Have your say on review of the National Occupational Standards for Health

As the Sector Skills Council for Health, @SkillsforHealth are responsibile for developing and maintaining a nationally recognised level of competences for healthcare occupations across the UK - the National Occupational Standards (NOS).

In order to ensure that these standards remain useful, effective and fit for purpose, as the needs of the healthcare sector shift, work patterns change, and new operational practices, legislation and technologies are introduced, it is crucial that feedback and expertise is gathered from those who work directly with the NOS, on any improvement required.

This year, and due to be completed by March 2021, Skills for Health are working with partners from across all four home nations to review 95 of the most commonly used NOS, spread over 9 specific areas of the UK health sector, to inform workforce development activity, in particular, apprenticeships and qualifications for Healthcare Support Workers.

Included are a selection from the following suites:

  • Clinical Health Skills
  • Children and Young People’s Health Services
  • Diabetes
  • Endoscopy
  • Emergency, Urgent and Scheduled Care
  • General Healthcare
  • Health Informatics
  • Infection Prevention and Control
  • Perioperative Care Support

It is now vital that they hear the views and expertise of those working in these specialties, to make certain that the NOS are applicable and transferable across the UK.

To have your say, and feedback on the standards relevant to you and your work, please find details of how to contribute with the consultation here, which is open until midday on Friday 2nd October, 2020.

