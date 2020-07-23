Speaker of House of Commons launches ‘My Democracy Design’ competition

Sir @LindsayHoyle_MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, is calling on budding young artists to take part in an exciting summer art competition to celebrate the Palace of Westminster’s 150th birthday.

It took nearly 30 years to rebuild the Palace of Westminster after a devastating fire, but in 1870 it was finally completed with the beautiful mosaic tiles in Central Lobby. The Speaker is looking for the next great artist to design their own democracy themed tile.

Open to young people aged between 6 and 15, the design must focus on the theme ‘My Democracy Design’. Inspiration could come from voting, famous moments in the history of Parliament, like the suffragettes or even what they would like democracy to look like in the next 150 years.

The deadline for entries is the 31st August 2020.

What do you win?

One winner will have their design framed and receive a certificate from Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons. Their design will be created into their own unique democracy themed tile. They’ll also receive a goody bag from the Houses of Parliament shop.

Two runners up will have their designs framed and receive a signed certificate from Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons. They’ll also receive a goody bag from the Houses of Parliament shop.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said:

“This is a great opportunity for young people to get involved in our celebrations and to follow in the footsteps of Augustus Pugin, who designed the beautiful mosaic tiles you see in Central Lobby.

“Now it is your turn to create something that could last the next 150 years. I can’t wait to see democracy through your imagination.”

For further information and to enter the competition, please visit here.

The competition forms part of a programme of activities for the 150th birthday which will include publics talks, a new virtual tour of the Palace of Westminster, an online art gallery and range of social media activities.

All activities will take place online as the Palace of Westminster is currently closed to visitors due to COVID-19.

Images of the Palace of Westminster can be downloaded here. Images must be credited ©UK Parliament / photographer name (see Copyright Notice below each image). Images must not be altered in any way.

The House of Commons holds a range of images, including photographs of the Parliamentary Estate, Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) and ceremonial occasions. For more information or to request images please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Historical informationThe old Palace of Westminster was almost burned to the ground by an accidental fire in 1834; only Westminster Hall, St Stephen’s Cloister and the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft stand as they did in medieval times. In 1835, a public competition to design a new Palace was held. Of the 97 proposals submitted, the Royal Commission were unanimous in their choice of number 64. The design by Charles Barry bore the emblem of the Portcullis and proposed a Tudor style palace. The construction of the vast new Palace began in 1840. The first stone of the building was laid by Barry's wife on 27 August 1840. While construction was underway the House of Commons temporarily sat in the repaired Lesser Hall and the House of Lords used the Painted Chamber. Most of the decorative detailing including stonework, woodwork, tiles, fabrics and furniture was designed by Augustus Welby Pugin. The House of Lords first sat in their new purpose-built chamber in 1847 and the House of Commons in 1852 (at which point Charles Barry received a knighthood). Although much of the rest of the building was completed by 1860, construction was not finished until a decade afterwards by his son, Edward Barry.

UK Parliament’s award-winning Education and Engagement Service offers a wide range of free resources and services for teachers and school children, linked to the UK curricula.

These include free online workshops for schools, teaching resources, Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities for teachers and special events such as the annual UK Parliament Week festival (1-7 November 2020).