UK Government’s Turing Scheme in 2021/2, they will also continue to benefit from Erasmus+ exchanges deferred from last year due to the pandemic. The new programme will then fill the gaps Turing leaves, including, crucially, the commitment to long-term funding, the retention of the principle of two-way exchanges and the inclusion of youth work.

Kirsty Williams, the Education Minister, said:

“We have been clear that international exchange programmes, which bring so many benefits to participants, as well as their education providers and wider community, should build on the excellent opportunities that the Erasmus+ programme offered.

 “I am therefore delighted to announce today that the Welsh Government is investing in our future generations by launching an International Learning Exchange Programme for Wales.

Brockenhurst College STEM Awards â€˜not just about the winnersâ€™
Sector News
Top performing STEM students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) w
Local Chefs Set to Whet Appetites in Great British Menu
Sector News
We are delighted to hear that four chefs from Northern Ireland have be
Bristol group snatches FIVE nominations at â€˜Grammys of a cappellaâ€™
Sector News
The CARAs are usually dominated by professional American groups but th

“Our students and staff are vital ambassadors for us overseas, promoting the message that Wales is an inviting destination for students and partners across the world, and their education and cultural awareness are improved in many ways as a result of spending time abroad – just as our education providers are enriched by students and staff visiting Wales to study and teach. 

 “By investing in this programme now, we are investing in a strong, international and prosperous future for all young people in Wales.

 “The main beneficiaries of the new scheme will be young people in upper secondary, for whom the challenges of learning from home over the last year have been particularly profound. We owe it to this next generation of students and learners to have the same opportunities previous years had.”

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister, said:

“Spending time studying, volunteering or on work placements abroad broadens horizons, expands key skills and brings benefits to communities and organisations here in Wales. We are determined to ensure that young people across our country benefit from these opportunities.

“This is a down payment on our young people’s futures, offering opportunities to all, from all backgrounds. Securing these opportunities is particularly important in the context of the difficulties experienced by young people and learners across Wales as a result of the pandemic.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, the Welsh Government is committed to ensuring Wales remains an outward-looking nation, which welcomes those who come to study or work here and embraces partnerships across Europe and the world.”

Professor Colin Riordan, the President and Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University, which has taken on the challenge of developing and delivering the programme, said:

“Here at Cardiff University, we see first-hand how international experiences broaden our students' horizons and open up a world of opportunities for their futures once they leave us. This is why we enable all of our students to study a language, for free, alongside their studies, and encourage them to volunteer, work or study abroad via our Global Opportunities Centre.

“We are delighted to be entrusted with hosting and co-developing the new International Learning Exchange programme which secures the opportunity for global experiences for the next generation of students, across a wide range of learning settings. We are sure that the scheme will be of huge benefit both for the learners and for raising the global profile of Wales as a connected, open and inviting country.”

Colegau Cymru Chair Guy Lacey said: 

“We are pleased to welcome today’s Welsh Government announcement. The value of international exchange programmes has long been known in the FE sector, providing opportunities to broaden the horizons of its participants which in turn gives a positive impact on individuals, colleges and the wider community. This assurance will also allow us to maintain and build on our relationships with overseas partners.”

Professor Iwan Davies, Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University and Chair of Global Wales.

“An outward-looking and competitive nation requires a skilled workforce with a global outlook. Providing opportunities for students to be internationally mobile through study or work is crucial to this, and we welcome the expanded opportunities that the new International Learning Exchange programme offers to both students and staff.

“We also welcome the ongoing support for the Global Wales Programme – an initiative which builds fruitful partnerships around the globe, capitalising on the strengths of our universities and supporting Wales to define its role on the world stage.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, this support will be crucial in enabling us to continue to build on relationships with our global partners, promoting Wales as an open and welcoming destination for students and researchers alike.”

Professor Julie Lydon, Vice-Chancellor of the University of South Wales and Chair of Universities Wales, said:

“We welcome today’s announcement of a bold new international learning exchange programme for Wales.

“Research shows that students who spend some time abroad working, studying or volunteering achieve better degrees and get better jobs, and that the benefits are even greater for participants from the least advantaged backgrounds.

“This opportunity to increase student and researcher mobility will be of huge benefit, not only to the individuals concerned but to our universities and campuses, and the country as a whole.

“The reciprocal nature of the new scheme will provide key benefits for Wales. International students, staff and researchers play an invaluable role in diversifying and internationalising our campuses and communities at a time when retaining an international outlook is more important than ever.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Brockenhurst College STEM Awards ‘not just about the winners’
Sector News
Top performing STEM students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) w
Learning Curve Group’s Ambitious Growth Plans Lead to the Recruitment of New Director of Corporate Operations
Sector News
@_LearningCurve are delighted to welcome the newest member of the Purp
Local Chefs Set to Whet Appetites in Great British Menu
Sector News
We are delighted to hear that four chefs from Northern Ireland have be
Bristol group snatches FIVE nominations at ‘Grammys of a cappella’
Sector News
The CARAs are usually dominated by professional American groups but th
Sheffield College student celebrates £10,000 theatre industry bursary win
Sector News
A talented Sheffield College (@sheffcol) student is preparing to stage
Going for Gold
Sector News
A student from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) has re
A clinically vulnerable mum discusses how she overcame her anxieties about her children returning to school
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/18/a-clinically-vulnerable-mum-di
The Period Product Scheme: providing young people with period products when they need them
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/18/the-period-product-scheme-prov
Transformation of education spaces promotes independent and active learning
Sector News
An investment of £4.2m has delivered new flexible and modern educatio
More than 51,000 Greater Manchester residents benefit from devolved skills training during pandemic
Sector News
IN AN unprecedented year, the devolved budget for adult education has
100+ organisations join forces to lobby Department of Transport to keep school bus fleets on the road
Sector News
Kura, the market-leading education and corporate transport management
Cotswolds school wins WCG National Apprenticeship Week challenge
Sector News
A Cotswolds school has won an apprenticeship knowledge challenge organ

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 23 hours 19 minutes ago

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets @ExeterCollege Head of #Apprenticeships Jenny Vince

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets...

In this bitesize conversation, Georgia chats with Head of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Jenny Vince about Apprenticeships, misconceptions...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 23 hours 20 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Exploring Neurodiversity with @CognAssist and @FENews - Podcast Trailer: #NeurodiversityCelebrationWeek - Exploring #Neurodiver…
View Original Tweet

Ian Stirling
Ian Stirling commented on How dyslexic entrepreneurs are leading the way in business yesterday

Hi Annabel I went to school before Dyslexia was talked about so I was sent to a school for the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5506)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page