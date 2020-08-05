 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

James Bay to headline online summer prom on the eve of exam results day

Details
Hits: 226
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
James Bay to headline online summer prom on the eve of exam results day

#SummerProm2020 - Global star @JamesBayMusic is set to headline a special one-off nationwide Summer Prom on 12th August. This exclusive event will unite thousands of young people across the UK ahead of A-Level and GCSE results, after an unprecedented and challenging school year. 

The virtual prom has been created to raise awareness of mental health support available via One Space - a new partnership between Shout 85258, The Mix and Young Minds - for young people struggling with the legacy impact of Lockdown.

#SummerProm2020 has been brought together by acclaimed Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) broadcasting platform United We Stream GM, One Space and music & mental wellbeing festival, Headstock - in partnership with Manchester’s Hits Radio.

Taking into account the recent Greater Manchester restrictions of no mixing of households, this unique, free to access event can be enjoyed by young people in their own homes, and will  be live streamed on www.unitedwestream.co.uk across multiple social media channels from 8pm on Wednesday, August 12th, with music performances and artist interviews being broadcast simultaneously across the Hits Radio network.

Hosted by Hits Radio presenter, Jordan Lee, the Summer Prom will feature music from multi award-winning singer-songwriter James Bay, Australian musician Sam Fischer, pop sensation Becky Hill and DJ & producer, Joel Corry - currently #1 in the UK singles chart. The event, which will be broadcast from the Met live music and theatre venue in Bury, will also feature comedy from Bec Hill, Aurie Styla and Lauren Pattison, plus a number of surprise guest appearances.

Hits Radio Presenter Jordan Lee said: “Music and comedy is the ultimate escapism from any of the pre-exam results anxieties and I’m really excited to be working with our partners on creating this unique one-off event. I’m delighted we’ve had such amazing support from our friends in the music industry and can’t wait to hear and watch James Bay, Sam Fischer Becky Hill and Joel Corry – It’s going to be HUGE!”

The Summer Prom has been created by United We Stream GM, Headstock and One Space to support young people, aged 15-18, who are seeking support for their mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

Earlier in the day (11:30am), GP and broadcaster, Dr Radha, will host a special mental health-themed Instagram Live ‘surgery’ on the @onespaceto Instagram page to support young people who may be struggling, and will answering questions and offering tips and advice to anyone experiencing worry or anxiety.

Advertisement

2020â€“21 Advanced Practitioner programme Communities of Practice applications open
Sector News
Applications are now open for the Communities of Practice (CoP) elemen
Short-termâ€¯COVID-19â€¯relatedâ€¯pay cuts forâ€¯someâ€¯FTSE 100 CEOs failâ€¯to address excessive bonus culture
Sector News
Annual @CIPD & @HighPayCentre report finds #FTSE100 CEOs paid aver
Young people considerably more interested in a STEM career since the pandemic
Sector News
@_EngineeringUK - Shift In Education And Career Aspirations For Young

Waiting for exam results is always a stressful time for young people but this year many have also been dealing with anxiety and crisis in isolation, as school and workplace closures meant a lack of structure and disrupted access to friendship and professional networks.

  • Half (56%) of young people who mentioned coronavirus when contacting One Space partners for help listed anxiety as their main concern*. 
  • A further 80% of young people surveyed said that Coronavirus had made their mental health worse, with 87% reporting feeling lonely and isolated**. 

The Summer Prom event will be signposting the age appropriate digital support for any young people who might need it through the mental health campaign One Space at www.OneSpaceto.org**.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham said: “The United We Stream Summer Prom will be a positive and celebratory broadcast  for all young people to enjoy safely in their homes, and is another example of the caring spirit of people in Greater Manchester.

“This is a fantastic idea, to give our young people in the city-region and beyond who are about to get their exam results, something really special to look forward to.  

“This can be a pivotal point in a young person’s life, and this particular age group, have missed out on so much because the pandemic forced thousands of children and young people to remain isolated at home, with their schools and colleges staying closed for months.

“The restrictions also meant that school trips and exams had to be cancelled, and the postponement of the traditional end of term disco and official school proms, which so many young people look forward to. 

“Thanks to the innovative team of public sector and private business who are behind the Summer Prom concept, the Class of 2020 will have a unique celebration to remember.”

