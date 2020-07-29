Welsh Education Minister proposes 3.1% overall pay award for teachers

Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Wednesday, July 29) set out her proposals for teacher pay in Wales.
The proposals follow the publication of the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body (IWPRB) report.
The Minister has accepted in principle all of the report’s main recommendations and has also proposed further enhancements to ensure teachers in Wales receive the same increase as those in England.
The proposals would see:
- starting salaries for new teachers increased by 8.48%.
- a 3.1% overall increase for the teachers’ pay bill in Wales
- a 3.75% pay rise for teachers on the Main Pay Scale
- an end to performance-related pay progression
- the reintroduction of national pay scales.
This is the second year the Education Minister has received advice on teacher pay from the IWPRB.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said:
“These proposed changes will help enable the development of a distinct national system that is fairer and more transparent for all teachers in Wales.
“This is only the second year since these powers were devolved and it is already clear that the approach here in Wales is developing very differently to that adopted previously.
“A number of important issues have also been addressed, including the introduction of experience based pay progression and national statutory pay scales; both improvements that the workforce have been calling for."
The Minister has also proposed a 2.75% pay raise for head teachers, deputy and assistant heads, unqualified teachers and leading practitioners, as well as teacher allowances - all greater than the 2.5% recommended by IWPRB.
Building upon the steps taken last year to encourage recruitment of new teachers, the proposed starting salary for new teachers increases to over £27,000 pa, teachers on the Main Pay Range receive at least a 3.75% rise and teachers on the Upper Pay Scale receive at least a 2.75% rise.
A new statutory five point pay scale would also be introduced, so new teachers would advance to the maximum of the Main Pay Range in four years – a year quicker than has previously been the case.
The Minister said:
“I would like to reemphasise our determination to promote teaching as a profession of choice for graduates and career changers.
“I believe these changes to pay and conditions will continue to attract high quality teachers to the profession in Wales.”
An eight week consultation with stakeholders will now begin, before the final pay deal is agreed.
Today’s announcement is in response to the report of the Teachers’ Pay Review Body.
The Welsh Government has a long standing commitment to pay parity and a further announcement will be made in respect of Further Education in due course.
The Independent Welsh Pay Review Body (IWPRB) was established in 2019 and is tasked with considering the annual remit from the Minister for Education, considering and analysing evidence from stakeholders and providing recommendations related to teachers’ pay and conditions in Wales.
The 2020 Report provides detailed analysis of evidence and is structured into five main chapters: introduction/overview; teacher labour market; stakeholder evidence; conclusions/recommendations; further observations; and associated appendices. The Report provides seven main recommendations.
We note that the report includes data on teachers’ gross median weekly pay at primary and secondary level using the ASHE data 2019 (Section 2.42: Chart 5 and Chart 6). This can be compared across the UK and, even before these proposed pay rises, show that Welsh teachers are amongst the best paid in the UK.
Y Gweinidog Addysg yn cynnig dyfarniad cyflog o 3.1% i bob athro
Heddiw (dydd Mercher, Gorffennaf 29) mae’r Gweinidog Addysg Kirsty Williams wedi datgan ei chynigion ar gyfer cyflog athrawon yng Nghymru.
Mae’r cynigion yn dilyn cyhoeddi adroddiad Corff Adolygu Cyflogau Annibynnol Cymru (IWPRB).
Mae’r Gweinidog wedi derbyn mewn egwyddor holl brif argymhellion yr adroddiad ac mae hefyd wedi cynnig gwelliannau pellach i sicrhau bod athrawon yng Nghymru’n cael yr un cynnydd â’r rhai yn Lloegr.
Byddai’r cynigion yn arwain at y canlynol:
- cynnydd o 8.4% yng nghyflogau dechreuol athrawon newydd
- cynnydd cyffredinol o 3.1% i’r bil cyflog athrawon yng Nghymru
- codiad cyflog o 3.75% i athrawon ar y Brif Raddfa Gyflog
- diwedd ar godiad cyflog cysylltiedig â pherfformiad
- ailgyflwyno graddfeydd cyflog cenedlaethol.
Dyma’r ail flwyddyn i’r Gweinidog Addysg dderbyn cyngor ar gyflog athrawon gan yr IWPRB.
Dywedodd y Gweinidog Addysg Kirsty Williams: “Bydd y newidiadau arfaethedig hyn yn helpu i alluogi datblygu system genedlaethol nodedig sy’n decach ac yn fwy tryloyw ar gyfer pob athro yng Nghymru.
“Hon yw’r ail flwyddyn yn unig ers i’r pwerau hyn gael eu datganoli ac mae eisoes yn glir bod y dull o weithredu yma yng Nghymru’n datblygu’n wahanol iawn i’r un a fabwysiadwyd yn flaenorol.
“Hefyd mae nifer o faterion pwysig wedi cael sylw, gan gynnwys cyflwyno codiad cyflog yn seiliedig ar brofiad a graddfeydd cyflog statudol cenedlaethol; dau welliant y mae’r gweithlu wedi bod yn galw amdanynt.
Hefyd mae’r Gweinidog wedi cynnig codiad cyflog o 2.75% i benaethiaid, dirprwy benaethiaid a phenaethiaid cynorthwyol, athrawon heb gymhwyso ac ymarferwyr arweiniol, yn ogystal â lwfansau athrawon – a phob un yn fwy na’r 2.5% sydd wedi’i argymell gan yr IWPRB.
Gan adeiladu ar y camau a gymerwyd y llynedd i annog recriwtio athrawon newydd, mae’r cyflog cychwynnol arfaethedig ar gyfer athrawon newydd yn cynyddu i fwy na £27,000 y flwyddyn, gydag athrawon ar y Brif Raddfa Gyflog yn derbyn codiad o 3.75% o leiaf ac athrawon ar y Raddfa Gyflog Uwch yn derbyn codiad o 2.75% o leiaf.
Byddai graddfa gyflog statudol, pum pwynt, yn cael ei chyflwyno hefyd, fel bod athrawon newydd yn gallu symud ymlaen i’r uchafswm o Brif Ystod Cyflog mewn pedair blynedd – blwyddyn yn gynt nag yn flaenorol.
Dywedodd y Gweinidog:
“Fe hoffwn i ailbwysleisio ein penderfyniad i hybu addysgu fel proffesiwn o ddewis i raddedigion a phobl sy’n newid gyrfa.
“Rydw i’n credu y bydd y newidiadau hyn i gyflog ac amodau’n parhau i ddenu athrawon o ansawdd uchel i’r proffesiwn yng Nghymru.”
Bydd ymgynghoriad wyth wythnos gyda rhanddeiliaid yn dechrau yn awr, cyn cytuno ar gytundeb terfynol ar gyfer y cyflog.
Mae cyhoeddiad heddiw’n ymateb i adroddiad y Corff Adolygu Cyflogau Athrawon.
Mae gan Lywodraeth Cymru ymrwymiad hirsefydlog i gyflog cydradd a bydd cyhoeddiad pellach yn cael ei wneud mewn perthynas ag Addysg Bellach yn fuan.