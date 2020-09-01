 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Labour calls Government to push back 2021 exams to help pupils catch up

Details
Hits: 263
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kier Starmer

In a statement ahead of schools reopening in England, @Keir_Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, said:

 “For millions of families across England, this week will be a mixture of excitement and anxiety. 

 “Excitement for children who will be back in the classroom for the first time in months. But, anxiety for teachers and parents about a year ahead that is full of uncertainty because of a pandemic that continues to cast its shadow over children’s education. 

 “I want to pay tribute to the extraordinary dedication of our teachers and school staff who have worked tirelessly over the summer to make sure schools can reopen safely.

 “Labour want and expect children to be back at school. Every day that schools were closed was a day of opportunity, learning and support lost. This situation was worsened by the exams fiasco and the Government’s chaotic approach to education.

“We cannot keep repeating those same mistakes. Young people’s futures cannot be held back by the Conservatives’ incompetence. 

“That is why the Education Secretary must come to Parliament to tell us how he will protect our children's futures. He needs to explain how he will make up for the damage already done, bring pupils up to speed and mitigate against the ongoing risk from the pandemic.”

mary boustedCommenting on the proposals from the Labour Party to delay next years exams, Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: 

"Labour Party proposals to delay GCSE and A level exams usefully starts a debate about how young people sitting these qualifications should be assessed. They are an important part of the solution that needs to be considered alongside others.

'What is needed, for this year, is a forensic examination of all the possibilities of disruption to next year’s exams - for instance, in the case of a second spike or local lockdowns.  Alternative systems of assessment must be put in place to ensure that there is no repeat of the last minute changes to the awarding process which created such chaos this year.

'The NEU has written to Gavin Williamson asking him to slim down the syllabus content of GCSE and A levels and put a system of robust teacher moderation in place.  After months of disrupted schooling it is imperative that students are assessed on what they have been taught."

A DfE spokesperson said:

“Getting all children back into their classrooms full-time in September is a national priority as they are the best place for their education, development and wellbeing.

Blackfield student awarded Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary to study degree at Imperial College London
Sector News
An 18-year-old prospective biological researcher from Blackfield will
Individualised, flexible online programme helps students re-engage with education
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Foundation Learning department has launched a new an
Sports community identifies a vital need to develop digital solutions for future generations
Sector News
New international award to highlight best online football practices Fo

“We recognise that students due to take exams next summer will have experienced disruption to their education, which is why we prioritised bringing Year 10 and Year 12 pupils back to school last term.

“Exams will go ahead next year, and we have been working closely with the sector, Ofqual and exam boards to consider our approach.

"Ofqual has already consulted on a range of possible adaptations to GCSE, AS and A level exams and assessments next year on a subject-by-subject basis.

"We will continue to discuss these issues with school and college stakeholders, Ofqual and the exam boards, to ensure that exams in 2021 are fair."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Blackfield student awarded Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary to study degree at Imperial College London
Sector News
An 18-year-old prospective biological researcher from Blackfield will
New high-quality T Level Professional Development offer launches
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has launched i
Individualised, flexible online programme helps students re-engage with education
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Foundation Learning department has launched a new an
Sports community identifies a vital need to develop digital solutions for future generations
Sector News
New international award to highlight best online football practices Fo
Havant & South Downs College wins Education and Training Foundation tender
Sector News
HSDC (@Be_HSDC) is excited to announce that it will run the South East
Online hiring here to stay despite recruiters not feeling prepared, new study finds
Sector News
@FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform, is announcing the
Royal recognition for engineering company’s apprenticeship scheme
Sector News
@adiGroupLtd was awarded the Education Partnership Award by Business i
Coventry College lands Government-backed accreditation
Sector News
@CoventryCollege has landed an international and Government-backed acc
Film and theatre industry-related learning boost with new qualification at ACS Hillingdon
Sector News
ACS International School Hillingdon (@ACSintschools) has been authoris
encrease in the number of recruits has led a North East college on a march to a bigger venue
Sector News
The Military Preparation College (@mpctschools) at South Shields – o
AVer Europe: How to step up the digital learning experience
Sector News
With digital learning part of the new normal Vice President of Sales &
Ufi Ventures Invests In Mobile-Based Job Finding Platform
Sector News
Award-winning digital recruitment app SonicJobs has secured a £750,00

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Brockenhurst College
Brockenhurst College has published a new article: Blackfield student awarded Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary to study degree at Imperial College London 1 hours ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 hour 29 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hour

Masterclass in apprenticeship curriculum design (29 Sept...

Whether you’ve been on our curriculum webinar series, or are new to SDN, this Masterclass will help you hone your skills as a curriculum developer....

  • Tuesday, 29 September 2020 01:30 PM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4882)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page