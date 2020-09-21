 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New guidance launched for HE providers to support students with vision impairment

Details
Hits: 292

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Thomas Pocklington Trust (@TPTgeneral), @GuideDogs and @LOOK_UK have worked with Disability Advisers, Qualified Teachers for Visual Impairment (QTVI), lecturers and other professionals to produce this Covid-19 specific guidance for Higher Education Providers.

These three national sight loss charities are urging everyone who works within Higher Education (HE) to access their guidance on supporting students with vision impairment during COVID-19.

Tara Chattaway, Student Support Manager at TPT, said:

“Students with vision impairment already had multiple challenges and barriers as they move onto Further and Higher Education – Covid has made this even worse.”

“These additional barriers include safely navigating campus and local amenities, accessing shared facilities and accessing online learning. By encouraging all Higher Education Providers to adopt these guidelines, we hope to achieve consistent good practice across the country in the way that students with vision impairment are supported”.

The guidance is designed for those working within HE either supporting students with vision impairment (VI) directly or designing systems and policies that impact on students. This includes disability advisers, examination teams, student support services, lecturers and library support. Each section in the guide includes an overview, checklist, examples of good practice and links to information, advice and support.

Clare Messenger, Head of Children and Young People’s Services at Guide Dogs, said:

“The lack of consistency across universities on the level of support students with vision impairment will get for orientation on campus, for example, makes it even harder for these students.”

LOOK UK Director Charlotte Carson is severely sight impaired and has set up the UK's first and only VI student mentoring scheme. She knows first-hand the challenges visually impaired students can face. She said:

“Covid-19 has raised our anxiety levels. Social distancing is so difficult when you can’t see and we are concerned about the impact on VI students' mental health. There is so much uncertainty around at the moment and it’s essential that VI students get the support and guidance they need to fulfil their potential and have a great university experience.”

Tara added: “If you have put in measures into your college or university to support students that you think other HEPs may benefit from. Please get in touch and we will share these. It is important to build upon these examples of best practice.”

Higher Education Providers and education professionals can download the guide through the TPT website:

Have your say on review of the National Occupational Standards for Health
Sector News
As the Sector Skills Council for Health, @SkillsforHealth are responsi
New College Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway College selected to be part of WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence
Sector News
New College Lanarkshire (@NCLanarkshire) and Dumfries and Galloway Col
Academic takes dementia friendly message to 10 Downing Street
Sector News
A University expert has met the Prime Minister to ask for his backing

TPT’s Student Support Service provides resources and guidance both for students and professionals in Further and Higher education.

HEPs or students who have specific concerns or questions around starting Further or Higher education can contact the team via the Student Support Line 0203 757 8040 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Students can also join the Student Service Facebook group to gain or share advice, ask questions and connect with those going through similar situations in a positive, supportive environment.

LOOK UK offers a student mentoring scheme where VI students are linked with a VI graduate.  They are a VI user-led charity that creates opportunities for families to connect, provides vital information and services, and removes barriers so visually impaired children and young people can fulfil their potential.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Have your say on review of the National Occupational Standards for Health
Sector News
As the Sector Skills Council for Health, @SkillsforHealth are responsi
New College Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway College selected to be part of WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence
Sector News
New College Lanarkshire (@NCLanarkshire) and Dumfries and Galloway Col
Academic takes dementia friendly message to 10 Downing Street
Sector News
A University expert has met the Prime Minister to ask for his backing
Cardiff and Vale College is one of the first colleges to work with the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence
Sector News
Young people in the Capital Region are set to benefit from a radical n
Exeter College Masterplan Shortlisted in Michelmores Property Awards 2020
Sector News
@ExeterCollege’s ambitious campus Masterplan, which places a vision
Properly-managed shared school transport is the solution schools have long been crying out for
Sector News
Following today’s (21 Sept) research from the RAC which found that t
Attention to mental health is thrust of OU’s latest online teaching short course
Sector News
The latest in a suite of short online courses to help get learning and
Street harassment educational resource created - Changing Minds: The Real Impact of Street Harassment
Sector News
A new resource to teach young people about the impact of street harass
Anti-Bullying Week #ChangeStartsWithUs
Sector News
#AntiBullyingWeek takes place from 11 to 15 NovemberOver three quarter
ESFA must find a solution for small and niche providers, or we’ll see the effects for decades to come
Sector News
An independent training provider has accused the Education and Skills
National Apprenticeship Week 2021 date announced
Sector News
#NAW2021 @Apprenticeships - National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will tak
From MIT to ESCP: Where To Study To Become A World-Class Professional
Sector News
In 2019, US real estate professionals earned anything from $55,000 per

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 28 minutes ago

RT @_LauraVanessa: How would you encourage arts students to get into tech projects? #artistsontwitter #SkillsWorldLive
View Original Tweet

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 8 hours

Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection (Zoom Conferencing)

Many providers remain anxious about the introduction of the Education Inspection Framework and the changes which accompany its introduction....

  • Tuesday, 15 December 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis - updated event, Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection (Zoom Conferencing) 8 hours 4 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4945)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page