Learning doesn't stop at Newbury College

Following the government announcement on Wednesday 18 March, @NewburyCollege has moved to online delivery for most courses.    

Teaching staff have been preparing for this eventuality and are entering these uncertain times with confidence in their abilities to deliver an interactive and engaging learning package remotely. 

Each curriculum group within the College has worked hard to ensure that the ‘at home’ delivery is adapted to the varying needs of each subject area.

Principal Iain Wolloff noted,

“From delivery of the Engineering Degree to online Spanish classes for adult learners, we are extremely proud of all the staff that have gone above and beyond. They have created a smooth and efficient transition to enable our students to keep learning for their future careers and aspirations.”    

E-Learning Development Officer, Shaun Daubney commented,

“It has been encouraging to see our staff adapt so quickly and be proactive in using technology to support our students. As a College we have always been ahead of the curve with embedding digital learning in creative ways, to future-proof our delivery and adapt to the way students learn in a changing environment.”    

As well as providing learning for existing students the College offers a means for adults to start thinking about their own future with a number of FREE online learning courses in areas such as; dementia awareness, mental health, caring for children and young people, end of life care and nutrition and health. 

