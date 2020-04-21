 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

HONOUR TEACHERS WHO HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES TO CORONAVIRUS ON WORKERS' MEMORIAL DAY

Details
Hits: 326
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union is supporting the call for a minute’s silence at 11am on Workers’ Memorial Day - Tuesday 28 April - to remember all those key workers, including teachers and school staff, who have lost their lives to Coronavirus.

Given the number of key workers who have tragically lost their lives to COVID-19 while working on the frontline, this year’s Workers’ Memorial Day provides a timely opportunity to pay tribute and give thanks to the sacrifices of those who are doing so much to keep the country running during the pandemic.

Workers’ Memorial Day is held annually on 28 April to highlight the workers who have lost their lives or been made ill at work and to reiterate the importance of health and safety in the workplace.

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT, said:

“The NASUWT supports the call for everyone to observe a minute’s silence at 11am on 28 April to remember those key workers who have died due to COVID-19.

“It seems that every day at present brings more tragic news of frontline workers dying from Coronavirus, some of whom are likely to have been exposed to the virus whilst at work but without access to the protective equipment they need. We should not forget them or the thousands of key workers who are experiencing the mental strain of continuing to serve the country at what is an incredibly stressful, anxious and pressurised time.

“Workers’ Memorial Day provides an opportunity for us all to remember teachers and other workers who are playing a vital role to protect the public.

“We call on governments, administrations and employers across the UK to join us in honouring the sacrifice of our frontline workers on 28 April.”

Advertisement

Wales has become the first country in the UK to guarantee ongoing funding for children to continue to receive free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
Welsh Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Wednesday, April
AELP seeks legal advice in respect of training provider support
Sector News
@AELPUK statement concerning legal advice in respect of provider suppo
Survey of UK nurses and midwives finds worries over health, training and workload during COVID-19
Sector News
The results of @RCNResearchSoc survey published today (21 Apr) have hi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Aldi joins Free School Meal voucher scheme
Sector News
@AldiUK joins supermarkets signed up to Government's national voucher
Top 5 Factors Affecting Student Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Sector News
Over the last couple of months, 102 countries have shut all schools, m
Work experience led graduate to achieve her dreams with top legal firm
Sector News
A HISTORY graduate has achieved her dream of qualifying as a solicitor
Rhwyfo rhithwir yn codi arian ar gyfer Cenia
Sector News
Mae darlithydd Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe, Cat Wilkes, yn treulio rhywfaint
Coronavirus updates
Sector News
Due to the ongoing challenges and uncertainty in relation to COVID-19,
Y diweddaraf am Goronafeirws
Sector News
Yn sgil yr heriau a’r ansicrwydd parhaus mewn perthynas â COVID-19,
Wales has become the first country in the UK to guarantee ongoing funding for children to continue to receive free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
Welsh Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Wednesday, April
AELP seeks legal advice in respect of training provider support
Sector News
@AELPUK statement concerning legal advice in respect of provider suppo
Survey of UK nurses and midwives finds worries over health, training and workload during COVID-19
Sector News
The results of @RCNResearchSoc survey published today (21 Apr) have hi
Lecturer's Virtual Rowing Raises Money for Kenya
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa nsea lecturer Cat Wilkes is spending some of her lock
East Sussex College aims to cover 1,900 miles to raise money for the NHS.
Sector News
Staff and students at East Sussex College are on a #ESC1900 mission to
FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR APPRENTICESHIPS AND THE FURTHER EDUCATION SECTOR
Sector News
Earlier today (17 Apr) @GillianKeegan MP, Parliamentary Under Secretar

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4448)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page