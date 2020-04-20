Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham

@LewishamCollege has announced the introduction of new creative arts and design provision this September with a range of courses designed to help students develop the knowledge and skills needed for progression in the UK's creative industry.

In the UK, the creative industries contribute more than £100billion a year to the economy and continue to power the growth of the workforce employing more than 2million people annually. The Creative Arts programmes cover a wide range of disciplines, including music, photography, videography, performing arts, film, visual arts, fashion design and more.

The field has a strong vocational link with many courses designed to provide a route to a related career. The courses in arts and design, production arts, and performing arts at Lewisham College will introduce students to broader art, design and media contexts, as well as the practices, principles and ethics of creative producing and industry tools and tips.

Once completed, students have the option to progress onto specialised courses, higher education or entry-level jobs in the creative sectors, including arts, design, media, film, photography, or fashion.

The College has a long history and reputation in creative arts covering art and design, fashion, media, music and performing and producing arts, with courses that develop and test creativity.

Asfa Sohail, Principal of Lewisham College, said: "At Lewisham College, we are always looking to offer courses that will help our students fulfil their potential and become well-rounded professionals.

"I am very excited to announce the introduction of a new Creative Arts provision with courses designed to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to progress into their chosen career path and excel in the creative industries."