Victoria Hornby, Chief Executive of Shout 85258, on behalf of One Space said:

"We are excited to be working with United We Stream GM and Headstock on the Summer Prom. The build up to exam results is always an incredibly stressful time for young people and this year especially so. The uncertainty is overwhelming for a lot of young people, and the summer ahead will see more challenges with exam results, a tough jobs market, and decisions to be made about University. 

“We know that a lot of young people are coping in isolation without access to their usual peer and professional support networks and that is why Shout 85258, The Mix and Young Minds are working together to deliver One Space – a space where under 25s can easily find the information they need and get the support they deserve.”

Headstock Founder, Atheer Al-Salim said:

“At a time when a lot of young people are struggling with the impact of the global pandemic on both their academic and social lives, we have the opportunity through music and shared experience to create an event that will help lift people’s moods. We want people to celebrate their achievements of the past year, but also use the power of music to positively impact young people's mental and emotional wellbeing.

“The Summer Prom will bring young people together – albeit online – and we’re delighted that Headstock is able to play its part in this extremely special event. We’re very much looking forward to creating a summer celebration that young people from Greater Manchester and across the UK will remember for many years to come

“Young people have been part of our planning process from the start to create an event that feels exciting and relevant to them. From the name and duration of the event, to the flyer and genres of music, we wanted to make sure the voices of young people are heard and a space is created for them to celebrate.

“From our survey findings, it became clear that young people want a big celebration that is inclusive, helps them reconnect with their friends, and creates a positive end to this challenging academic year.”

Greater Manchester Night Time Economy Adviser Sacha Lord said:

"Getting exam results and entering University is already a stressful time, but the pandemic has added to the uncertainty and worry that young people across the UK are facing this year as they make big decisions about career choices, university places, moving out of the family home or getting a job.

"The most important thing about results day is not to panic. I struggled at school and left with two Us and an E at A-Level, but I've worked hard to build a career I love. If you feel you haven't done well in your exams, there are many alternative routes you can go down, so please remember it's not the end of the world."

He continued: “United We Stream brought people together throughout the lockdown, and I received countless messages from the public who said that it helped ease anxiety and bring a sense of community to the region. Because of this and acknowledging this stressful time, we wanted to do something for students who are about to get their A level results to give them something fun to look forward to and to take their minds off their looming results – a great party to enjoy safely with their own household."

“This Class of 2020 Summer Prom event has been tailor made for them and I'm grateful to the artists who have given up their time to be involved. It’s going to be an absolutely fantastic show."

You may also be interested in these articles:

2020–21 Advanced Practitioner programme Communities of Practice applications open
Sector News
Applications are now open for the Communities of Practice (CoP) elemen
Barton Peveril Students Continue with DofE Awards Despite Lockdown
Sector News
Two @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College students have successfully conti
Labour seeks urgent assurances over exams results
Sector News
@KateGreenSU, @UKLabour’s Shadow Education Secretary, has today writ
Parents whose children will sit GCSEs next year are the most worried about COVID impacts on education. 75% say supporting home learning has been stressful
Sector News
Returning to school during the summer term delighted many children, ac
Short-term COVID-19 related pay cuts for some FTSE 100 CEOs fail to address excessive bonus culture
Sector News
Annual @CIPD & @HighPayCentre report finds #FTSE100 CEOs paid aver
Young people considerably more interested in a STEM career since the pandemic
Sector News
@_EngineeringUK - Shift In Education And Career Aspirations For Young
Budding artists set to see artwork go on public display in Canterbury City Centre
Sector News
Art and Design students from the Canterbury School of Visual Arts (CSV
Global Workforce Revolution - Brand new study reveals the impact of Covid-19 on the future of work, employee pay and benefits
Sector News
A new study released today (5 Aug) by @Remote, an HR technology startu
NUS warns of “tidal wave” of refund requests from students
Sector News
#StudentSafetyNet - National Union of Students’ (@NUSUK) complaint c
CREATIVE INDUSTRIES CAN PLAY KEY ROLE IN THE COVID-19 RECOVERY
Sector News
Councils across the country are backing the creative industries to hel
University of Bristol students launch international charity scheme
Sector News
The COVID-19 Student Response Network (CSRN), founded by Ameya Vikram,
Impact of coronavirus on projects supporting student mental health: sharing of emerging practice
Sector News
An independent report has been published today (5 Aug) which explores

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4807)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page