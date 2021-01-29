 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College student stirs her way to success

Details
Hits: 542
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
College student stirs her way to success

Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) student, Kelsey White, has carved the path for her future by turning her love of chocolate and sweet treats into a business venture. This was made possible by support from iTrust, the College’s business start-up programme designed exclusively for students.

Before COVID-19, Kelsey often visited markets with her mother, selling sweets and children’s toys and later, as her confidence grew, she began managing stalls such as hook-a-duck at local events. One day whilst she was working on the stalls with her mother, Kelsey visited a well-known coffee shop for a limited-edition hot chocolate. When she was told that it had sold out, she was instantly inspired to start her own hot chocolate stirrer business: Chocoholics.

Kelsey began working on flavours and recipes whilst curating a Facebook page for the business; just three weeks later she had sold over 2,000 hot chocolate stirrers.

Kelsey attended a workshop organised by the College’s Enterprise team, which showcased the support that iTrust can provide to budding entrepreneurs. With advice and guidance from the team she began to work on a website for her new venture.

Barnsley College’s Enterprise department is home to the iTrust initiative, a joint venture between the College, The Barnsley Chronicle and The Business Village, which supports students interested in starting up a business in Barnsley. Students who choose to receive support from iTrust, will have access to an array of information and guidance such as mentoring from industry specialists and local businesses and financial investments.

As part of the programme, Kelsey has been awarded a grant totalling £250 which has allowed her to invest in more chocolate moulds, tags, packaging and ingredients leading to a higher volume of sales and increased profit.

Kelsey, currently studying Level 3 Travel and Tourism, said: “I have to say a big thank you to iTrust for supporting me constantly with my business; all of the team are amazing! I would recommend other students to get in touch with Enterprise if they have a business idea as they provide so much useful help and support. In the future I would love to own my own successful restaurant or cafe!”

Jess Widdowson, Enterprise Team Leader at the College, added: “Kelsey is an inspiring young woman who was already familiar with the realms of Enterprise by working with her mum for several years. Kelsey has a clear understanding of her market which really impressed both myself and Andy Callard from The Enterprise Skills Project at Sheffield Hallam University. I am really looking forward to seeing how Kelsey’s business grows over the coming months and years, and the new products she may add to her current line. It’s a pleasure to work with such a driven, motivated and knowledgeable entrepreneur.”

Misleading story about faulty laptops
Sector News
A misleading story published by the TES suggests that one in five of t
Barnsley College student stirs her way to success
Sector News
@barnsleycollege student stirs her way to successBarnsley College stud
Steps to rebuild construction recruitment plans for 2021
Sector News
The construction industry was quick to adapt and carry on working in 2

Barnsley College transforms the lives of students, staff and communities.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Important update on online teaching and learning - 29 January
Sector News
Following today's (29 January) update from the First Minister, Gower C
GCS and You - our new mental health and wellbeing strategy
Sector News
Gower College Swansea is committed to providing a healthy working and
Misleading story about faulty laptops
Sector News
A misleading story published by the TES suggests that one in five of t
Barnsley College student stirs her way to success
Sector News
@barnsleycollege student stirs her way to successBarnsley College stud
Steps to rebuild construction recruitment plans for 2021
Sector News
The construction industry was quick to adapt and carry on working in 2
New £50,000 Grant Funding from Ufi VocTech Trust
Sector News
New grant funding from Ufi VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust) is open for appli
Virtual Reality is engaging students more for learning
Sector News
Pioneered in 2016, the use of Virtual Reality (VR) in the classroom ha
Robert Halfon MP lays out his vision for post-Covid education and assessment system
Sector News
“If it’s not impossible, there must be a way to do it.” Sir Nich
Liverpool Theatre School Stage Online Auditions in Search for New Talent
Sector News
Liverpool Theatre School (@LTSchool) is on the lookout for the next ge
Mentor sessions help students plan for careers
Sector News
Students from Blackburn (@olsjbb1) are being inspired to explore jobs
Gower College Swansea first college in Wales to receive Accredited Award from the Autism Accreditation Committee
Sector News
Another first for @GowerCollegeSwansea In a project led by Ceri Low, t
“Phased and flexible back-to-school approach if coronavirus cases continue to fall” – First Minister
Sector News
The youngest children in Wales could begin returning to school after t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5289)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page