 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CTK Aquinas student nominated for Lewisham Mayors award

Details
Hits: 248
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
handshake

Amy Ohiomoba nominated for supporting GCSE Maths students during lockdown @ctksfc

Amy is an 18-year-old A Level Biology, Psychology and Maths student at CTK Aquinas, a selective A Level Sixth Form in Brockley, who came up with the idea on her own to set up free Maths tuition for Secondary School students who had fallen behind during lockdown.

Amy is a keen A Level Maths student who felt she knew the Maths GCSE specification really well and wanted to help students who needed booster sessions to go over topics that they had not been able to learn, or had fallen behind in.

Amy felt these sessions were important for young people whose parents could not afford additional tuition and she decided to promote the free Maths tuition sessions on her Snapchat story at the beginning of every week.  Then every Friday, she chose four new students from those that contacted her, to join her on free Zoom sessions, which she hosted. She quickly gained more students from more and more Secondary Schools wanting GCSE Maths tuition, as word of mouth spread.

Amy set this tuition up completely of her own accord and gave her own personal time to help these students, as she felt passionate about helping young people who were finding learning difficult during lockdown. She put a lot of her time into planning lessons and responding to the topics that students wanted help with.

Amy says; “I’m thrilled to have been nominated for a Lewisham Mayor’s Award and specially selected to appear in the video. I enjoy helping others and feel privileged knowing that I was able to help so many people. The pupils I helped were always really grateful and appreciative.  I plan to continue with my online Maths tuition in the summer so I can help even more GCSE Maths students”.

Lesley Davies, Assistant Principal for Character at CTK Aquinas, who nominated Amy said:

“Amy is a very kind, caring person, who is always helping others. She is a real role model for CTK Aquinas students and we are so proud of everything she has achieved!”

Amy was specially selected to appear in a video, alongside other shortlisted nominees for the Lewisham Mayor’s award. You can view her video here.

As a nominee, Amy will receive a certificate and a badge and as a lasting legacy, her name will be entered into the Mayor’s Awards Book, kept at the Civic Suite in Catford. 

The Youth Group & The Kickstart Scheme
Sector News
Why @JacksonRParsons and @TheYouthGroupHQ became involved in the Kicks
Making Youth Employment Policy Work â€“ APPG For Youth Employment Launches Its Report
Sector News
Today the APPG for Youth Employment launched the report following its
Hereâ€™s what the experts have to say about traineeships
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/27/heres-what-the-experts-have-to

Cllr Joan Millbank, Chair Mayor’s Awards Panel 2020 said ‘On behalf of the Mayor and your fellow citizens I wish to thank you most sincerely for your contribution. You help make Lewisham a special borough characterised by neighbourliness, caring and a strong sense of community’.  

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Youth Group & The Kickstart Scheme
Sector News
Why @JacksonRParsons and @TheYouthGroupHQ became involved in the Kicks
Making Youth Employment Policy Work – APPG For Youth Employment Launches Its Report
Sector News
Today the APPG for Youth Employment launched the report following its
National Education Union launches plan for education return and recovery
Sector News
Today the NEU (@NEUnion) launches a new Education Recovery Plan to lea
Prime Minister announces that schools and colleges will return from 8 March at the earliest
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/28/prime-minister-announces-that-
Here’s what the experts have to say about traineeships
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/27/heres-what-the-experts-have-to
Celebrating Vocational Learning in Wales – Saffron Herbert
Sector News
The recent College of the Future (@CollegeComm) report for Wales has e
Apprenticeship review reports published for hair and beauty and creative and design
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IFATEched
SERC Students’ Union Host Refreshers Week
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s Students’ Union (@S_ERC) will be
Launch of grants to support EdTech development using the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation (ETF) is offering six grants of £3,000 to support sho
Quizlet Partners with TikTok to Build Engaging, Informative Educational Videos
Sector News
Today (28 Jan), interactive learning app and platform, @Quizlet (www.q
Upskilling employees’ digital skills is the highest priority for London businesses in training their own workforce
Sector News
New @LondonChamber report sheds light on the 2020 pandemic challenge f
College students pay tribute on Holocaust Memorial Day
Sector News
Barnsley College (@BarnsleyCollege) students and staff have taken part

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Laura-Jane Rawlings
Laura-Jane Rawlings has published a new article: Making Youth Employment Policy Work – APPG For Youth Employment Launches Its Report 3 hours 36 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 4 hours

Ofsted nominee training for those managers new to the role...

Overview This webinar builds on the one delivered by Richard Pemble, Ofsted HMI and Simon Ashworth of the AELP in June last year - an overview of...

  • Tuesday, 16 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 4 hours

Good Practice In Governance Arrangements In Workplace...

Overview This webinar will take you through effective practice in governance arrangements for the workplace learning sector. Included will be the...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5286)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page