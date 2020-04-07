 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Scottish Universities battle against Covid-19 praised by Scottish Secretary

Details
Hits: 465
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@ScotSecofState Alister Jack commends the pioneering work of Scotland’s Universities in response #Covid_19 

Giving a message of support to the Scottish Universities working in collaboration with others across the UK in recognition of their innovative efforts to tackle the Coronavirus, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

“I’m proud to see our world leading Scottish Universities taking part in this national effort to combat the Covid-19 virus.

“Whether it’s researching vaccines, helping to understand more about how the virus works, training health professionals or donating equipment to hospitals, they are helping to make a real difference.”

The University of Glasgow and the University of Edinburgh are collaborating on a project to understand the impact of the virus on the human body. Using samples and data from 1,300 patients in the UK, the team hope to provide information to help control the outbreak and improve treatments.

One of the keys to tackling the pandemic is the successful mapping of the Covid-19 genome, the University of Glasgow is part of this national effort while Edinburgh Napier University has transferred a ventilator to the intensive care ward at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A research unit at the University of Dundee has identified 38 separate proteins in the Covid-19 virus. The team will manufacture these proteins to develop antibodies that can fight the virus.

The University of Dundee have undertaken further work such as providing two highly specialised robots to help with the creation of the UK’s first national diagnostic centre in Milton Keynes. The machines have been described as ‘gold dust’ by Downing Street officials.

They have also worked with NHS Tayside to establish a Covid-19 training hub in the Clinical Skills Centre at Ninewells Hospital. The hub has set up a range of training courses to support upskilling healthcare staff.

Advertisement

Staff at Stanmore College wonâ€™t be paid during the coronavirus crisis and have little chance of finding alternative employment
Sector News
Stanmore College is under fire for threatening to slash staff hours an
Imperial College sails through to semi-finals of University Challenge
Sector News
@ImperialCollege students @_Brandon2_ Caleb, Richard and Conor have re
Gratitude pours in for Imperial College staff and students during COVID-19
Sector News
Staff and students at @ImperialCollege London have said a special than

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top drama school offers for Gower College Swansea’s Acting Company students
Sector News
Students on @GowerCollegeSwa nsea’s Acting Company course are celebr
Staff at Stanmore College won’t be paid during the coronavirus crisis and have little chance of finding alternative employment
Sector News
Stanmore College is under fire for threatening to slash staff hours an
Imperial College sails through to semi-finals of University Challenge
Sector News
@ImperialCollege students @_Brandon2_ Caleb, Richard and Conor have re
Gratitude pours in for Imperial College staff and students during COVID-19
Sector News
Staff and students at @ImperialCollege London have said a special than
Major College Group Supports Remote Learning Campaign #EducateWhilstYouIsolate
Sector News
National training provider @_LearningCurve Group, recently launched th
Four key strategies to adjust to remote working
Sector News
In the UK and across the globe, workers are having to rapidly adjust t
Bank holidays: Five things businesses need to know during the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
With winter now behind us, we are now entering a period with a few ban
Covid-19 putting pressure on higher education finances
Sector News
The coronavirus outbreak will negatively affect higher education for t
Myfyrwyr Cwmni Actio yn derbyn cynigion gan ysgolion drama uchel eu bria school offers for Acting Company students
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr sy’n dilyn cwrs y Cwmni Actio yng Ngholeg Gŵyr Abertaw
Top drama school offers for Acting Company students
Sector News
Students on Gower College Swansea’s Acting Company course are celebr
University of Bristol accommodation given to NHS staff
Sector News
One hundred rooms in the University’s student accommodation at 33 Co
South Eastern Regional College, Quinns and Thomas Kelly & Co Partner up for PPE
Sector News
Sometimes it is not what you know, but who you know and @S_ERC has bee

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Students Capture Lockdown for Future Generations 52 minutes ago
Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: The Benefits of a Gap Year 2 hours 52 minutes ago
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 2 hours 52 minutes ago

CareermapLive & Skills Forward CPD Webinar

CareermapLive & Skills Forward CPD Webinar

CareermapLive were joined by Skills Forward for their most recent CPD webinar. If you missed it, you can catch up on demand here.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4352)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page