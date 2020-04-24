 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Supporting our apprentices through lockdown

Details
Hits: 391
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Steve_WillisLTD is one of the leading gas, plumbing and electrical training companies in the South of England. We deliver highly regarded #apprenticeship training programmes as well as the short courses and assessments that trade professionals need throughout their careers.

The Coronavirus lockdown means that while our gates are closed at the moment, we are to making sure that all our customers and staff are supported through this difficult time. 

This support is particularly important for the young apprentices at the start of their careers. Steve Willis Training currently has over 300 gas engineering and electrical apprentices training across our two centres in Portchester and Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

The Apprenticeships Team have been working flat out (while observing all social distancing rules of course) to create a revised delivery model. We also phoned every apprentice to discuss their wellbeing and their employment position, and to explain how the new way or learning, and we continue to talk to them all on a weekly basis to make sure they’re okay.

Apprenticeships Manager Jake Gibbons explained:

"Our Apprenticeships Team has done a fantastic job devising remote training programmes to minimise the disruption for our apprentices during the lockdown. The training centre is certainly quiet without them on site, and we're looking forward to seeing them all again soon."

And away from apprenticeships, we have been able to reassure our customers that short courses and assessments they need for their professional qualifications will be rearranged as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Advertisement

Science lecturer volunteers time to help during the pandemic
Sector News
A University academic is juggling daily lecturing duties and his own r
New national helpline for parents launched
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/24/new-national-helpline-for-pare
School Exams
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/23/school-exams/School ExamsPoste

You may also be interested in these articles:

North Kent College produces essential PPE equipment to help protect key workers!
Sector News
@NKCollege1 have begun the production of vital #PPE equipment, face vi
G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ summit on COVID-19
Sector News
On Thursday 23 April, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérè
Tourism Minister's speech at the Extraordinary G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting on Covid-19
Sector News
This is the transcript of a speech by Nigel Huddleston, Tourism Minist
Nearly 300 University of Northampton health students have now joined up to give more hours on the NHS frontline in battling the pandemic
Sector News
222 of them are nursing students who have opted in for Clinical Extend
Hidden: Children at risk during lockdown
Sector News
Anne Longfield, Children’s Commissioner for England, is today (Satur
Science lecturer volunteers time to help during the pandemic
Sector News
A University academic is juggling daily lecturing duties and his own r
New national helpline for parents launched
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/24/new-national-helpline-for-pare
School Exams
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/23/school-exams/School ExamsPoste
Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Guidance for further education #FE providers on maintaining education
Hugh Baird College are very proud to have such inspirational and dedicated students, supporting the healthcare workforce and providing exceptional care
Sector News
@HughBaird College’s Health, Social Care, Nursing and Dental student
University of Plymouth Student receives national award to boost robotics studies
Sector News
@PlyUni student has been awarded a prestigious bursary by the Institut
List of standards with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Last updated 24 April 2020 This table includes links to information f

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4472)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page