 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Success for Exeter College Medical and Oxbridge Applicants

Details
Hits: 157
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students from @ExeterCollege applying to study medical-based courses at university are celebrating as a massive 70% of applicants to these courses have been successful in securing offers on these highly sought-after courses.  

Applications to study medical-related courses at university generally begin earlier in the academic year than normal courses and can be a demanding process as students outline their ambitions in the field. 

Fortunately, thanks in part to the work of Exeter College’s exemplary Reach Academy, students have excelled in their applications, with 22 students holding offers to study medicine, two for veterinary medicine and one for dentistry. This means that 25 of the 36 applications made have been successful, which is a great result.  

The College’s Medical Society, which specifically focuses on students seeking careers in veterinary, dentistry or medicine has also supported these students to achieve their goals. This has included specific talks from medical professionals and university admissions teams. Find out about the Medical Interview Masterclass the society attended in January 2020.  

Exeter College Vice Principal Jade Otty, who leads on academic performance at the College, said,

“I’m thrilled we’ve been able to support these incredibly talented students to achieve their goal of going on to study their chosen courses at university.  

“These courses are incredibly tough to get in to and achieving an offer to study any of them is a great achievement that is a result of months of hard work on the part of students.” 

The Reach Academy at Exeter College supports academically gifted students to achieve their aim of getting in to their first choice university with a range of skill-building workshops, seminars and application-building sessions. During the exceptional circumstances of the Coronavirus pandemic, support from the Reach Academy moved online and worked with students through online seminars and activities to support their university applications.  

Jade said, “The Reach Academy has done tremendous work in helping these students to achieve their goals. It’s great that it has had such an impact for these students and helped them to go on to their chosen universities. I can’t wait to see what they go on to achieve in the future.” 

Students with Exeter College also get the chance to take Extend an option alongside their academic studies to build skills outside of the curriculum. The Medical Technologies Extend option gives medically minded students the chance to develop background knowledge on all things medicine, including diagnostic and therapy techniques.  

Oxbridge Success 

The medical application success follows on the heels of Exeter College’s Oxbridge applicants having received the news of their offers to study with the world leading universities.  

Advertisement

College supports government measures to boost higher technical education
Sector News
@BarkingCollege supports government measures to boost higher technical
Celebration for first UK graduate to achieve Level 6 NDT Engineer Degree
Sector News
Robert Jackson, a sub-contracted Supervisor at a leading international
DfE's position on face coverings in schools
Sector News
@EducationGovUK's position on face coverings in schools Our guidance i

Over a half of students invited to interview at Oxford and Cambridge were offered a place, with a total of 14 students offered a place at one of the world leading universities. These students were also supported by the Reach Academy, helping students to navigate the lengthy process of applying to these universities.  

Eight students hold offers to study with the University of Oxford, with courses ranging from Biochemistry to Ruskin Art. Six students have been given offers to study with the University of Cambridge, which is a remarkable conversion rate of 75% from the eight students who were invited for interview. 

Rose Smith, who studied the International Baccalaureate with Exeter College, has been offered a place to study Archaeology and Anthropology at Oxford. She said,

“It’s great to have an offer to study with Oxford. There has been a lot of hard work but the support from the College has been second-to-none.” 

Bideford’s Tom Matthew has an offer to study Human, Social and Political Science with Cambridge having studied A Levels in Geography, Sociology and Politics with Exeter College. He said,

“It feels quite surreal to have got an offer, to be honest. 

"Going to Cambridge is always something I’ve had in the back of my mind but didn’t always think it would be realistic. However, I’ve been helped by the teachers at Exeter College to put together a competitive application and I am really happy to say that I’ve got an offer to study at Cambridge.” 

The outstanding Oxbridge application success follows on from the news that International Baccalaureate student Charlie McNamara has received an offer to study Liberal Arts at Harvard University.  

Exeter College Vice Principal Jade Otty said,

“I would like to congratulate each and every student that has been offered one of these highly sought-after places at world leading universities. 

“To receive an offer to study at an Oxbridge university is an incredible achievement and the result of years of hard work on the part of the students. 

“It’s not enough to only show academic excellence to join Oxford or Cambridge, these students have also demonstrated exceptional work outside of the classroom and I’m thrilled that we have been able to help these talented students on their educational journey.” 

Offers made to students will be subject to them achieving the required grades when results are revealed this summer as part of the Government’s reformed method for calculating grades following the Coronavirus pandemic.

You may also be interested in these articles:

College supports government measures to boost higher technical education
Sector News
@BarkingCollege supports government measures to boost higher technical
Celebration for first UK graduate to achieve Level 6 NDT Engineer Degree
Sector News
Robert Jackson, a sub-contracted Supervisor at a leading international
DfE's position on face coverings in schools
Sector News
@EducationGovUK's position on face coverings in schools Our guidance i
GCSEs, AS and A levels: What’s happening now?
Sector News
@Ofqual's Open letter to Heads of centre in preparation for the Summer
The changing face of Higher Education – and how this benefits students at Hopwood Hall College
Sector News
The education sector is still adjusting to the challenges brought on b
Portland College Annual Awards Day Celebrates Success
Sector News
On Wednesday, @PortlandCollege held their annual Awards Day, a day of
£6 million award to drive next-generation solar technology into new applications
Sector News
Researchers @SwanseaUni @ImperialCollege London and the @UniofOxford h
Santander grants will help student start-ups deal with challenges of the
Sector News
Thanks to the @PlymUni’s partnership with @SantanderUK, student and
Remote assessment supports thousands to defy COVID-19 and complete apprenticeships
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education celebrates t
FutureLearn and the Entrepreneurial Sales Institute launch microcredential to boost sales skills and address skills gaps
Sector News
@CaledonianNews - Sales professionals now able to certify their skills
Art lecturers of excellence recognised at Newbury College
Sector News
Two @NewburyCollege art lecturers, Sarah Gordon and Victoria Burden ha
The ETF launches new Professional Workforce Development brochure for 2020/21
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation (ETF) has published its 2020/21 brochure which summari

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: Applications invited for third wave of Technical Teaching Fellowships 1 hour 45 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 48 minutes ago

Technical Teaching Fellowships audio 2020 Stephen Mariadas

Technical Teaching Fellowships audio 2020...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 48 minutes ago

Technical Teaching Fellowships audio 2020 James Maltby

Technical Teaching Fellowships audio 2020 James...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4792)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page