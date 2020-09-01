 
Blackfield student awarded Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary to study degree at Imperial College London

An 18-year-old prospective biological researcher from Blackfield will have all three years of her undergraduate university fees paid after impressing a retired Lyndhurst couple who fund a bursary at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege).

Elizabeth Devane, who has just left the New Forest sixth form college with A* grades in A Level Biology, Chemistry and Maths, is now poised to begin her degree in Biological Sciences at Imperial College London, thanks to the generosity of John and Marion Greenwood.

The Greenwoods established the bursary to ensure that each year a talented and hardworking STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) student, who faces financial hardship, would receive a university education.

Elizabeth was chosen to be only the second beneficiary of the bursary earlier this year, although she had to receive her grades and secure her university place before it could be announced officially.

She will update the Greenwoods regularly about her progress and meet with them every summer to talk about her future.

Elizabeth, formerly of New Forest Academy, who wants to work as a biological researcher, said: “The Greenwood Bursary means that I will be able to complete my degree without having to worry about having a huge amount of debt when working in entry-level research jobs afterwards.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to the Greenwoods for this incredible opportunity, which will have a major impact on my future in the STEM sector. I would also like to thank them for having such a passion for the STEM subjects.”

To be eligible for the Greenwood Bursary, students must be studying sixth form STEM subjects, have applied to study a STEM subject at university and show they face financial hardship.

Advancement through education and the importance of STEM learning are two things about which the Greenwoods feel strongly.

John Greenwood worked in the engineering, chemical and textile industries during his highly successful career.

Meanwhile, Marion Greenwood worked with children in schools and became increasingly concerned that many promising youngsters were unable to fulfil their potential due to financial constraints.

John Greenwood said: “Through this bursary we aim to make sure that a talented young person from our area gets the helping hand they need to aim high.Greenwoods 4 Copy Copy 485x3231

“Marion and I wish Elizabeth all the best for her degree and we look forward to following her progress,” he added.

Elizabeth came through the Brockenhurst College STEM Academy, which is a learning initiative that gives STEM students extra strategies to accelerate their learning.

Brockenhurst College Principal Di Roberts CBE said: “I’d like to thank Mr and Mrs Greenwood for their generosity and for sharing our belief in the power of advancement through education.

“I know Elizabeth is a worthy recipient of the Greenwood Bursary and I wish her well for her studies at Imperial College London.”

The application process for the 2021 Greenwood Bursary will open to Brockenhurst College students this Autumn.

