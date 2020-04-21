Aldi joins Free School Meal voucher scheme

@AldiUK joins supermarkets signed up to Government's national voucher scheme

Aldi has confirmed today (Tuesday 21 April) it has signed up to the national voucher scheme, which is one of the ways the Government is supporting children on free school meals during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Aldi joins a range of supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose and M&S where vouchers can be redeemed. The Department for Education continues to work to get more shops to join the scheme as soon as possible.

Schools can continue to provide meals and food parcels for collection or delivery themselves, but where this is not possible, the scheme allows schools to provide vouchers to families electronically, or as a gift card in the post for those without internet access.

By giving headteachers flexibility on how they can get meals or shop vouchers to these children, they can make the most appropriate decisions for families in their communities, and provide immediate reassurance that this important support will continue.

The Department has worked closely with the provider Edenred to expand the system and ensure that there is capacity to add Aldi to the list of supermarkets.

Minister for Children and Families Vicky Ford said:

We are focused on making sure that the 1.3 million disadvantaged children who would normally have a free school meal do not go hungry as a result of staying home to protect the NHS and save lives. We encourage schools to work with their suppliers to arrange food parcels or collections. Where this is not possible, we have launched a national scheme for schools to provide supermarket vouchers. So far, Edenred report that £15 million worth of vouchers have been converted into supermarket gift cards by schools and families. Today I am pleased to announce that supermarket Aldi has joined the list of supermarkets who can accept the national scheme gift cards and parents will be able to order Aldi vouchers from the week commencing 27 April.

The value of vouchers redeemed continues to increase rapidly as more families benefit from the national system, with £4 million redeemed between Monday (20 April) and Tuesday (21 April).

More information on the free school meals voucher scheme is available in the guidance.

