Rent discount for students announced today by Unite Students

Unite Students (@Unite_Student) announces rent discount for UK’s latest Covid-19 lockdown
- All eligible* students can apply for a 50% rent discount for a total of four weeks
- They will also receive a complimentary four-week extension to their tenancy agreement over summer
- Package announced in light of the Government’s latest national lockdown
Unite Students, the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), is today announcing a rent discount for students following the Government’s latest Covid-19 lockdown announcement.
Eligible students will be able to apply for a discount of 50% of their rent for a total of four weeks, to be credited in March. In addition, they will be given a four-week complimentary extension of their tenancy agreement at the end of the academic third term to extend their stay into the summer for their own enjoyment and convenience.
All Unite Student properties across the country remain open and today provide homes for thousands of students. However, this package provides support to students who have been asked by the Government to remain at home and comes on top of the additional safety measures and wellbeing support Unite Students has put in place following the outbreak of the pandemic last year.
Unite Students is emailing all students and guarantors informing them of this discount and inviting them to apply. To be eligible, students will need to be up to date with their rent payment as of 31 January 2021 and not be in residence in a Unite Students property between 18 January and 14 February 2021.
Since March 2020, Unite Students accommodation has continued to provide a home and support for students. All Unite Students’ customers, in common with customers of other private landlords, signed legally-binding assured short-term lease agreements for the 20/21 academic year against a known backdrop of Covid-19. However, this discount recognises these are exceptional circumstances.
Any student who is struggling to keep up to date with rent payments is urged to get in touch with Unite Students and to contact their university’s student finance team for further support.
Richard Smith, Chief Executive of Unite Students, said:
“We recognise that this is again a particularly challenging time for all students which is why their health, safety and security has been our priority since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are now providing a 50% rent discount for a four-week period and an additional complimentary four-week contract extension at no extra charge, in recognition of the challenges and disruption that students face following the Government’s latest lockdown announcement. We feel this is the right thing to do.
“Working through this decision has had its challenges as there are a range of varying circumstances to consider in different parts of the country and across different universities. Universities remain open, unlike the first lockdown, and we continue to have thousands of students living with us as of today. Some students studying specific subjects have already returned to university and more will be returning for face-to-face tuition during January as per Government guidelines, while for other students our accommodation is their only home. All our properties across the country remain open and operational.
“Against the backdrop of the Government Covid-19 guidelines we are working closely with our University partners. We will continue to support students and maintain our focus to keep all students and staff safe across our properties during the pandemic.”