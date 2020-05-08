 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE

Details
Hits: 446
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@OLDHAMCollege’s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus put campus on lockdown.

That should have meant for a quiet time for Beverley Whittaker, our Tutor Assessor for Fashion & Textiles, but instead she has turned her skills into sewing scrubs for NHS Frontline workers.

Bev is working with the Bury, Oldham and Rochdale ‘Scrub Hub’ as part of a network that has popped up all over the country coordinating sewers willing to offer their services.

The supply of scrubs – the plain clothes worn by medics when dealing with patients – hit a shortfall after increasing numbers of NHS staff began using them as part of their personal protective equipment which needed to be changed more frequently to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The Scrub Hub has been fundraising to buy fabric, and they then drop it off to the volunteers, of which there are many,” Beverley said.

“I'm aiming to make as many scrub sets as I can, but with the fabric I have, I have just got eight sets made and now I’m waiting for more supplies.”

It has been a team effort too. Chris McAndrew in Campus Management has been accepting fabric from the Scrub Hub delivery driver at his home and bringing it into Oldham College for Beverley to get to work.

She readily admits, however, that going in to work on an empty campus site has been a strange experience.

“It's been very odd not bumping into people on the corridor”, she said.

“I've just been putting the radio on and getting on with it. However, it's been good to see my beloved machines and get them going again!”.

Despite the unusual working conditions, Beverley is also grateful to be able to help out in a time of need.

“It's fantastic to have a skill that I can put to good use and help the desperate situation for frontline workers,” she said.

“They are literally crying out for scrubs, and they can request them on the Scrub Hub sites which means hospital staff can then get the right sizes to fit them.

'It was also lovely to see Maria Carr, one of my ex-learners from our Sewing Academy, on the Scrub Hub also using her excellent sewing skills to help out.”

Looking ahead, Beverley is looking forward to returning to work – but also hopes the Scrub Hub initiative has inspired others.

Advertisement

Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Student-led AI system wins top prize in the University of Bristolâ€™s New Enterprise Competition
Sector News
Kaedim was founded last year by Computer Science with Innovation Maste
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnihâ€™s Peninsula Medical Sc

“I can’t wait to hopefully have lots of people wanting to learn more about sewing and develop their skills – now that so many are unearthing those sewing machines that have been stuck in their cupboards,” she said.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Performing Arts students take centre stage in online project
Sector News
A group of performing arts students from @leedscitycoll are launching
How savings to the teaching grant will be implemented
Sector News
OfS announcement on the 2020-21 teaching grant budgetFollowing confirm
Make online learning free or risk losing disadvantaged learners
Sector News
Access to the internet requires data, costing money disadvantaged lear
COLEG CAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study medical science degrees
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study med
Student-led AI system wins top prize in the University of Bristol’s New Enterprise Competition
Sector News
Kaedim was founded last year by Computer Science with Innovation Maste
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnih’s Peninsula Medical Sc
Taking Clinical Legal Education Online, a workshop from The Open University
Sector News
@OpenUniversity and @OU_OpenJustice online workshop to teach clinical
Newcastle College Day Nursery Awarded Outstanding Rating by Ofsted
Sector News
@NCLCollege Day Nursery has been rated ‘Outstanding’ following an
London South East Colleges' student dispatches life saving message
Sector News
An enterprising student from our Creative Media Production course at @
New courses and apprenticeships for budding engineers and electricians
Sector News
Budding engineers and electricians are being invited to apply for new
30 hours funding flexibilities
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/06/30-hours-funding-flexibilities

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4512)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page