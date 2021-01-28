 
Launch of grants to support EdTech development using the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform

Vikki Liogier
@E_T_Foundation (ETF) is offering six grants of £3,000 to support short reflective explorations to develop digital skills through engagement with the EdTech award scheme and community of practice facilities on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform (EnhanceDTP).
 

The aim is to foster a dialogue about digital pedagogies amongst practitioners both within individual learning providers and across networks based on use of the resources on the platform. Participating practitioners will become part of a growing EdTech community helping to drive improvement in online practice across the sector.

Organisations are invited to bid for one of the following themes:

  • Engaging learners and maintaining good mental health when delivering remotely
  • Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and selecting appropriate technology tools
  • Extending your digital skills
  • Digital accessibility – where are you now and where do you want to be?
  • Digital differentiation in delivery and assessment
  • Learning from others and fostering practitioner networks.

Up to six projects will be funded by the Department for Education and expressions of interest are invited from organisations funded by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA). Projects must be completed by 31 March 2021.

Each project will have up to three practitioners in an institution or network working collaboratively to improve their EdTech practices. Participants will draw on their learning from one or more of the EnhanceDTP modules to improve specific aspects of their practice and will share reflections and resources. Each group will be supported by a Project Lead in the institution or network and also by the ETF-supported EdTech mentors.

Organisations wishing to submit proposals for funding should read the guidance in the expression of interest documentation.

The Expression of Interest Form must be submitted by 11.59pm on 3 February 2021.

Any questions about registering an expression of interest should be emailed to Vikki Liogier, the ETF’s National Head of EdTech and Digital Skills, at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

