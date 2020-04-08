 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Association of Colleges calls on Ofsted to delay inspections until 2021

Details
Hits: 220

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Today (Wednesday, 8 April) the Association of Colleges has called on Ofsted to continue to suspend all Ofsted inspections until January 2021 at the earliest because of the disruptions and uncertainties caused by coronavirus. Scheduled inspections should only go ahead where specific concerns have been raised about safeguarding or an inspection is requested by a college.  All other inspections should be delayed with January 2021 being the earliest feasible re-start date

Ofsted’s announcement on 17 March to temporarily suspend inspections was welcomed and helped ease the pressure on college leaders and their staff.  However, as the measures to curb the outbreak look set to continue into the summer months Ofsted must extend it further. With colleges likely to be closed until at least September, the disruption to usual processes is profound.

College staff are totally focused on supporting learning online whilst ensuring students are supported through this difficult time. We know though that the autumn term is difficult to predict, with lots of students needing extra support and resources to ‘catch up’ from an extended period at home and without face to face teaching. The capacity of colleges will be stretched, and we expect that to affect the whole academic year 2020-21. Inspecting during the autumn term would therefore be unfair.

david hughes 100 x100Chief Executive David Hughes said:

Delaying inspections until early next year is the right thing to do in the current circumstances. Our leaders and staff are working tirelessly to support their students and communities. Colleges will be doing everything they can in the autumn term, presuming they can open, to support students to ‘catch up’ and get back into the rhythm and habit of learning It would therefore be unfair to ask an institution to be inspected in that same period.

Work will need to be undertaken in collaboration with the sector to consult on the changes required to the methodology once inspections resume. When inspections resume the priority needs to be supporting the changes colleges will have made and learning from this unprecedented period of closures and online learning.  No college should be at a disadvantage due to the fallout of the implications of coronavirus. We will continue to work with Ofsted to ensure that routine inspections work in the best interest of students and staff.

Advertisement

Staff at Stanmore College wonâ€™t be paid during the coronavirus crisis and have little chance of finding alternative employment
Sector News
Stanmore College is under fire for threatening to slash staff hours an
Imperial College sails through to semi-finals of University Challenge
Sector News
@ImperialCollege students @_Brandon2_ Caleb, Richard and Conor have re
Gratitude pours in for Imperial College staff and students during COVID-19
Sector News
Staff and students at @ImperialCollege London have said a special than

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top drama school offers for Gower College Swansea’s Acting Company students
Sector News
Students on @GowerCollegeSwa nsea’s Acting Company course are celebr
Staff at Stanmore College won’t be paid during the coronavirus crisis and have little chance of finding alternative employment
Sector News
Stanmore College is under fire for threatening to slash staff hours an
Imperial College sails through to semi-finals of University Challenge
Sector News
@ImperialCollege students @_Brandon2_ Caleb, Richard and Conor have re
Gratitude pours in for Imperial College staff and students during COVID-19
Sector News
Staff and students at @ImperialCollege London have said a special than
Major College Group Supports Remote Learning Campaign #EducateWhilstYouIsolate
Sector News
National training provider @_LearningCurve Group, recently launched th
Four key strategies to adjust to remote working
Sector News
In the UK and across the globe, workers are having to rapidly adjust t
Bank holidays: Five things businesses need to know during the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
With winter now behind us, we are now entering a period with a few ban
Covid-19 putting pressure on higher education finances
Sector News
The coronavirus outbreak will negatively affect higher education for t
Myfyrwyr Cwmni Actio yn derbyn cynigion gan ysgolion drama uchel eu bria school offers for Acting Company students
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr sy’n dilyn cwrs y Cwmni Actio yng Ngholeg Gŵyr Abertaw
Top drama school offers for Acting Company students
Sector News
Students on Gower College Swansea’s Acting Company course are celebr
University of Bristol accommodation given to NHS staff
Sector News
One hundred rooms in the University’s student accommodation at 33 Co
South Eastern Regional College, Quinns and Thomas Kelly & Co Partner up for PPE
Sector News
Sometimes it is not what you know, but who you know and @S_ERC has bee

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Students Capture Lockdown for Future Generations 52 minutes ago
Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: The Benefits of a Gap Year 2 hours 52 minutes ago
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 2 hours 53 minutes ago

CareermapLive & Skills Forward CPD Webinar

CareermapLive & Skills Forward CPD Webinar

CareermapLive were joined by Skills Forward for their most recent CPD webinar. If you missed it, you can catch up on demand here.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4352)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page