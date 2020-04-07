Scottish Universities battle against Covid-19 praised by Scottish Secretary

@ScotSecofState Alister Jack commends the pioneering work of Scotland’s Universities in response #Covid_19

Giving a message of support to the Scottish Universities working in collaboration with others across the UK in recognition of their innovative efforts to tackle the Coronavirus, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

“I’m proud to see our world leading Scottish Universities taking part in this national effort to combat the Covid-19 virus.

“Whether it’s researching vaccines, helping to understand more about how the virus works, training health professionals or donating equipment to hospitals, they are helping to make a real difference.”

The University of Glasgow and the University of Edinburgh are collaborating on a project to understand the impact of the virus on the human body. Using samples and data from 1,300 patients in the UK, the team hope to provide information to help control the outbreak and improve treatments.

One of the keys to tackling the pandemic is the successful mapping of the Covid-19 genome, the University of Glasgow is part of this national effort while Edinburgh Napier University has transferred a ventilator to the intensive care ward at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A research unit at the University of Dundee has identified 38 separate proteins in the Covid-19 virus. The team will manufacture these proteins to develop antibodies that can fight the virus.

The University of Dundee have undertaken further work such as providing two highly specialised robots to help with the creation of the UK’s first national diagnostic centre in Milton Keynes. The machines have been described as ‘gold dust’ by Downing Street officials.

They have also worked with NHS Tayside to establish a Covid-19 training hub in the Clinical Skills Centre at Ninewells Hospital. The hub has set up a range of training courses to support upskilling healthcare staff.

