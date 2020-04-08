 
Top drama school offers for Gower College Swansea’s Acting Company students

Details
Ethan Thomas

Students on @GowerCollegeSwa nsea’s Acting Company course are celebrating offers to some of the UK’s top specialist drama schools 

Among them are Annalise Williamson and Ethan Thomas, who look set to have the enviable task of choosing which prestigious school to progress to. 

Annalise has been recalled to every drama school she has applied for, including the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and the Bristol Old Vic Theatre school.

“Joining the Acting Company was the best decision I could have made,” says Annalise. “I didn’t feel confident enough in myself or my abilities to audition before I joined the course but within the first term, I had already seen a massive difference in the way I perform.

“The teachers allowed me to explore my work more freely, which helped me improve. When it came to auditioning for specialist colleges, my lecturer Wyn Richards couldn’t have been more supportive. He helped me every step of the way and thanks to him, I was extremely prepared walking into each of those auditions.”

Annalise is now weighing up her options – a place at a specialist drama school or staying with Gower College Swansea to pursue a Level 4 course.

Meanwhile, Ethan has been accepted at the East 15 Acting School, and recalled at GSA Conservatoire and LAMDA.

“The Acting Company course is the main reason I got into drama school,” says Ethan. “Without it I wouldn’t be the person, and I definitely wouldn’t be the performer, that I am today. If you’re looking to progress your acting skills to the next level, look no further.” 

Other success stories from the class of 2020 include:

Sam Dinnage - accepted at East 15 Acting School, the University of Birmingham and the University of Exeter.

Dylan Fairbairn - accepted at Bath Spa University, the University of Wales Aberystwyth and the University of South Wales.

Cate Harvey - accepted at East 15 Acting School; Royal Holloway and the University of Exeter.

Jonathan Houlston – recalled to the Royal Conservatoire of Birmingham, the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and the Central School of Speech and Drama.

Olivia Rees - accepted at Royal Holloway and the University of Bristol.

Students on the intensive Acting Company course get the opportunity to develop a range of acting, voice and movement skills, work with professional directors on public performances and take part in audition workshops.

