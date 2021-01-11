 
CUBO announces two new board members

Mark Chester and Ian Jones

College and University Business Officers (CUBO) has announced the appointment of two new Board members to help guide the organisation’s strategic development, and strengthen the highly valuable networking and research activities that the organisation undertakes for its members.

Ian Jones, Deputy Director of Accommodation and Commercial Services at the University of Sheffield takes up his appointment from January 2021, focussing on International Partnerships.

Mark Chester, Senior Finance Business Partner at Loughborough University, also joins the Board in January 2021, focussing on Finance.

Commenting on the appointments, CUBO Chair, Jo Hardman, Head of Commercial Services Lancaster University, says:

“We are delighted to welcome Ian and Mark to the Board. They are joining at a time when the support CUBO gives its members is vital to the health and future of the Higher Education sector.

“Right now, we are facing challenges that are unprecedented. Over the past year, our institutional membership has increased by 10% and our individual membership has doubled, showing the value and need within commercial services to be able to share best practice and learn from each other across an environment that shifts daily in line with changing circumstances.

“Ian and Mark’s immense experience will add further value to the CUBO Board and will help shape the services and information we can make available to our members”.

Prior to becoming Deputy Director of Accommodation at the University of Sheffield, Ian served as Head of Accommodation Services at the university for twelve years following on from a number of years spent with LSE, Royal Holloway and City University. He has gained extensive experience studying best practice and innovation across Res Life on an international level. He says:

“The development of Residence Life in the UK, which has led me to attend study tours and conferences across North America, Australia and Europe, is an area of innovation and development.

“Not only am I keen to continue to support this growth at Sheffield but am passionate about sharing these international learnings across the sector to help other CUBO member institutions”.

Mark supports the financial management of commercial services including accommodation, catering and sport at Loughborough University. Explaining why he has decided to join the CUBO board, he comments:

“CUBO makes a significant contribution to the development and collaboration of commercial services across the sector. 2020 has been a particularly challenging time for many of CUBO’s partners and members, but the challenges faced have also accelerated the pace of change and created new opportunities.

“As part of my role on the CUBO board I hope to help colleagues in the sector shape the student facing services of the future”.

Jo Hardman concludes:

“Our research and networking activities together with the sharing of international information and knowledge are vital in enabling members to make the right decisions for their organisations. We are delighted that the breadth of experience within our CUBO Board continues to support our members in the strongest possible way at this time.”

CUBO membership is open to FE colleges

