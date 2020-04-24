Supporting our apprentices through lockdown

@Steve_WillisLTD is one of the leading gas, plumbing and electrical training companies in the South of England. We deliver highly regarded #apprenticeship training programmes as well as the short courses and assessments that trade professionals need throughout their careers.

The Coronavirus lockdown means that while our gates are closed at the moment, we are to making sure that all our customers and staff are supported through this difficult time.

This support is particularly important for the young apprentices at the start of their careers. Steve Willis Training currently has over 300 gas engineering and electrical apprentices training across our two centres in Portchester and Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

The Apprenticeships Team have been working flat out (while observing all social distancing rules of course) to create a revised delivery model. We also phoned every apprentice to discuss their wellbeing and their employment position, and to explain how the new way or learning, and we continue to talk to them all on a weekly basis to make sure they’re okay.

Apprenticeships Manager Jake Gibbons explained:

"Our Apprenticeships Team has done a fantastic job devising remote training programmes to minimise the disruption for our apprentices during the lockdown. The training centre is certainly quiet without them on site, and we're looking forward to seeing them all again soon."

And away from apprenticeships, we have been able to reassure our customers that short courses and assessments they need for their professional qualifications will be rearranged as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

