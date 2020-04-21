 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Aldi joins Free School Meal voucher scheme

Details
Hits: 296
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@AldiUK joins supermarkets signed up to Government's national voucher scheme 

Aldi has confirmed today (Tuesday 21 April) it has signed up to the national voucher scheme, which is one of the ways the Government is supporting children on free school meals during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Aldi joins a range of supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose and M&S where vouchers can be redeemed. The Department for Education continues to work to get more shops to join the scheme as soon as possible.

Schools can continue to provide meals and food parcels for collection or delivery themselves, but where this is not possible, the scheme allows schools to provide vouchers to families electronically, or as a gift card in the post for those without internet access.

By giving headteachers flexibility on how they can get meals or shop vouchers to these children, they can make the most appropriate decisions for families in their communities, and provide immediate reassurance that this important support will continue.

The Department has worked closely with the provider Edenred to expand the system and ensure that there is capacity to add Aldi to the list of supermarkets.

Minister for Children and Families Vicky Ford said:

We are focused on making sure that the 1.3 million disadvantaged children who would normally have a free school meal do not go hungry as a result of staying home to protect the NHS and save lives.

We encourage schools to work with their suppliers to arrange food parcels or collections. Where this is not possible, we have launched a national scheme for schools to provide supermarket vouchers. So far, Edenred report that £15 million worth of vouchers have been converted into supermarket gift cards by schools and families.

Today I am pleased to announce that supermarket Aldi has joined the list of supermarkets who can accept the national scheme gift cards and parents will be able to order Aldi vouchers from the week commencing 27 April.

The value of vouchers redeemed continues to increase rapidly as more families benefit from the national system, with £4 million redeemed between Monday (20 April) and Tuesday (21 April).

More information on the free school meals voucher scheme is available in the guidance.

Advertisement

Wales has become the first country in the UK to guarantee ongoing funding for children to continue to receive free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
Welsh Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Wednesday, April
AELP seeks legal advice in respect of training provider support
Sector News
@AELPUK statement concerning legal advice in respect of provider suppo
Survey of UK nurses and midwives finds worries over health, training and workload during COVID-19
Sector News
The results of @RCNResearchSoc survey published today (21 Apr) have hi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top 5 Factors Affecting Student Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Sector News
Over the last couple of months, 102 countries have shut all schools, m
Work experience led graduate to achieve her dreams with top legal firm
Sector News
A HISTORY graduate has achieved her dream of qualifying as a solicitor
Rhwyfo rhithwir yn codi arian ar gyfer Cenia
Sector News
Mae darlithydd Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe, Cat Wilkes, yn treulio rhywfaint
Coronavirus updates
Sector News
Due to the ongoing challenges and uncertainty in relation to COVID-19,
Y diweddaraf am Goronafeirws
Sector News
Yn sgil yr heriau a’r ansicrwydd parhaus mewn perthynas â COVID-19,
Wales has become the first country in the UK to guarantee ongoing funding for children to continue to receive free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
Welsh Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Wednesday, April
AELP seeks legal advice in respect of training provider support
Sector News
@AELPUK statement concerning legal advice in respect of provider suppo
Survey of UK nurses and midwives finds worries over health, training and workload during COVID-19
Sector News
The results of @RCNResearchSoc survey published today (21 Apr) have hi
Lecturer's Virtual Rowing Raises Money for Kenya
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa nsea lecturer Cat Wilkes is spending some of her lock
East Sussex College aims to cover 1,900 miles to raise money for the NHS.
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College are on a #ESC1900 mission to
VocTech Now Will Directly Support More Than 25,000 Learners
Sector News
@UfiTrust will directly support more than 25,000 learners through gran
FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR APPRENTICESHIPS AND THE FURTHER EDUCATION SECTOR
Sector News
Earlier today (17 Apr) @GillianKeegan MP, Parliamentary Under Secretar

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4448)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page